People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

by

At some point in life, there is this point when you need a little bit of inspiration, encouragement, or a piece of golden advice. Inspirational quotes from famous people, anonymous, or created by the general public are abundant on social media. You can always stumble upon a good old “Not all those who wander are lost” and “Dance like no one’s watching” plonked on a picture of a sunset on some beach in Thailand.

But people on social media decided to turn hilarious WhatsApp messages from family members, argument statements, and hilarious texts from boyfriends into inspirational quotes. And anything is possible with Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” playing in the background.

More info: Instagram

#1

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: taneesho

#2

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: cook_in_the_classroom

#3

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#4

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: cook_in_the_classroom

#5

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: sarah_bowmar

#6

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#7

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: cook_in_the_classroom

#8

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: valerialipovetsky

#9

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: sakshivind

#10

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: valerialipovetsky

#11

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: areyoushe__

#12

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: _tanyabedi_

#13

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: areyoushe__

#14

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: _tanyabedi_

#15

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#16

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: valerialipovetsky

#17

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: realadamrose

#18

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: cook_in_the_classroom

#19

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: areyoushe__

#20

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#21

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: eyecharlene

#22

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: aketton_

#23

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: sarah_bowmar

#24

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: sarah_bowmar

#25

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#26

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#27

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: riyamenghani

#28

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: riyamenghani

#29

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: areyoushe__

#30

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: _tanyabedi_

#31

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#32

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: eyecharlene

#33

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: eyecharlene

#34

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: aketton_

#35

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: _tanyabedi_

#36

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: valerialipovetsky

#37

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: riyamenghani

#38

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: aketton_

#39

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: realadamrose

#40

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: eyecharlene

#41

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#42

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: realadamrose

#43

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: alinanamazi

#44

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: sarah_bowmar

#45

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: alinanamazi

#46

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#47

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#48

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: natasshapatel

#49

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#50

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: mayandnate

#51

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: riyamenghani

#52

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#53

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: eyecharlene

#54

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: aketton_

#55

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: pubity

#56

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: mayandnate

#57

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: mayandnate

#58

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: mayandnate

#59

People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)

Image source: mayandnate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Started Creating Anatomical Embroidery After I Had An Extensive Facial Surgery
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Use Old Books To Create Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
OITNB
Meet The Cast of OITNB’s Final Season
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2019
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 06-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Female Senator Says 50% Of Congress Should Be Women, And This Guy’s Comeback Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Someone Explains How Poland Uses Clams To Control Its Water Supply And It’s Pretty Crazy
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.