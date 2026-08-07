Trump’s Big Hair Steals The Spotlight And Becomes The Punchline To Many Viral Memes, Here Are The Best

Back in 2015, when Donald Trump was campaigning to be president of the United States, he decided to settle the debate on whether he wears a wig.
“I don’t wear a toupee,” he told a laughing crowd at a campaign event in South Carolina. “It’s my hair. I swear.”
The 80-year-old president then called up a woman from the crowd and asked her to tug his hair.
“Come here! We’re gonna settle this,” he said, determined to settle the debate once and for all. “Just come on up here. You have to do an inspection here. This is getting crazy.”
The woman told the crowd, “Yes, I believe it is,” before Trump added, “We don’t want to mess it up too much because I do use hairspray.”
More than a decade later, the internet is once again fixated on the enduring mystery of his hair.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / FOX5 Las Vegas
Viewers were convinced that his hair seemed thicker, brighter, fuller, and more strawberry-blond than usual when he appeared at a Las Vegas rally on August 5.
“Dude grew a whole head of hair in like 4 hours. He’s like Superman,” one commented online, while another said, “What species of de*d animal is on Trump’s head?”
“Someone raided the SNL wardrobe department,” joked another.
Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff, who has written a tetralogy of books on the life of the reality TV star-turned-president, spoke about his hair on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.
“What is that on his head that he debuted last night, Michael? It looks like a hamster,” co-host Joanna Coles asked him.
“Well, I can tell you what’s… under Donald Trump’s hair,” Wolff quipped. “Nothing.”
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
In his 2018 book Fire and Fury, he wrote about Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump teasing her father for his “elaborate architectural process… of maintaining that dome over nothing.”
“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate—a contained island after scalp reduction surgery—surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” the author wrote in his book
Wolff also spoke about how Trump’s hair is a “very central component of Donald Trump’s identity and career.” And to support his claim, he rehashed a conversation adult star Stormy Daniels mentioned in her 2018 memoir Full Disclosure.
Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump in the 2000s, said she once joked about his hair, which made the now-President admit, “I know. It’s ridiculous.”
But he said he apparently maintained style because it became his “trademark” look.
“Everybody talks about it,” he said, according to the book. “It’s my thing.”
Wolff pointed out the conversation, saying it was one of the few instances where Trump showed “self-awareness.”
“He’s a performer. Fourteen years as the star of a top-rated reality television show,” said the author. “It is about people looking at you. He understands that, as so many politicians, by the way, do not.”
Now that his hair is back in discussion, netizens had a field day with jokes about him possibly wearing a wig.
Threads user @moniharrion asked people to give “Trump’s new rug” a name.
The flood of responses included “Hairforce One,” “Golden Deceiver,” “Another cover up,” “Goldilocks,” “Golden doodle doo,” and “Puffed up and no place to go.”
While the wig mystery still remains uncombed, the internet was quick to brush up hilarious memes. And here’s a roundup of the best ones.
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Image source: Gr8CanadianFree
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Image source: kevindale4554
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Image source: Network_Guy8
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