Guy Uses Theatrics To Get Revenge On A Workplace Bully, Scares Him So Bad He Soils His Pants

Nothing is more demoralizing for any employee than a toxic work environment. Cliquish colleagues, infighting, gossip, and bullying bosses are more than enough to affect a worker’s performance in the worst way.
This young man was unfortunate enough to have a supervisor who verbally demeaned him for three months. After keeping silent for more than he should have, he eventually reached his breaking point.
What followed was an epic revenge plot that made his boss regret every form of mistreatment he doled out. Scroll down for the satisfying story.
Bully bosses can immediately destroy an employee’s morale
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This young man endured months of verbal mistreatment from his supervisor
Image credits: Aakash Malik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Worse, he did all the work while his boss was drunkenly passed out on the job for the most part
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
He eventually reached his breaking point
Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
He began plotting an epic revenge plan that would make his boss regret every form of mistreatment he doled out
Image credits: sedrik2007 / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
His plan worked like a charm
Image credits: Peter John Manlapig / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The young man was fired, but he had zero regrets for what he did
Image credits: astakask
Supervisors bully their employees whom they perceive as a threat
Based on his story, the young man appeared to be a diligent worker, which may have threatened his supervisor. According to organizational development director Beth Boyd, this is typically a “go-to move” for bully bosses.
“Water seeks its own level, so bullying someone into being quiet or leaving becomes their purpose,” Boyd told Bored Panda.
It can be challenging for any employee, especially younger ones who are still wet behind the ears, to stand up to a power-tripping supervisor like this young man did when he was 18.
This is why Boyd advises “documenting like a historian” once the mistreatment happens. Specifically, she urges creating a timeline of communication & action to make it “difficult for someone to wiggle out of.”
But of course, it’s all about command responsibility. As Boyd points out, upper management must do their part to ensure a healthy work environment.
“It really boils down to people learning from what’s tolerated,” she said. “Accountability is really a challenge in most organizations, and when levers are built in, accountability is difficult to shy away from.”
Unfortunately for the author, he was in an environment where it was difficult to hold anyone accountable. His revenge plot was necessary, and through it, he delivered a strong message. He may have lost his job, but it was likely for the best.
The author answered some questions, as readers had nothing but praise for what he did
Follow Us