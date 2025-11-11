Transparent Book Weight Holds Your Book Open While You Read

Reading outdoors is a divine experience. Birds are chirping, the neighbor’s cat is lurking around…and the wind keeps flipping your pages. But fear no more, fellow bookworm, the Japanese are here to save the day with their transparent book weight called Book on Book.

Coming from Tokyo design studio TENT, the acrylic book weight is shaped like an open book (210mm × 185mm), 5 mm thick and weighs 220g. It would totally come in handy when outdoors. Or when you want to munch on those cookies with both hands without a care in the world. Or when you need to have your cookbook open (the book weight would also protect it from spills!).

TENT told Bored Panda that the idea came from their personal experience. One of the designers loves to read while eating or drinking. He used to hold the pages with his wallet or phone while reading but it was distracting him a lot, so he made a book weight for himself. His friends wanted one, too, and Book on Book was born.

Place the book weight on your book and voilà! You can buy it for $58 on buddy-tools.stores.jp.

More info: tent1000.com | Facebook

The book weight is available on buddy-tools.stores.jp

Thank you, TENT, for talking to Bored Panda about your wonderful product!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
