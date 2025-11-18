20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Turtle Memes are an acquired taste — you either get it or don’t, there’s no in-between. But regardless of whether they are up your alley, there’s no denying that turtles are unimaginably cute, effortlessly funny, and wholesome creatures.
Memes featuring the shell-clad reptiles can also help you make subtle remarks at an employee who has trouble being punctual. And let’s not forget the potential for dark humor when it comes to those disastrous paper straws — they’re almost begging to become a turtle meme.
Unlike the raccoon memes, which are so last season, turtle memes aren’t yet mainstream, age like fine wine, and will surely conjure some wholesome chuckles. So, let’s dive into our handpicked assortment of favorite turtle memes that will require you to slow down, be patient, and enjoy a leisurely-paced humor.
#1 The Turtle Mom’s Secret
Image source: @thesquarecomics
#2 The Master Splinter Sales Pitch
Image source: NaveenTheBean
#3 Mexican Turtle
#4 The Creator
Image source: M1N3K0
#5 Caught in the Act
Image source: @meet_or_yeet
#6 “When the Cat Didn’t Ask for a Turtle, but Now It’s Stuck with One”
Image source: LORE-above-ALL09
#7 Turtle Owner vs Dog Owner
Image source: just_random_korean
#8 A Turtle Army
Image source: Philipp_01
#9 Turtle Facts
Image source: @turtle.edge
#10 “He Looks Better in Person”
Image source: reddit.com
#11 “When Your Love for Turtles Doesn’t Quite Fit the Narrative”
Image source: vMarble
#12 “It’s Good To Be Optimistic”
Image source: Mr_Summerbird
#13 Hangry Level: Pro Max
Image source: Turtle Memes
#14 Masters of Doing Nothing
Image source: KevOrCe
#15 “My Way or the Highway”
Image source: sreeko1
#16 Actions Have Consequences
Image source: jamesr14
#17 “When It’s Your Turn to Do the Dishes”
Image source: @tortoiserescue
#18 “When Nature and Pokémon Collide”
Image source: BlabbyMatty
#19 “It’s Real and It’s Coming for You”
Image source: 1epicsoda
#20 A Disappointed Turtle
Image source: yourtrashpanda
