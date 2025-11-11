The Struggles Of 20-Somethings Summed Up In 57 Tweets

When you’re young, all you want to do is grow up. But then you hit your twenties and you begin to realize that growing up isn’t as great as it once seemed. Because growing up doesn’t just mean being taller, being able to drive, and being able to buy your own alcohol AND consume it. It also means having responsibilities, having to answer awkward questions about your career prospects and family plans, and, well, basically acting all grown up and mature.
If you’re a twentysomething struggling to cope with adulthood then, as you can see from these tweets compiled by Bored Panda, you’re not the only one.
#1
Image source: b_saucier
#2
Image source: shutupmikeginn
#3
Image source: daddyissues__
#4
Image source: coliegestudent
#5
Image source: nikkifaceful
#6
Image source: shutupmikeginn
#7
Image source: tinatbh
#8
Image source: shutupmikeginn
#9
Image source: psychoticsass
#10
Image source: tinatbh
#11
Image source: katiebugosaurus
#12
Image source: IamEnidColeslaw
#13
Image source: emilyemshoff
#14
Image source: txmmiemc
#15
Image source: Scott0nTheRocks
#16
Image source: yaddathree
#17
Image source: SOCIALLETTUCE_
#18
Image source: AnnaKendrick47
#19
Image source: ofmydisguise
#20
Image source: accessforbidden
#21
Image source: WhatSheSees
#22
Image source: _Jaacccky
#23
Image source: plgates14
#24
Image source: MOGirlProbs
#25
Image source: mariasherm
#26
Image source: KevinFarzad
#27
Image source: MattBellassai
#28
Image source: tessie_the_mess
#29
Image source: jonnysun
#30
Image source: FIDESSIENA
#31
Image source: JLspruill
#32
Image source: somechristweets
#33
Image source: sammy_rosenthal
#34
Image source: sosadtoday
#35
Image source: OhNoSheTwitnt
#36
Image source: lentilstweets
#37
Image source: _CollegeHumor_
#38
Image source: HurleyMiranda
#39
Image source: alicewhitey
#40
Image source: charstarlene
#41
Image source: alanalevinson
#42
Image source: twelveoclocke
#43
Image source: nayhajayart
#44
Image source: biorhythmist
#45
Image source: TheTumblrPosts
#46
Image source: annetdonahue
#47
Image source: thehairpin
#48
Image source: Lindzeta
#49
Image source: MaraWritesStuff
#50
Image source: rachow
#51
Image source: annabreslaw
#52
Image source: IamEntro
#53
Image source: briangaar
#54
Image source: JockinTayZ
#55
Image source: chetprtr
#56
Image source: fart
#57
Image source: allisonjill16
Follow Us