Former Stray Dog Adopts 8 Tiny Pigs And That’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

When Wes Trevor, the owner of the ‘Spectrum Plants Gold Coast’ in Australia, found out about 8 tiny pigs in poor health, he did not hesitate and took them in. At first, they fed the piglets with special food to get them back on their tiny feet. But then something unexpected happened.
Treasure, a former stray boxer breed dog, noticed the pigs and her motherhood instincts took over. She started caring for the piglets as if they were her own babies. Soon she even started producing milk and the tiny pigs were happy to suckle on the mama dog.
Wes was not sure if that’s healthy for the dog and pigs, but after checking with a vet, he was advised that it’s all great as long as the pigs get additional nutrition and do not hurt the dog.
This beautiful story once again proves that dogs are incredibly caring, amazing creatures.
More info: goldcoastbulletin.com.au
