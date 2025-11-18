First Date Almost Turns Into An Arranged Marriage Interview After Woman Shows Up With Her Parents

A first date is often the toughest hurdle to overcome in the dating game. It’s a setting that can make a person feel anxious and nervous while they struggle with awkward conversation as they try to figure each other out. Imagine those high stakes and think of how much worse it would be if your date brought their parents along.
This is the unfortunate situation a man found himself in when he met his Bumble match in person. The amazing woman he expected to meet didn’t come alone; she brought her parents along, and they grilled him.
More info: TikTok
Indian guy was baffled after his date let her mom and dad tag along, and kept quiet while her dad questioned him
Image credits: zockr
This TikToker, Zakir, says he has a black belt in first dates, but this one probably threw him for a loop
Zakir Siddiqui (known online as Zockr) rose to popularity by sharing stories of his dating experiences. He has been on countless first dates and, oddly enough, no second dates. In hindsight, it’s extremely clear why this one failed, but Zakir had absolutely no inkling it would be as awkward as it was.
He said that initially, he found the woman, Priyanka, to be quite funny and attractive. She had included a joke in her bio that said, “it’s either this or an arranged marriage.” That should have given Zakir some idea of where her mind was at, but he thought it was hilarious, and after some chatting, they decided to meet at an Indian restaurant.
Image credits: zockr
When Zakir showed up for the date, Priyanka brought him to a table with two people already seated and said, ‘Oh, this is my mom and my dad’
It seemed like she had brought her parents along to investigate and determine whether he was a suitable match for her. Her dad took the lead and immediately began questioning the man about work and whether he was a doctor or a lawyer.
Zakir felt like it was almost an interrogation for an arranged marriage. Luckily, the guy’s parents didn’t live locally; otherwise, Priyanka’s family would have probably planned a parent meet-up for the second date. Zakir never heard back from the woman, which actually worked out in his favor.
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Watch the entire video here
Nobody should be bringing their parents along on a first date, or at the very least, they should ask permission for a plus two
Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual photo)
Apparently, there are almost 14 first-date activities that are a complete no-no for folks, and bringing your mom and dad is close to the top of the list. Only 17% of people say that it’s okay to meet a prospective partner’s parents or relatives on the first date, while the rest find it unacceptable.
Priyanka apparently did not see it that way, which is why she didn’t think to inform Zakir that her mom and dad were also joining them. Not only that, her dad seemed to have a problem with the whole situation. The TikToker had mentioned that as soon as he met Priyanka’s parents, he could tell that her dad, for some reason or another, did not like that Zakir was there.
Some netizens tried to make excuses for the woman and said that her parents were probably overprotective. Many parenting experts do say that if their kids plan to go on dates, it’s the parent’s responsibility to meet the date and even lay down some ground rules for the situation. Granted, this advice is more applicable for teenagers and not as much for grown adult women.
Maybe the parents tagged along to make sure their daughter felt safe, but it’s also possible that the dad had another motive. He interrogated Zakir, and one of the first questions he asked him was about his profession. He also wanted to know if the man had any medical degree. Luckily for Zakir, creating content for TikTok was probably not on their list of respectable jobs.
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
When someone experiences such a bad date, it might seem like a good idea to simply hightail it out of there. Surveys have found that around 60% of people admit to having an escape plan to get out of terrible first dates. But 47% of older folks never run away from bad dates and stay right to the bitter end. Zakir couldn’t escape even if he wanted to because Priyanka’s father would have probably tracked him down.
Dating experts say that after a particularly bad date, it’s best not to string the other person along. You can try and explain why things won’t work out and do it without leaving room for ambiguity. In this case, Priyanka never got back to the man, so maybe she already knew that he wasn’t planning to go on date number two with her.
Folks found Zakir’s story surprising and amusing. The TikTok went viral and received 24.5 million views, 2.2 million likes, and 34.9k comments, with people cracking all sorts of hilarious jokes about it.
Hopefully, Priyanka also watched the video and will think twice next time her parents ask her if they can join her on dates. Let us know if you have had any bad first-date experiences. You can also share if you’ve come up with any theories as to why she wanted her parents to tag along.
Netizens loved Zakir’s story and asked him where he could possibly be finding such crazy women to go on dates with
Follow Us