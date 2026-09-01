Trans Woman Leaving Japanese Restaurant Without Paying Because Staff Made Her Feel “Uncomfortable” Prompts Cultural Debate

A trans customer in New York has sparked a fierce online debate, claiming the chefs made her feel so uncomfortable during a meal that she left without paying.
The encounter went viral online, with some claiming the refusal to pay was a justified form of protest.
Others said it seemed like an excuse to get a free meal.
A trans diner claimed restaurant staff made her feel so uncomfortable that she refused to pay for her meal
The customer, who appears to identify as transgender, filmed the encounter that took place at a Japanese restaurant in New York.
Some reports claimed the customer was allegedly a transgender woman.
The footage eventually found its way online, triggering a wave of strong reactions.
Starting right in the middle of a tense conversation, the video captured the customer interacting with a staff member at the Nobi Sushi restaurant.
“I feel really uncomfortable… I’ve never done this in my life. I feel very uncomfortable,” the customer was heard telling a female staff member.
The woman seemed apologetic and tried to appease the customer, who seemed distraught.
“I feel really uncomfortable…” the agitated customer repeatedly said as she filmed her interaction with the staff
The diner then declared that they weren’t going to pay for the food and stood up to leave.
“Do you want to call the police or no? Cuz I’m not paying for food…” the diner said.
The calm employee said they weren’t going to involve the police and allowed the agitated customer to walk away.
But even as the diner did so, she continued repeating how “uncomfortable” she was.
“I feel very uncomfortable… Not by you. You did nothing. You’re great,” the diner said before pointing fingers at the staff behind the counter.
“The people behind the counter are very rude. I feel so uncomfortable,” the customer said. “You should teach your staff not to laugh at people and stare at them while they are sitting at a table.”
As she walked out of the door, the customer continued saying, “I feel so uncomfortable” and then panned the camera to the restaurant’s name.
“Teach your staff not to laugh at people and stare at them while they are sitting at a table,” the customer said
The customer’s behavior sparked a heated discussion online, with many accusing the trans diner of unnecessarily creating a scene.
“I,too, will feel uncomfortable if I decide to steal a meal from a restaurant,” one sarcastically said.
“Why is this thief getting away from the scene of the crime?” one asked.
Many people were confused about whether the restaurant was in Japan. But several others clarified that the joint was actually in New York.
“This is a story from a country where refusing payment by trying to discrimination over gender or race has become normalized,” one wrote online.
Others found it strange that the customer, who seemed to not like the attention, was filming themselves and allowed the incident to garner more attention online.
“Quit whining and filming and calling more attention to your stupid self if you’re uncomfortable!” said another. “You’re just getting out of paying for your food all the while filming!!”
On the other hand, some believed the protest and refusal to pay may have been justified.
“I just can’t quite grasp how incredibly rude it was, how much it was meant to mock and make a fool of someone—it’s beyond me. If it was that malicious, maybe protesting isn’t out of line,” read one comment.
Viewers had mixed reactions to the interaction, with many accusing the customer of causing a scene for a free meal
Another netizen claimed the “staff [was] being unprofessional.
The customer is paying a lot of money for that sushi, and they’re relying on people like he/she to come in there and drop $30 on a plate of food.”
The same social media user insisted that the customer wasn’t trying to get a free meal.
“He/she didn’t dine and dash. He/she refused it because the employees are openly mocking their customer,” they said. “In a free society you should be able to refuse whatever customers you want on whatever grounds, and the customer should have that right in the other direction.”
The commenter believed even the restaurant owner would be unhappy with the employees for probably creating a “permanent loss” to the business because the customer may never come back.
“I’m going to do this every time i want a free meal,” read one comment online
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