30 Of The Best Responses To #Trashtag Challenge (New Pics)

We recently had the pleasure of sharing a really positive and useful social media challenge for once, the #Trashtag Challenge. Instead of the usual dumb and damaging crap like tide pods and people walking around blindfolded, this challenge encourages people to go out with their gloves and some trash bags, and clean up a polluted area.
Since our previous post a few days ago, the challenge has spread even further and gone truly global. Perhaps this is how we eventually manage to do something about climate change before it’s too late? It turns out that we can foster a community spirit, get off our butts and make positive change for our environment, we just need to be challenged to post pics of it on social media. Problem solved!
Scroll down to check out even more inspiring pics of people getting their hands dirty and cleaning up
#1
Image source: gugiekenjon
#2
Our kids from the Karavia Children Village rocked the #trashtagchallenge yesterday! What a great action and exemple for the neighborhood
Image source: bumi_ong
#3
One of the biggest #trashtag of 2019. Manila Bay Philippines clean up drive.
Image source: irektyouyourektme
#4
Over 8,000 cigarettes picked off the street to be recycled
Image source: ThrowAwayFor30yo
#5
This woman has dedicated the last year and a half of her life to cleaning up polluted coasts, way before #trashtag was a thing. Currently, she is in Central America continuing her efforts. More people like this deserve recognition
Image source: SnaggleHead
#6
We Made A Trash Snowman At A Beach Cleanup In Taiwan!
Image source: shehuishehui
#7
Image source: stellamistral
#8
This #trashtag is really kicking off here in Nepal. I wish this doesn’t die out and become a normal day-to-day thing
Image source: xuZzin
#9
Living Lands & Waters cleaned up 14,353lbs of trash from the Mississippi River (in Memphis) just yesterday!
Image source: Bekabam
#10
I can’t change the world but I totally changed mine
Image source: arissra.s
#11
Okeanos Foundation for the Sea doing our part for #trashtag
Image source: okeanosfoundation
#12
The #TrashTag Challenge is an excellent reminder of how cleanliness can enable communities and the environment to Rise.
Watch how Mahindra employees came together for a cleaner country here
Image source: MahindraRise
#13
before & after
#trashtag challenge is one of the social media hashtags worth time and effort.
It urges people to pick a place filled with litter, clean it up, and post before and after pictures.
Volunteers have made beaches, parks and roads trash-free while raising awareness of the quantity of plastic litter we produce. Here is mine – Manchester’s Mirabel Street. During strong winds and after events at Manchester’s Arena our little corner gets a full blast of litter droped by passing by people.
I hope in no time we will transform Mirabel Street into the cleanest street in Manchester
Image source: kaha_ukiyo
#14
Everyday hundreds of youth are cleaning up the country. This #trashtag challenge if continued in great magnitude can really help solve hundreds of environmental problems. This picture is from the students of highschool named KMC from Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image source: sxkchyxt
#15
Make play ground a better place!
Image source: iphone_ns
#16
Image source: biorecycling
#17
Did our part today for #trashtag while offroading in the mountains of California
Image source: steben316
#18
I wanted to give back to the Filipino community who has been so kind to me; I spent 6 hours at a “local’s” beach and cleaned it up a bit. I know it’s not a lot, but It’s a small way of saying “thank you.” #trashtag
Image source: AloofNerd
#19
Image source: muhammad_rad_1
#20
One boombox, one dog bed and nine trash bags later and the woods next to my apartment building look a hundred times better. the top photos are the view from my kitchen window and now I no longer have to look at trash!
Image source: Pudge_thefish
#21
I heard #trashtag is getting popular. Kiev, Ukraine
Image source: travel482
#22
Tried to do something better then nothing
Image source: hozaifa82
#23
Hope more environment conscious people join this challenge for better tomorrow
Image source: tayboy_philem
#24
Cleaning up homeless camps! #trashtag 260 kgs, only took about an hour!
Image source: jarymanebrown
#25
We got inspired by all the other trashtag posts. Cleaned up a 3 mile section on our local trail
Image source: saberhagens
#26
The KU Canterbury house decided to spend our spring break picking up trash on the streets of St. Louis!
Image source: Benblasterali
#27
Image source: pi3.gr
#28
Image source: niquiqui
#29
Before and after. Makeup and clothes dumped near Moston Brook, now cleaned up
Image source: AJDelusion
#30
A pile of bricks by this path behind my local Walmart always bothered me. A couple years ago I got bored and made it less sh**ty. #Trashtag proves we can make the world a more beautiful place
Image source: benthehuman_
