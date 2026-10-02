Colorful Tufted Art By Ina Dyreborg Turns Faces, Masks And Animals Into Textile Works (21 pics)

Tufted art is often associated with rugs and soft furnishings, but Ina Dyreborg uses the technique to create something much more expressive. Her textile works feature colorful faces, animals, masks, and unusual shapes, combining bold colors with the texture of hand-tufted yarn
Faces and masks have become an important part of Dyreborg’s work. She draws inspiration from both human and animal forms, using masks to explore ideas of identity and the different sides of ourselves. Some of her pieces also combine tufted textiles with materials such as wire, mirrors, and paper clay, adding another dimension.
Below are 21 of Ina Dyreborg’s tufted works, bringing together colorful characters, unusual forms, and plenty of texture.
More info: Instagram | dyreborgstudio.com
#1 Bear Textile Mask
Image source: dyreborgstudio
Dyreborg is a Danish, self-taught textile artist with a background in clothing, product development, urban development, and design strategy. She first became interested in tufting when she wanted to make a rug for her own home and decided to create one herself. She began working with a Danella needle and gradually developed her own approach to the technique, experimenting with different yarns, colors, and textures.
#2 Fish & Chips
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#3 Hotty Dotty – Håndlavet Tekstilkunst
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#4 Feline
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#5 Omega-3
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#6 Laurent
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#7
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#8 Pink Gorilla
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#9 Helia
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#10 Angry Gorilla
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#11 Sneglzilla
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#12 Watchful Heart
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#13 Eat Me
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#14 Drink Your Wine
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#15
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#16 T-Rex
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#17
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#18 Beetle
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#19 Snail
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#20 Hobby
Image source: dyreborgstudio
#21
Image source: dyreborgstudio
Follow Us