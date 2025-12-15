Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

by

As the head trustee of the Q-Ship Society, I have dedicated countless hours and resources to fight for the preservation of a true British naval icon, the last ex-Royal Navy Flower-class sloop from World War One, for future generations. 

We have hoped that support would be given to the Society for the use of Collier Wharf in Gillingham, Medway, in Kent.

Unfortunately, Peel L&P and Medway council are on the destroy heritage rampage, and as Peel’s history of destroying history, this makes the society even more concerned. The

Collier Wharf site is of importance to society and has many historical items, and is the last part of the Chatham dockyard’s second phase of expansion. 

Site still contains the original branch line siding spur, Admiralty pattern pill box from World War One, mooring points and bollards dating from 1874, and most importantly, the remains of an ancient scheduled monument known as Gillingham Fort. 

We approached Medway Council to secure the site for future use by the Q-Ship Society and future regeneration of Gillingham pier into a heritage harbour.

We ask for signatures. Please follow us and help the fight.

More info: q-shipsociety.co.uk | c.org

The Q-ship Society’s vision

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

HMS Saxifrage in a sorry state in 2025

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

HMS Saxifrage in her original configuration at Chatham 1920

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

Q-Ship Society trying to raise awareness

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

Our perfect location for the home of the Historic vessel- Collier Wharf

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

Historic map showing the site listed for destruction containing an ancient scheduled Moment.

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

Q-Ship Society

Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Of The Funniest Tormund And Brienne From GoT Memes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
5 Dirty Little Secrets That Game Developers Use On Players To Make Their Experience More Enjoyable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Gets Publicly Called Out For Taking Credit For A Gift She Avoided Contributing To, Gets Upset
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Ways People Found Out That Their Significant Other Is Unfaithful
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Man Demands His Fiancée Remove Tattoo Honoring Her Late Spouse And Son, Family Drama Unfolds
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Guy Transformed A 1961 VW Beetle Deluxe Into A Black Matte Roadster
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025