We Bravely Entered The Mind Of A 12-Year-Old And These Are The 26 Gifts They Actually Want

Welcome, brave reader, to the most perilous gift-giving safari of them all: the hunt for the perfect present for a 12-year-old. This is the age of the great divide, the awkward, beautiful, and utterly confusing chasm between childhood and the teenage years. They are too cool for toys, but not quite ready for a sensible sweater.
They live in a world of inside jokes you don’t understand and TikTok trends that change every four seconds. Asking them what they want is a fool’s errand. But fear not. We’ve cracked the code, deciphered the memes, and emerged from the glittery, slightly sticky trenches with a list of things that will actually earn you a genuine, non-ironic smile.
#1 The Internal, Existential Scream Of Every 12-Year-Old Has Been Perfectly Captured And Bottled In The Form Of The Screaming Goat
Review: “This little goat is hilarious. The book is pretty small but has some interesting facts.” – mdecamp
#2 Let Them Capture All Those Goofy Bestie Moments And Turn Them Into Real-Life Stickers With A Heat Printing Instant Camera Because Phone Pics Are Cool But Stickers Are Forever
Review: “This camera offers an instant print feature that brings my daughter’s creativity to life in seconds, allowing her to quickly print black and white photos while saving the color versions on the included 32GB SD card. She loves the dual-lens for selfies and regular shots, and the photos are clear and vibrant. The thermal printing technology is safe and easy to use, with no need for toner. The 2.4-inch screen is perfect for viewing and editing photos, and she loves using the cute frames and filters to personalize her pictures.” – Eileen Miller
#3 Because Running Around The House Yelling ‘Pew Pew’ Is Way More Epic When It’s Part Of An Actual Laser Tag Set
Review: “Ok seriously this game is fun. I was chasing my children (better at night because it lights up) and we started off with 15 lives…well we all know who won….MOM…I started with 15 lives and ended the game with 15 lives…the kids totally cannot beat me hahahaha…the vest and the guns light up and have a little flashlight on the guns. The guns and vest vibrates, also they talk…HOW COOL!!! you can actually go up to 99 lives but that it too many for me…I am trying to lose weight but gosh not playing that many lives…LOL” – Dimples Gehman
#4 Illuminate Their Bedroom With A Galactic Glow With The Moon Lamp, A Cosmic And Dreamy Gift That’s Out Of This World
Review: “I love this Moon. I have one for the Bedroom, and I gifted (4) of these to friends with young children- and they love it as much as I do. Colors are great. The four different Brightness Levels come in handy, and the different Pulsing Settings take it to the next level. The Price is great for what you get with this product, and as far as I can tell, this one offers the most colors and settings out of all that I’ve seen on Amazon. If you’ve ever stared up at the Moon and wished you could get a Very Close look at it, well, now you can hold it in the palm of your hand.” — Michael J. Faradie
#5 A Chocolate Snowman Cocoa Bomb Is A Glorious, Edible Science Experiment That Will Turn A Boring Cup Of Hot Milk Into A Bubbly, Marshmallow-Filled Masterpiece
Review: “They are larger than I expected but very cute.” – Lindy
#6 The Classic, Family-Ruining Fun Of The UNO Card Game Is A Rite Of Passage For Every 12-Year-Old Who Is Ready To Experience The Thrill Of A Well-Timed Draw Four Card
Review: “Easy instructions to follow, played with a group of seven year Olds. They loved the minecraft spin to a classic fun game.” – Jessica
#7 A Set Of Safari Sheet Masks Will Turn A Regular, Boring Tuesday Night Into A Wild, Slightly Terrifying, And Deeply Moisturizing Safari Adventure In Their Own Bathroom
Review: “The one it the picture is the otter face mask. I must say I really enjoyed these fun masks!” – EvelynAlvarez
Is your shopping cart starting to look like the aftermath of a glitter bomb in a candy store? Excellent. You are on the right path. Each item on this list is a tiny, perfect Trojan horse, a way to sneak your affection past the heavily guarded fortress of tween apathy. You’re almost successfully speaking their language without having to learn a single TikTok dance.
#8 A Voice Detection Darth Vader Light Switch Will Make Turning On The Lights Feel Less Like A Chore And More Like You Are A Powerful Sith Lord Commanding The Forces Of The Dark Side
Review: “It sound exactly like Darth Vader looks really good.” – ErvinGonzalez
#9 Unleash Their Creativity And Encourage Self-Expression With The Inspiring Wreck This Journal, A Unique And Playful Way To Explore Art, Writing, And Imagination
Review: “I bought a copy of this for my 11 year old daughter, and myself. We have had SO much fun with these books, and I really had no idea that it was going to help me release feelings. I already ordered us both a second one, as well as a bunch of other Keri Smith books! So worth the money!!!!” — SB518
#10 Help Them Master The Art Of Eating With The Awesome Star Wars Chopsticks, A Fun And Functional Gift That’s Out Of This Galaxy
Review: “Of all the gifts I gave my family this holiday – these were the biggest hit! They may never actually get used as chopsticks – but the family fun and sword fights were a blast and had us laughing all day long. Fun for all ages!” — Sue M.
#11 Let Their Bike Go From ‘Just A Ride’ To ‘Rolling Rave Party’ With Some Bike Wheel Lights Lighting Up The Block
Review: “I love this product! My son also has these same lights on his bike. They are very bright, and they can blink or stay still. They are very easy to install–a bit time consuming–but very easy. The battery life on these are amazing as well.. I have had them for 6 months now, used regularly, and haven’t needed to change out the batteries yet. We love them! Definitely recommend.” – Sarah
#12 They Get To Play Mad Scientist And Then Eat The Results, Which Is A Much Tastier Outcome Than Most Chemistry Experiments, All Thanks To An Edible Candy Making Science Kit
Review: “I feel like the box would have been more “filling” or getting my money’s worth even with literal filler. Like rainbow (paper or recycled for environmental) filler. The boxes just feel empty, but my daughter’s face when she saw a “unicorn poop” box that we can bake and create makes it all worth while which is why I give it 5 stars. I read reviews prior to purchasing so I also bought donut pans to ensure I had them and I have additional baking ingredients if needed. I will upload pictures of finished products.” – Amanda Lockman
#13 The Only Thing That Can Make That Five-Paragraph Essay On The Water Cycle Even Remotely Bearable Is A Set Of Colorful Kitty Pens
Review: “Very cute designs and they write well and thin.” – Becca
#14 A Mini Jenga Set Is The Perfect Way To Experience The Heart-Pounding, Nerve-Wracking Thrill Of A Regular Jenga Game, But With The Added, Chaotic Challenge Of Tiny, Slippery Blocks
Review: “This game is very enjoyable and is able to fit in our pockets. It can also be played while travelling in a car or on a plane since the tower isn’t very vibrant sensitive.” – Amazon Customer
Remember the ultimate goal here: to witness a reaction that is not the slow, soul-crushing, 180-degree eye-roll. That’s the grand prize. Every single one of these gifts is a carefully calculated move to outsmart their “cringe” radar. You are basically a gift-giving secret agent, and your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to deliver a package of pure, unadulterated “okay, that’s actually cool.”
#15 A Mini Greenhouse Building Kit Will Allow Them To Become The Tiny, Powerful, And Slightly Nerdy Botanist They’ve Always Dreamed Of Being
Review: “One of my favorite DIY project by far! Very tedious but rewarding. Took me a few weeks to complete but that’s only because I worked on it for an hour or two every few days. Totally recommend!” – Stephanie Snyder
#16 Get Ready For A Deliciously Fun Game Night With Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, A Wildly Entertaining Party Game That’s Sure To Bring Laughter And Excitement To Any Gathering Of Friends
Review: “This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 & 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!” — Audra
#17 Unleash Their Inner Artist And Inspire Creativity With The Delightful 642 Tiny Things To Draw Drawing Book, A Fun And Engaging Sketchbook That Provides Endless Prompts And Ideas To Spark Their Imagination
Review: “My 11 yo daughter likes to draw. I was getting sick of her asking me what to draw, so I gave her this as a valentine. She loves it! Some of the concepts get her thinking outside the box.” — S. Dearolf
#18 Introduce Them To The Hilariously Irreverent World Of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, A Wildly Funny Party Game That’s Specifically Designed For Kids Aged 8 And Up – And Their Brave Parents
Review: “This is the new favorite for family game night. My kids (ages 10 and 13) absolutely love this game, it’s just good silly fun. The cards are pretty tame and I feel it’s very kid appropriate, some cards are even written by kids. Like the worst it gets is “b**bies”, “filling your b*tt with spaghetti”, and “screaming the f-word”. Just inappropriate enough that kids find it hilarious. I’m hoping they release expansion packs in the future and if you go to the cards against humanity website you can sign up to be notified when/if an expansion is released for family edition.” — Rae
#19 The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Can Answer Their Homework Questions And Then Immediately Tell Them A Fart Joke, Which Is The Exact Kind Of Multitasking A 12-Year-Old Respects
Review: “My child wanted an Alexa and we loved this one because of its design and color. The truth is that it decorates any space. It is functional and they are entertained with it. It teaches them and answers their questions, playing their favorite songs at bedtime.” – Yeny londoño
#20 A Glitter Highlighter Set Will Make Their History Notes Look Less Like A Boring Wall Of Text And More Like A Taylor Swift Concert Merchandise Booth Exploded On The Page
Review: “Their beautifully smooth and are a perfect and put the Kira in rich.the Japanese zebra brand has never disappointed me and I am truly grateful.” – Junkie4fitness
#21 A Parachute Toy Will Successfully Lure Them Away From A Screen And Into The Great Outdoors, At Least For The Ten Minutes It Takes To Lose It On The Roof
Review: “These are so much fun and my children have enjoyed playing with them. Well made and tangle free! Great for imaginative play. Definitely recommend.” – Hatem Habbouch
#22 A 10 Piece Hello Kitty Lip Gloss Set Is The One Gift That Will Give Them A Different, Delicious, And Slightly Sticky Flavor For Every Single Day Of The School Week
Review: “I bought these for my teens birthday party. I put them in the goodie bags and they were a hit!! All the girls loved them. The quality was great! They were small, but still a good size. These are great for any age!” – M. G
#23 That Empty Spot On Their Desk Is Practically Begging For A Cool, Slightly Mischievous Toy Like A Labubu To Live There
Review: “Authentic Labubu. Code was new(unscratched) and verified authentic on the Pop Mart site!box came nicely packaged and the Labubu box was perfect and unopened.” – Brandi Janca-Ramos
#24 This Shape Shifting Box Transforms Into 70 Different Forms, Making It The Ultimate Magnetic Sensory Toy And Brain Puzzle For 12-Year Olds.
Review: “I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9 year old and 12 year old play with it constantly!” — Blair001
#25 Because Sometimes Their Brain Has Too Many Tabs Open, A 12-Sided Fidget Toy Is Like A Little Control-Alt-Delete For Their Fingers
Review: “I thought it would feel cheaper but it’s actually pretty nice! I think I’m purchasing another one!” – Wybie
#26 The Classic, Slightly Awkward, And Deeply Hilarious Game Of Classic Twister Is The Perfect Way To Get Up Close And Personal With Your Friends In A Way That Is Both Socially Acceptable And A Little Bit Weird
Review: “This was the only classic board game missing in our family’s game collection. Finally got it for my girls this Christmas and it was so much fun to play. The mat does slide around a bit, but still playable.” – ByMe.87
