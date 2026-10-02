Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

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Tufted art is often associated with rugs and soft furnishings, but Ina Dyreborg uses the technique to create something much more expressive. Her textile works feature colorful faces, animals, masks, and unusual shapes, combining bold colors with the texture of hand-tufted yarn

Faces and masks have become an important part of Dyreborg’s work. She draws inspiration from both human and animal forms, using masks to explore ideas of identity and the different sides of ourselves. Some of her pieces also combine tufted textiles with materials such as wire, mirrors, and paper clay, adding another dimension. 

Below are 21 of Ina Dyreborg’s tufted works, bringing together colorful characters, unusual forms, and plenty of texture.

More info: Instagram | dyreborgstudio.com

#1 Bear Textile Mask

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

Dyreborg is a Danish, self-taught textile artist with a background in clothing, product development, urban development, and design strategy. She first became interested in tufting when she wanted to make a rug for her own home and decided to create one herself. She began working with a Danella needle and gradually developed her own approach to the technique, experimenting with different yarns, colors, and textures. 

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

#2 Fish & Chips

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#3 Hotty Dotty – Håndlavet Tekstilkunst

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#4 Feline

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#5 Omega-3

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#6 Laurent

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#7

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#8 Pink Gorilla

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#9 Helia

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#10 Angry Gorilla

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#11 Sneglzilla

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#12 Watchful Heart

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#13 Eat Me

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#14 Drink Your Wine

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#15

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#16 T-Rex

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#17

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#18 Beetle

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#19 Snail

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#20 Hobby

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

#21

Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Image source: dyreborgstudio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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