The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

by

When you’re young, all you want to do is grow up. But then you hit your twenties and you begin to realize that growing up isn’t as great as it once seemed. Because growing up doesn’t just mean being taller, being able to drive, and being able to buy your own alcohol AND consume it. It also means having responsibilities, having to answer awkward questions about your career prospects and family plans, and, well, basically acting all grown up and mature.

If you’re a twentysomething struggling to cope with adulthood then, as you can see from these tweets compiled by Bored Panda, you’re not the only one.

#1

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: b_saucier

#2

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: shutupmikeginn

#3

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: daddyissues__

#4

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: coliegestudent

#5

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: nikkifaceful

#6

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: shutupmikeginn

#7

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: tinatbh

#8

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: shutupmikeginn

#9

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: psychoticsass

#10

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: tinatbh

#11

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: katiebugosaurus

#12

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: IamEnidColeslaw

#13

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: emilyemshoff

#14

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: txmmiemc

#15

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: Scott0nTheRocks

#16

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: yaddathree

#17

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: SOCIALLETTUCE_

#18

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: AnnaKendrick47

#19

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: ofmydisguise

#20

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: accessforbidden

#21

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: WhatSheSees

#22

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: _Jaacccky

#23

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: plgates14

#24

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: MOGirlProbs

#25

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: mariasherm

#26

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: KevinFarzad

#27

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: MattBellassai

#28

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: tessie_the_mess

#29

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: jonnysun

#30

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: FIDESSIENA

#31

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: JLspruill

#32

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: somechristweets

#33

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: sammy_rosenthal

#34

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: sosadtoday

#35

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: OhNoSheTwitnt

#36

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: lentilstweets

#37

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: _CollegeHumor_

#38

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: HurleyMiranda

#39

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: alicewhitey

#40

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: charstarlene

#41

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: alanalevinson

#42

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: twelveoclocke

#43

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: nayhajayart

#44

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: biorhythmist

#45

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: TheTumblrPosts

#46

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: annetdonahue

#47

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: thehairpin

#48

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: Lindzeta

#49

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: MaraWritesStuff

#50

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: rachow

#51

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: annabreslaw

#52

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: IamEntro

#53

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: briangaar

#54

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: JockinTayZ

#55

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: chetprtr

#56

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: fart

#57

The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

Image source: allisonjill16

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Season 7 Blacklist
Five Questions We May Never Get Answered from The Blacklist
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2019
The Best Of Prank-O: 50 Fake Gift Boxes And Humorous Flyers
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
I’ve Been Capturing Icelandic Roads For 16 Months
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Check Out The Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer
3 min read
May, 1, 2021
French Bulldog Has Medical Emergency While Owners Are Away, Boxer Bro Comes To The Rescue
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Beyond Prague: Black & White Images From The Czech Countryside
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.