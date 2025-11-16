132 Fun Tuesday Quotes That Might Make Your Week A Bit Better

So you’ve made it through Monday, but Tuesday doesn’t give any promise of relief. By now, you’re probably starting to get weary of the week ahead and behind you, but the weekend seems to be nowhere in sight. The only thing that is here to help is that this day is known to be Taco Tuesday, and you can drown your sorrows in a plate of cheerful food. Wanna bet that you are not alone in thinking that Tuesdays are pretty miserable? Just check out our selection of these bellyaching Tuesday Quotes or Tuesday memes, and the togetherness that you’ll feel with their creators is bound to help you endure this nightmare of a day!
Maybe it is time for us to try to figure out what exactly is so wrong with Tuesdays? Of course, the best place to start our treatise is by delving just a little bit into a pseudoscience called Numerology. While adding a mystical power to numbers was here since the dawn of civilizations, it was in 1591 when an Italian Renaissance writer Pietro Bongo (….hey) wrote his Numerorum Mysteria book that Numerology sprinted into notoriety. Since then (although there are different schools of thought on the subject), number two became a representative of duality, the positive and negative poles coming in to seek harmony and balance. So, it leads to thinking that the second day of the week, Tuesday, is the evilest of workdays trying to outbalance the divinity of weekends, and it is you, of course, who takes the toll under this battle of harmony. As friggin’ usual. So there you have it. Tuesday’s abominable qualities are basically written in the stars, and there’s nothing you can do about it except read these smart quotes to relieve your pain.
Alright, now it is time for you to actually check out our Tuesday quotes, which you’ll find just a little bit further down. Once you’re done gathering the written word, vote for the clever quotes that you dig the most (or the ones that alleviate you from feeling miserable). You know what else? You’ll probably want to share these wise words with your friends so that you can wallow in your Tuesday-induced woes just a little bit more. Being irritated together is a whole lot more fun than being alone!
#1
“After Tuesday, even the calendar goes W – T – F.”
#2
“Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing it’s only Tuesday.”
#3
“Tuesday is the day I actually start the week, Monday I just deal with the depression of the weekend ending.”
#4
“Tuesday: The day after Monday that reminds you that you still have four more days of not trying to slap a fellow co-worker.”
#5
“Three horrible facts about Tuesday: 1. Today is not Friday 2. Tomorrow is not Friday 3. Even the day after tomorrow is not Friday.”
#6
“Tuesday! The day I remember all the things I should have done on Monday and will put off until Wednesday.”
#7
“It’s only Tuesday and I am already 95% done with this week.”
#8
“It’s coffee and I need some Tuesday. Please excuse my incoherence, it’s still early.”
#9
“Tuesday isn’t so bad… It’s a sign that I’ve somehow survived Monday.”
#10
“A Tuesday after a three-day weekend is like a double-whammy Monday!”
#11
“Tuesday is just another word for Monday.”
#12
“Live every day like it’s Taco Tuesday.”
#13
“Always keep a bottle of wine in the fridge for special occasions. You know, like a Tuesday.”
#14
“Tuesdays are really just Mondays dressed in their Sunday best.”
#15
“Happy Tuesday! You got to admit, at least it sounds better than happy Monday.”
#16
“I am having Monday feelings towards Tuesday.”
#17
“Doing good for others is not a duty. It is a joy, for it increases your own health and happiness. Happy Tuesday.”
#18
“Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday!”- Neil Leckman
#19
Every day brings challenges, so on this Tuesday walk around them!”
#20
“Dear Tuesday, nobody likes you. You’re just Monday’s ugly cousin.”
#21
“No matter what your Tuesday is, don’t worry because Friday is on its way.”
#22
“How are you seeing your world this Tuesday? Do you see the beauty in it?”
#23
“Happy Tuesday! Having even one, small positive thought can change the rest of your day for the better.”
#24
“Wishing you a wonderful Tuesday! Stay loved and blessed.”
#25
“When we feel down, every day is equally depressing and we think that nothing special or wonderful can happen in the future. However, each day is a blank page where we can write anything we want. Even a boring Tuesday can turn into an amazing day, with the right attitude.”
#26
“Hello, Tuesday! Monday was good, Tuesday will be even better!”
#27
“Good Morning Tuesday! Wishing you a blooming great day!”
#28
“Tuesday is the affirmation that my goals are being moved another step forward.” – Byron Pulsifer
#29
“Sometimes Tuesday feels like you will never get to be where you want to be, but don’t give up. Small actions every day do make a difference!”
#30
“A fresh start, a clean slate, and a lot of potentials for great things to come. That is what Tuesdays really are.”
#31
“You can’t help respecting anybody who can spell TUESDAY, even if he doesn’t spell it right; but spelling isn’t everything. There are days when spelling Tuesday simply doesn’t count.” – A. A. Milne
#32
“It’s understandable that Monday is a burden in our lives, but when Tuesday becomes a burden too, we need to pay more attention to our lives and start to reconsider some of our choices. When we are tired of working on Tuesday, it is clear that work no longer excites us and that it is best to seek better opportunities.”
#33
“Tuesday is a great day for deadlines because it is the day when people realize that, after a long weekend and a boring Monday, they really must get back to work and do something productive. A deadline on Tuesday reminds us of our responsibilities.”
#34
“Tuesday always lasts longer than we would want to. On one side, it is a day dedicated to work and productivity, and on the other side, it is too far from the weekend for us to feel even a tiny glimpse of hope about the possibility of having something exciting happen.”
#35
“It is hard to convince ourselves that Tuesday is an exciting day, but at least we can admit that Tuesday is closer to freedom than Monday. After a pessimistic Monday, we can start working responsibly while making plans for the weekend to come.”
#36
“It is a common occurrence to see people complain about Monday, but recently, many have started to complain about Tuesday too. While we can see Tuesday as the new Monday, it is more beneficial for our well-being to start transforming each new day into a wealth of new possibilities and chances.”
#37
“For many people, Tuesday is one of those days when an air of gloominess seems to pervade everything. However, Tuesday is a good day for both reflection and action. After escaping the carelessness of the weekend, life becomes serious again.”
#38
“When we don’t like our jobs or our lives, Mondays and Tuesdays feel similar. They are days of misery and complaints. However, if we respect our lives and our time, we need to start thinking differently about Mondays and Tuesdays.”
#39
“Most people feel that Tuesday is just a repetition of Monday, which makes it equally depressing. However, Tuesday is more than that because it teaches us how, after a weekend of fun and a day of the dreariness, we are finally free to do meaningful things.”
#40
“Thank God, Monday is gone. Happy Tuesday.”
#41
“Once Monday is gone, we can give up on the self-loathing thoughts and start being joyful about life and work again. We hold in our hands the power to go through every Tuesday as if it would be the happiest day of the week, just by remembering to do little things that give us pleasure and comfort.”
#42
“Happiness and Monday don’t go well together, but a happy Tuesday is a possible dream. It is up to us to decide how we want to spend our days, that is why a happy Tuesday means a happy life. When we can find happiness in a working day, it means we are happy about what we do and where we are.”
#43
“Happy Tuesday! Decide what you want. Believe you can have it. Believe you deserve it and believe it’s possible for you.”- Jack Canfield
#44
“Happy Tuesday! Keep your circle positive. Speak good words. Think good thoughts. Do good deeds.”
#45
“Don’t just dream it be it, because anything is possible. Happy Tuesday.”
#46
“Give the gift of confidence to yourself this Tuesday. Believe in your abilities and skills!”
#47
“Happy Tuesday! Don’t forget to be kind to yourself.”
#48
“On this beautiful Tuesday, choose joy instead of negativity!”
#49
“Happy Tuesday! And since it’s Choose Day: Choose to smile, choose to be happy, choose to love, choose to bless, choose to be a blessing, choose to be humble, choose to be patient, choose to be kind, and above all, choose God to guide your life.”
#50
“Tuesday morning is a time to reflect upon what to include in your team meetings; it is your time to deliver words of passion that speak to the dazzling new roads ahead where each person is accountable for their own actions and behaviors; where each day represents a fresh start to be a positive influence; and, where self is expressed as unselfishness with each person you meet.” – Byron Pulsifer
#51
“Tuesday’s child is full of grace.”
#52
“Did someone order a bright and sunny day? Well… here it is. Happy Tuesday!” – Anthony T. Hincks
#53
“Tuesday is a good day, you survived Monday. And tomorrow is Wednesday, halfway through your work week!” – Kate Summers
#54
“It’s coffee and I need some Tuesday. Oh, wait, no. It’s Tuesday and I need some coffee.”
#55
“Tuesday is neither here nor there in the hierarchy of the week.” – Anthony T. Hincks
#56
“Addiction – when you can give up something any time, as long as it’s next Tuesday.” – Nikki Sixx
#57
“Next Tuesday has become that milestone in time where all plans, dreams, and goals go to die. Whenever we feel incapable of doing the things we want to do, we put them off, thinking that it is not the right moment. If right now is not the right moment, then next Tuesday it will surely not be.”
#58
“It is easy to hate Tuesdays, but actually, Tuesdays are friendlier than Mondays. Tuesday can be quite fun once we accept that the weekend is gone and that we need to start giving our best again. Tuesday is a working day, but work can also be exciting.”
#59
“Hold onto positive things that elevate your spirit and be with positive people. Happy Tuesday.”
#60
“Monday is difficult and bleak, but the best thing about Monday is that it eventually ends, making room for the friendlier Tuesday. Each Tuesday is the same, a day when, after forgetting about the misery of Monday, we start to count the days until the weekend.”
#61
“Since Monday seems like the longest day of the week when we realize that it is Tuesday, we have the pleasant surprise to realize that Monday is finally gone. At the same time, we are saddened that it is only Tuesday and that there is still a lot of time to pass until the liberating Friday.”
#62
“Have a beautiful Tuesday! Your mantra is: ‘All I have is all I need and all I need is all I have at this moment.’”- Bryan Katie
#63
“On this beautiful Tuesday choose peace, choose love, and choose acceptance.”
#64
“It’s Terrific Tuesday. Let your dreams be bigger than your fears, your actions louder than your words, and your faith stronger than your feelings!”
#65
“Tuesday had always been our day together. Most of my courses with Morrie were on Tuesdays, he had office hours on Tuesdays, and when I wrote my senior thesis. It was on Tuesdays that we sat together. We’re Tuesday people.” —Mitch Albom
#66
“Creativity is a highfalutin word for the work I have to do between now and Tuesday.” – Ray Kroc
#67
“For some people, showing up at a bridal salon without a ring or a groom might appear bizarre and quite unusual–but for me, it’s a regular Tuesday afternoon.” – Tinsely Mortimer
#68
“What are you planting in your mind this Tuesday – results or weeds?”
#69
“Is there something you would like to see changed this Tuesday? Are you talking about it or are you setting the example to change it?”
#70
“Make a difference this Tuesday, be an encourager!”
#71
“Tuesday: A day to ask yourself, how much courage do you have? Are you doing your best work? Are you complaining or are you finding solutions? Are you living your dreams?”
#72
“This Tuesday think about the books you are reading, the TV you are watching, the music you are listening to, and ask yourself the question “Is it positive”?”
#73
“Good advice for your Tuesday; never lose sight of who you are and of your values. Live them, don’t be what you feel other people want you to be, be yourself!”
#74
“Don’t hold grudges, they will ruin your Tuesday. Forgiving helps you more than it helps others. Have a good Tuesday, forgive!”
#75
“If things go wrong this Tuesday, look for the good. Keep your attitude positive no matter what happens this day!”
#76
“You may find Tuesday harder than Mondays, however, let it be a day full of smiles and laughter!”
#77
“Funny but true words for your Tuesday: Before you open your mouth, think are you complaining or are you being positive.”
#78
“May God bless you this Tuesday and all the days after!”
#79
“This Tuesday morning, fill your heart with what’s important.”
#80
“If you love the work you are doing, then you will love Tuesday!”- Catherine Pulsifer
#81
“Be unto Tuesday in expectation and commitment as unto Monday when vigorousness abounded.” – Byron Pulsifer
#82
“Today is Thoughtful Tuesday. Try doing something nice for someone else whether it is a kind gesture or a positive remark.”
#83
“Tuesday is one of my favorite days; it is the day offered to community service to recognize and meet the needs of others who are unable to do so.”- Byron Pulsifer
#84
“Tuesday is a day to remember that you are responsible and accountable for each word you speak so make each expression one to be celebrated not castigated.” – Byron Pulsifer
#85
“On this Tuesday, remember that an attitude is contagious so remember to have a good one.”
#86
“May your days be sunny and bright regardless of the weather. Happiest Tuesday!”
#87
“Ahhhhh Tuesday. The day to remember all the things I didn’t get done on Monday, and push them off until Wednesday.”
#88
“Tuesday: I can’t even see the weekend from here.”
#89
“Tuesday is my favorite day of the week. That’s cleaning day.” – Jim Miller
#90
“Happy Tuesday. Don’t worry, Friday is coming.”
#91
“Have a beautiful day! Take time to enjoy the wonder and beauty of each moment. Happy Tuesday!”
#92
“Happy Tuesday. Stay positive. Saying ‘Yes’ to happiness leaves no room for stress!”
#93
“Tuesday means we’re a day closer to a weekend spent dreading Monday.”
#94
“Monday always passes and there will always be a Tuesday with a beautiful blue sky with few clouds.”
#95
“Tuesday is my second favorite day of the week to put off everything until later in the week.”
#96
“Tuesday is the new Monday.”
#97
“It’s only Tuesday? Monday took so long that I thought it was Wednesday.”
#98
“Three positive facts are obvious on Tuesday: Tomorrow allows me another day to demonstrate my worthiness to my employer; it is yet another day to influence those around me with encouragement to handle their own trials; and, it is my day to celebrate each small victory of yesterday.” – Byron Pulsifer
#99
“Rid yourself of negativity and have a positively Happy Tuesday.”
#100
“Happy Tuesday! We are responsible for peace and order in our lives! When your world is CONSTANTLY filled with chaos, then it’s time to take a look at SELF!” – Tracey Edmonds
#101
“There isn’t a Monday that would not cede its place to Tuesday.” – Anton Chekhov
#102
“Happy Tuesday. Always be kind. Be thoughtful. Be real. Be true. But most of all, be gratefully you.”
#103
“Today will be a good Tuesday and this morning is going to be an awesome one!”
#104
“Tuesday. Worry less. Live more.”
#105
“Tuesday is a huge day.” – Ian McDougal
#106
“Tuesday nights are sushi nights, so we go out then.” – Al Rocker
#107
“I don’t want it good. I want it Tuesday.” – Jack L. Warner
#108
“We concentrate so much on anniversaries and birthdays that you forget it’s the Tuesday that’s tough that really counts. Sometimes she just needs some flowers or even just that ear. It’s the little things that count. It’s the regular days of the year that you have to keep your attention on her.” – BJ the Chicago Kid
#109
“Tuesday is the most sensible day of the week.”- Emily P. Freeman
#110
“Among people who really hate Monday, Tuesday seems like a worse version of Monday, because any excuse to not work is no longer valid. Maybe it’s true that nobody likes Tuesday, but it is our fault if we don’t want to enjoy it. Tuesday is just a day and it is up to us how we spend it.”
#111
“Good morning Tuesday! Please enter and pour out that shower of blessings into our lives, renew our spirits, our strength, our faith, and our hope.”
#112
“The key to a happy Tuesday is forgetting about the broken images of Monday and focusing on a new beginning. Tuesday is, in some ways, a bright and promising day.”
#113
“A fresh start, a clean slate, and a lot of potentials for great things to come. That is what Tuesdays really are.”
#114
“Today is not just Tuesday, it is Transformation Tuesday. That means that success does not just come to you, you have to go out and get it. So what are you waiting for?”
#115
“How would your Tuesday be different if you conducted yourself with complete love and consideration?”
#116
“Each day of the week is special in its own way and brings us a different set of challenges. Among them, Tuesday seems like the poorer relative, but in fact, it is one of the days when most things are accomplished and when many things are ticked off the list.”
#117
“Why does winter feel like one big Tuesday?”
#118
“Caught between Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday holds the unpleasant task of reminding us that we have things to do and that postponing them only makes our life more difficult. Burdening ourselves with too many tasks on Wednesday is not pleasant.”
#119
“Tuesdays are not so difficult to handle as Mondays, but when Tuesday comes after a holiday or a celebration, the burden to go through the day is crushing. There is nothing worse than going to work while having fresh in our minds the memories of the wild fun we had just hours before.”
#120
“A good day starts with a fresh mind, where the memories of yesterday no longer have power. The key to a happy Tuesday is forgetting about the broken images of Monday and focusing on a new beginning. Tuesday is, in some ways, a bright and promising day.”
#121
“We often think that we need special celebrations to spoil ourselves. However, what better occasion to spoil ourselves and inject some enthusiasm into our lives other than a regular Tuesday? It is in these regular moments that we actually need the enforcement of happiness.”
#122
“Let Tuesday tarnish your day with love and smiles. Happy Tuesday.”- Anthony T. Hincks
#123
“May God continue his blessings for a beautiful Tuesday!”
#124
“I find it hard to get out of bed on Tuesday mornings.”
#125
“In my first 100 days, I will make Taco Tuesday the law.” – George Lopez
#126
“You can write the best column in the world on Monday, and it does you absolutely no good on Tuesday.” – Lewis Grizzard
#127
“Judging by my degradation in the last 24 hours, I’ll be surprised if I make it to Tuesday.” – Aron Ralston
#128
“There was a time when people didn’t go out of their house on Tuesday night at eight o’clock because Milton Berle was on.” – Ed McMahon
#129
“Tuesday is a good day to reflect on the types of thoughts you are feeding your mind each day!”
#130
“Be motivated this Tuesday to be your best!”
#131
“How is your smile this Tuesday?”
#132
“Have an awesome Tuesday! Be happy and enjoy this day.”
