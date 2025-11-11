Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

You know the feeling when you anticipate something so much that you tend to idolize the picture and when it actually happens, it turns that your expectations surpassed the real thing by miles? Yes, it’s called a disappointment, and it happens way more often than it should when traveling to the most famous vacation destinations and places to visit. These days most people don’t wear rose-colored glasses, they opt for an Instagram filter instead. Which is why traveling has become so disheartening—where are those idyllic beaches that you saw online? It was better when we could only read about those exotic places to travel and imagine them; now, ruined by Instagram, your travel ideas will never match up to reality.

So come, join us—pull back the veil and see the Truth of travel impressions for yourself. Bored Panda has collected this list of travel expectation VS reality. Which false advertising photo has the best let-down photo? You can also check out these famous places to go zoomed out to show their surroundings.

More info: (h/t: traveltriangle)

#1 Visiting The Great Wall Of China

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Zhu Difeng

#2 Taking Photos With Leaning Tower Of Pisa In Italy

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Martin Parr

#3 Admiring Mona Lisa In Louvre Museum, Paris, France

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: sergeymk

#4 Having A Picnic Near The Eiffel Tower In Paris, France

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: LRD

#5 Learning A New Hobby On A Ski Trip

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: More Kids Than Suitcases

#6 Sunbathing In The Famous Beach Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: miguelangelpulidoj

#7 Taking A Peaceful Gondola Ride In Venice, Italy

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Lumi Toma

#8 Relaxing On The Gorgeous Beaches Of Maldives

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Alexander Brown

#9 Walking Around Santorini Island, Greece

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: paowmagazine

#10 Checking Out The Breathtaking Glory Of The Taj Mahal, India

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Marvin Bartels

#11 Enjoying Your Private Moments On The Beaches Of Thailand

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Gunter Flegar

#12 Admiring The Trevi Fountain In Rome, Italy

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Rilind H

#13 Watching The Stonehenge During Sunset, United Kingdom

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Crisher Entertainment

#14 Visiting Pyramids Of Giza In Cairo, Egypt

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source:  Edward Ewert

#15 Climbing Mount Everest, Nepal

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Barry Bishop

#16 Hanging Out At The Spanish Steps In Italy With Your Sweetheart

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: PeterJot

#17 Admiring Little Mermaid In Copenhagen, Denmark

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: wallpaperswiki.com

#18 Enjoying St. Peter’s Square Before Entering The Beautiful Basilica In Vatican City

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Erik Gamache

#19 Walking In Sheep Meadow, In New York’s Central Park, United States

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Ekabhishek

#20 Visiting The Acropolis Of Athens, Greece

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#21 Visiting Hall Of Mirrors In The Palace Of Versailles, France

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#22 Admiring The Glorious Niagara Falls, Which Marks The Border Between Canada And USA

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: KP Tripathi

#23 Exploring Arashiyama Bamboo Forest In Japan

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Daniel Peckham

#24 Camping In The Himalayas

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Michael Kodas

#25 Walking By The Howrah Bridge In Kolkata, India

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: soumikdatta09

#26 Exploring Antelope Canyon Arizona, USA

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Cebb Photographies

#27 Having Family Fun Time At The Water Park

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: AP

#28 Admiring Wat Rong Khun Temple In Thailand

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Ying Tong Low

#29 Enjoying James Bond Island In Thailand

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Joan Gamell

#30 Getting Goosebums In Front Of The Ancient Temple Of Abu Simbel In Egypt

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source:  Walter Weinberg

#31 Walking Across The Capilano Suspension Bridge In Vancouver, Canada

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Michelle Lee

#32 Visiting The Forbidden City In Beijing, China

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: panoramio.com

#33 Swimming With Dolphins

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: cubawanderer.com

#34 Visiting The Sydney Opera House, Australia

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Neal Mcfarlane

#35 Tasting Thailand’s Exotic Food In Bangkok, Thailand

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: HellonEarth2006

#36 Anytime You’re Admiring The Blooming Sakura Trees

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Satoko Kawasaki

#37 Exploring The Amazing Architectural Details Of Gaudi’s Casa Mila In Barcelona, Spain

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Mike

#38 Admiring The Breathtaking Machu Picchu Scenery, Peru

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Ricardo Shuck

#39 Exploring The Pristine Temples Of Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Trey Ratcliff

#40 Enjoying A Hike In Yosemite National Park, United States

Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)
Vacation Destinations Expectations Vs. Reality (40 Pics)

Image source: Mike Oria

