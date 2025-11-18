20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Turtle Memes are an acquired taste — you either get it or don’t, there’s no in-between. But regardless of whether they are up your alley, there’s no denying that turtles are unimaginably cute, effortlessly funny, and wholesome creatures. 

Memes featuring the shell-clad reptiles can also help you make subtle remarks at an employee who has trouble being punctual. And let’s not forget the potential for dark humor when it comes to those disastrous paper straws — they’re almost begging to become a turtle meme.

Unlike the raccoon memes, which are so last season, turtle memes aren’t yet mainstream, age like fine wine, and will surely conjure some wholesome chuckles. So, let’s dive into our handpicked assortment of favorite turtle memes that will require you to slow down, be patient, and enjoy a leisurely-paced humor.

#1 The Turtle Mom’s Secret

Image source: @thesquarecomics

#2 The Master Splinter Sales Pitch

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: NaveenTheBean

#3 Mexican Turtle

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

#4 The Creator

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: M1N3K0

#5 Caught in the Act

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: @meet_or_yeet

#6 “When the Cat Didn’t Ask for a Turtle, but Now It’s Stuck with One”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: LORE-above-ALL09

#7 Turtle Owner vs Dog Owner

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: just_random_korean

#8 A Turtle Army

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Philipp_01

#9 Turtle Facts

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: @turtle.edge

#10 “He Looks Better in Person”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: reddit.com

#11 “When Your Love for Turtles Doesn’t Quite Fit the Narrative”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: vMarble

#12 “It’s Good To Be Optimistic”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source:  Mr_Summerbird

#13 Hangry Level: Pro Max

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Turtle Memes

#14 Masters of Doing Nothing

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: KevOrCe

#15 “My Way or the Highway”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: sreeko1

#16 Actions Have Consequences

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: jamesr14

#17 “When It’s Your Turn to Do the Dishes”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: @tortoiserescue

#18 “When Nature and Pokémon Collide”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: BlabbyMatty

#19 “It’s Real and It’s Coming for You”

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: 1epicsoda

#20 A Disappointed Turtle

20 Turtle Memes: Slow, Steady, And Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: yourtrashpanda

