57 Tiny Travel Habits That Can Make An Entire Trip Run A Lot Smoother

“Let’s travel uncomfortably,” said no one ever. Whether you absolutely love traveling, take the occasional trip, or simply enjoy getting away once in a while, we can probably all agree on one thing: a stress-free vacation is always a good idea.
And, Pandas, that’s exactly what we’re bringing you today. We dove into a thread where people are sharing their best travel secrets, clever tips, and little tricks they’ve picked up along the way. Keep scrolling—you might find a few tips you’ll want to try, a couple you completely disagree with, and perhaps even something new you never thought about before.
#1
Always return to the US from Europe via Dublin. You clear US customs in Dublin so it is essentially a domestic flight. You don’t land after a long flight and have to clear customs exhausted.
Image source: mega84, Nguyễn Hoàng Văn / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Wash your sheets the night before you leave so you come home to nice clean bedding.
Image source: joelgratcyk, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
On travel days wear pants that are cinched at the ankles to avoid the bottom of your pants touching the bathroom floor especially in the airplane and airport bathroom.
Image source: genesis__dawn, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Imagine this: you’ve packed your bags, booked your tickets, and are finally heading off on that much-deserved vacation. Maybe you’re dreaming of sunny beaches in Spain, exploring charming European streets, or simply spending a few days somewhere far away from your everyday responsibilities. What could possibly go wrong? Well, without trying to sound too pessimistic, quite a few things can. Traveling can be exciting, refreshing, and full of unforgettable experiences, but it can also come with unexpected expenses, lost belongings, disappointing accommodations, and other little surprises nobody wants on their holiday. The good news? A little preparation can go a long way toward making your trip more enjoyable.
#4
ALWAYS take a lint roller (sticky kind). When you arrive at your hotel, run it along the under seam of the mattress. Bed bug check.
Image source: rebecca_greninger, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I always take pictures of my suitcases before traveling. If they lose your bag and you have to describe it after a long flight it really helps to just pull up the picture!
Image source: mcipekjkt, Jahra Tasfia Reza / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
A bit of black electrical tape rolled on a pen. You can use it to cover leds from tvs, alarm clocks etc and keep your room dark.
Image source: petermeng.sal
Let’s start with something almost every traveler has to deal with: luggage. For many of us, packing is practically an art form. We want the perfect outfits for every occasion, comfortable shoes for sightseeing, accessories for those vacation pictures, and maybe a few extra items just in case. Before we know it, our suitcase is bursting at the seams! But sometimes, less really is more. In Vagabonding: An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-Term World Travel, veteran travel journalist Rolf Potts encourages travelers to pack as lightly as possible. The idea is simple: carrying fewer belongings can mean less time worrying about your bags, fewer baggage fees, and greater freedom to move around. Many everyday essentials can also be purchased at your destination if you genuinely need them. So, before squeezing that fifth pair of shoes into your suitcase, ask yourself whether you’ll actually use it. Your back (and your wallet) might thank you later.
#7
A pillowcase. I drape it over hotel pillows and it can be used as a laundry bag at the end of the trip.
Image source: defenestrations_r_us, SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Have one debit card that you use in ATMs or elsewhere where physical card is required. This card should be connected to a bank account that is not your main account. Keep the balance low and transfer more when needed.
This has saved me a lot of trouble when my card has been copied, or the ATM ate it, or I have had to pay in a sketchy place. I know my real account is safe no matter what.
Image source: midlifesparkles
#9
Battery operated tea lights, the kind you purchase for less than $10/dozen, work well as night lights in unfamiliar bathrooms, and take up very little room in your luggage.
Image source: debgrosner, sostrenegrene
Speaking of luggage, there’s another travel headache worth preparing for: lost bags. Imagine arriving at your dream destination, ready to start your vacation, only to discover that your suitcase has gone missing somewhere along the way. It’s an especially frustrating situation when your luggage contains medication, important documents, work equipment, or belongings you can’t easily replace. NPR reported in November 2023 that U.S. airlines lose around two million suitcases annually, illustrating just how many bags can go astray even when millions of people travel without problems.
While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent luggage from getting lost, you can make the situation easier to manage. Keep essential items and a change of clothes in your carry-on, attach a clearly identifiable luggage tag, and consider using a tracking device such as an AirTag or another compatible tracker. Hopefully, you’ll never need these precautions, but you’ll be glad you took them if something goes wrong.
#10
I have a packing list in a word document that I’ve used, adjusted, and updated for the last 15 years. Over the years it’s become really 4 lists: 1 specific for a beach vacation, 1 specific for a work trip, 1 for a weekend trip, and 1 for Europe. Every time we come home from a trip, I update it and change the font to red for any items I didn’t use at all and add in green font anything I wish I had. I now can travel exclusively in a carryon and personal item, even with 3 weeks in Europe.
Image source: aj.mindling, Burst / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Use the restroom by baggage claim- no one is ever there!
Image source: katiefayez, Oluwaseun Duncan / Pexels
#12
I go to bars where people have dogs at. Only locals would be there with dogs.
Image source: amihalich10, Nam Quân Nguyễn / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Of course, getting your luggage safely to your destination is only half the battle. You also need somewhere to stay, and unfortunately, hotel bookings can come with their own set of problems. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, fraudulent hotel bookings cost U.S. consumers around $3.9 billion a year, showing just how expensive these scams can be. Sometimes, the problem is more subtle: you arrive at a hotel only to discover that the room looks nothing like the description or photos, the promised amenities aren’t available, or unexpected charges suddenly appear on your bill.
In Las Vegas, for example, hotels have a longstanding practice of adding hefty “resort fees” to room rates. According to Jeff Russell, an entertainment travel consultant at Aspen Travel, a room advertised for $60 can end up costing more than $100 once those additional fees are included. That’s why it’s worth checking the final price, reading recent reviews, confirming which amenities are actually included, and looking carefully for additional charges before making a booking.
#13
Compression socks for long-haul flights, no matter your age (I used to think they were for old people) or physical condition. Life-changing. And I always keep those free disposable hotel slippers to wear on planes.
Image source: fernandavdec0, Willians Huerta / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Pack clothes you’re ready to toss or donate. If you need room/weight for souvenirs you acquired on your trip, you can jettison your clothes. Bonus points if you can donate them locally. My hotel in Hokkaido took guest’s clothing donations for earthquake victims.
Image source: doctordarna, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Learn to say: your children are beautiful, the food is amazing, I love your country – in the language where you are staying. You rarely ever need to know anything more once you’ve said one of those phrases.
Image source: q.of.tarts, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Another thing that’s easy to overlook while traveling is your digital safety. When you’re exploring a new city, it’s tempting to connect to every free Wi-Fi network you come across, whether it’s at an airport, hotel, café, or public transport station. After all, nobody wants to burn through their mobile data just trying to find directions or upload vacation pictures. However, it’s worth being cautious about unfamiliar networks, suspicious links, and booking messages that ask you to provide personal or payment information.
Forbes reported in February 2024 that the Federal Trade Commission had received more than 55,000 reports of travel fraud, while research cited in the article found that roughly one in three surveyed travelers had experienced a travel scam. Whenever possible, use official websites and apps for bookings, double-check links before entering payment details, and avoid conducting sensitive transactions on networks you don’t trust. Public Wi-Fi isn’t automatically dangerous, but it’s always worth being careful about what you access and which websites you use.
#16
Here’s one that for ya – text yourself you flight number. Then do a long press on it. You get a route overview first, then you hit ‘preview flight’ and you get details, like baggage claim, etc. Super handy.
Image source: stanhy59
#17
I’ve gotten in the habit of taking a photo at the end of the trip of stuff I packed and never used so I can refer to it the next time I pack. For some reason, for many trips, I’d convinced myself that I’d do a sheet mask each night and use all the little product samples I’d collected (e.g., Sephora birthday samples).
Image source: beckyjohnson_1971, Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
If you’re lost, don’t act like it. If you need to pull up a map or get your wits about you, go into a shop or something instead of doing it out in the open. You don’t want to be a target.
If you’re a solo traveler and you strike up a convo with a stranger, don’t let them think you’re completely alone. Say ‘I’m meeting up with friends later’ or ‘I have family here that I’m meeting tomorrow’. That way they think that someone will notice if you go missing.
Image source: panicatthedollartree, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
While planning your itinerary, it’s also worth thinking beyond hotels, flights, and sightseeing. Natural disasters, extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and severe storms can all disrupt travel plans, sometimes with very little warning. A destination that looks perfect in a brochure may be experiencing challenging weather conditions during the very week you intend to visit.
This doesn’t mean you should avoid places simply because they face natural hazards. Instead, it’s about understanding the risks, checking local weather forecasts and official travel advisories, and knowing what alternatives are available if your plans need to change. Zurich Insurance Group CEO Cara Morton has emphasized the importance of destinations being able to withstand disruptions and continue operating when unexpected events occur. Her point reflects a growing consideration for the travel industry: resilience and preparedness matter alongside the attractions that bring visitors to a place. Before departing, check whether your accommodation has a clear cancellation policy, know how to contact local emergency services, and keep important travel information accessible offline.
#19
If I have a big international trip coming up, I set out a bag or tub and every time I think of something I want to be sure to pack I grab it and put it in the bin. For some reason this is better for me than a list.
Image source: pacer1, ready made / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
My mom, the former flight attendant, told me to count the rows between your seat and the closest exit — and remember that the closest one may be behind you. If the cabin is consumed with smoke, you won’t be able to see it but you’ll know how to find it.
Image source: aliciamhansen, K / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
My father, as a child of the Depression, was known for being very thrifty with $ (though very generous with his).
He and my mom drove everywhere in the US & Canada & when they went on cruises, he most often booked inside cabins. However, when he was passing away, he only had one piece of advice for me: “Stay in better places.” Forget the “but we don’t spend any time in the room” bit. Where you stay can sometimes be the best part of where you go.
Image source: sonotdetritusful, Jose Parra / Pexels
With so many potential disruptions to consider, it’s understandable that more travelers are paying attention to financial protection. Travel insurance may not be the most exciting part of planning a vacation, but it can become extremely valuable when something unexpected happens. Depending on the policy, it may cover eligible medical emergencies, trip cancellations, interruptions, lost baggage, or certain travel delays.The global travel insurance market was valued at approximately $31.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $99.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. While market growth doesn’t necessarily tell us what every individual traveler is doing, it reflects the expanding role of travel protection in the industry.
#22
My sister has been a flight attendant for 40 yrs & taught me this one. If you’re flying in or out of somewhere cold, put your coat on for take off or landing. Be sure to have your car/house keys/phone in your coat pocket & never take off your shoes. In the event of an emergency evacuation you can still get access to your car/home since you SHOULD NOT GRAB YOUR CARRY ON before you exit the plane. You will also stay warm out in the middle of that windy, freezing runway.
Image source: kccomel, Alexey Demidov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Trust me on this. For long overseas flights, invest in an inflatable seat cushion and inflate it 70% to use. It folds up small and ends the numbing. Gamechanger!
Image source: mrrtk888
#24
When being picked up by friends/loved ones at the airport, I always tell them to pick me up at departures, not arrivals. Way less congestion.
Image source: sesnaola
Ultimately, traveling is about so much more than getting from one destination to another. It’s about discovering unfamiliar places, experiencing different cultures, meeting people, trying new foods, and creating memories that stay with us long after we’ve returned home. Not every journey will go exactly as planned, and sometimes the unexpected moments become the stories we remember most. Still, taking a few sensible precautions can help you spend less time worrying about what could go wrong and more time enjoying where you are. Whether you’re planning an elaborate international adventure or a quiet weekend getaway, the goal isn’t to eliminate every possible risk. It’s simply to give yourself a little more peace of mind so you can make the most of the experience.
#25
In Japan and Korea, eat street food at the stall of purchase so you can hand back the refuse container. It is expected. There are no street trashcans and you don’t want to be holding a soggy food tray looking for a nonexistent trash can.
Image source: mrrtk888, Gije Cho / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Don’t be the jerk who is never satisfied; you ruin the experience for everyone.
Image source: beingmarknowlan, Mike van Schoonderwalt / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Eating locally made yogurt is the best way to get your gut microbiom to adapt and adjust.
Image source: kingsleywithlife
Coming back to today’s post, these travel tips offer a useful reminder that sometimes the smallest preparations can make a surprisingly big difference. Of course, every traveler has their own tricks, routines, and lessons learned along the way. So, Pandas, which of these tips would you actually use on your next vacation? And do you have a travel secret of your own that you swear by? Share it in the comments below—your advice might just help another traveler avoid an unnecessary headache!
#28
Bring 3 or 4 carabiners; for the back of plane seats; bathroom towel bars; shower curtain hooks; belt loops; cross body bags – small and mighty when you least expect it. Happy travels!
Image source: laurajp966, Liam Moore / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
Bring sanitizer wipes to clean off the plane’s tray and armrests, as well as the bathroom handles. Wear a mask—you don’t want to start or end your trip sick. Love, your OCD auntie.
Image source: therealmadamehuang, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Leave an AirTag in your hotel room so you can always find your way back.
Image source: ericgarwood, Czapp Árpád / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
Gallon ziplock bags. Each bag has the clothes you will wear each day. When the day is over, put the clothes back in the ziplock bag. It saves space and keeps dirty clothes separate from clean. I’ve packed for 2 weeks in Italy in a carry-on using this.
Image source: bethv512
#32
If you arrive early morning on an international flight, book the hotel the day before and tell them you’ll arrive “late” with is the next morning. You’ll be able to get in the room right away and get a proper shower and change of clothes.
Image source: nordictrior
#33
Pack the random snack that you don’t eat often, but randomly crave. Having to spend $15 on a regular bag of Cheetos is really sad!
Image source: shalishagal
#34
If you don’t speak the language, have photos ready on your phone of an ATM, a bathroom (or WC sign in Europe), taxi, cruise ship if you’re on a cruise, railroad station, a subway train,, a plate of food, and a policeman. This way you can show someone what you need.
Before phones, I even had a small flip book of paper photos of these things.
Image source: joannkline
#35
Bring a ‘Thank you for keeping us safe and well’ treat for the cabin crew on long haul flights. A little box of local cookies or something else easy for them to open and share. So appreciated and seriously good karma for your trip!
Image source: akw1970
#36
Turkish towel. On the flight it’s a blanket. On the beach it’s a towel. Religious sites it’s a sari.
Sleeping bag liners are amazing if you’re insanely allergic to most laundry detergent.
I take a bunch of ziplock bags or various sizes. They take up virtually no room. The dollar tree sells 2 gallon bags too. Fish bait. Wet bathing suit. Snacks you bought. Leaky shampoo bottle. I’ve used them for a million things.
Image source: thelaurswork
#37
Attach a sticker with your contact information – address, phone number and email to your passport. I have mine attached to a leather passport cover. US passports do not have this information and if you leave it behind or lose it there is no way to contact you immediately to get it back to you.
I once left my passport behind in the seat pocket of a plane and the airline was able to contact me and we were able to make arrangements for me to get it back.
Image source: delyn225
#38
– if you park at the airport, take a picture of your parked car before heading to the gate
– when you get where you are staying *unpack* if you are there for more than one night
– while traveling, read a book written by a local author. Local contemporaneous fiction will tell you more about the city than any guidebook.
Image source: _ribond_
#39
As a hypermobile human I will now forever be doing the following for my carry on:
-Scarf that doubles as btwn the knee relief or blanket, depending on my needs
-Belt that I can use around my knees
(see photo for these- the combo helps sitting still be comfortable for an extended period )
-Change of clothes and/or PJs in a packing cube that I can use as lumbar support OR a pillow.
Image source: seedsofvibrance
#40
If you’re going to a new city, do the Hop on/ Hop off tour or a bus tour to see all the touristy stuff. Then make a plan to go back.
Image source: linthecle
#41
Download the full map of your destination city into Google Maps so that you have full access to your maps even if you’re offline and are having trouble connecting to wifi or a mobile data signal.
Image source: ajlipp
#42
Pack bandanas, put them in a sandwich Ziploc bag, when you’re out walking around in hot cities as a tourist, put a little water in there, and then take the moist band down and wrap it around your neck to keep you cool.
Swap them out as they dry and put the dry one back into the wet bag.
Game changer for people who have trouble with the heat.
Image source: io.sono.sean
#43
If you’re going on a cruise, buy a pack of magnetic hooks/clips. The cabin walls are metal so you will have room to hang hats, excursion tickets for the next day, damp bathing suits, etc.
Image source: beachum_clayworks
#44
If you travel outside the US, unless you are staying in a US based hotel chain, bring your own washcloths. And if you find yourself in Scotland and you need one, ask for a face flannel.
Image source: bar_2_barre
#45
If traveling for business, take one pair of work shoes. Yes, that’s it. All outfits must go with those. For me, it’s a black shoe trip or a blue shoe trip. Then wear your sneakers on the plane because they will likely take up more room in your suitcase than your work shoes.
Image source: dgard5th
#46
1. I put an index card in my checked bag with my name, cell number, and destination address. If my bag gets lost, we can reunite.
2. Take a photo of your passport with the information clear. If you have to replace it, it speeds up the process A LOT if you have that information.
Image source: musingsatmidlife
#47
When outbound traveling, put the address of your destination on your luggage, not your address. I did this 14 years ago when traveling to Europe for the first time. I arrived to Barcelona. My bag did not. My friends were convinced I wouldnt see it for several weeks. It was in my hosel the next day after we returned from sightseeing. Ironically, one of the girls on that trip was separated from her bag for three weeks the following summer.
Image source: iammsmaynard
#48
If I’ve been out of town for more than a week, I start a grocery list and do an Instacart order from the plane as I land at home. Usually I can schedule delivery that night or the next morning.
Image source: psvaught
#49
There’s no problem when travelling that a VISA card can’t fix. Also an air tag in your checked bag. It’ll never be really lost.
Image source: karendeniserockwell
#50
Especially in countries with different alphabets, take a card from the hotel if they have one. You can show it to taxi/uber drivers to get back.
Image source: jenddx
#51
After working in the travel industry for 3 years. Get the travel insurance and never check a bag.
Image source: emmy__everywhere
#52
File fold your clothes into small organizational cubes that fit into your luggage. A) You can pull these out and stick them in drawers/closet, then easily stick them back in your suitcase when packing back up. B) You can see everything. C) You’d be surprised how many clothes you can fit this way. This was for a two week trip (in winter!) visiting London/Brussels/Luxembourg/Paris. Game changer for me.
Image source: its.data.not_data_
#53
I always back a few gallon zip lock bags and plastic shopping bags. Learned this when I had toddlers…Need an ice pack while at the hotel? Need a bag? Have a wet swimsuit? Have spoiled clothing? Need to wrangle some items in your bag?
Image source: eandnmommy
#54
Look UP. There are so many historical things you miss by only looking at your feet or navigation app or at your eye level.
Image source: hergraceslibrary
#55
A designated flight jacket with a hood that zips all the way up, and covers your mouth.
Image source: the_ameriken_dream
#56
We take a picture with the car on the garage so we don’t forget where it’s at when we get back.
Image source: melio521
#57
When my husband and I travel domestically, I pack a 15’ extension cord; comes in very handy for rooms where the only electrical outlet or USBs is/are on one side of the bed.
Image source: bvalley45
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