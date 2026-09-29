Trans Actor Elliot Page’s Magazine Cover Divides Internet As Netizens Zoom In On Bold Detail

A magazine cover can say a lot of things without saying a word. This time, the internet heard the message loud and clear.
Elliot Page was one of the stars who graced the pages of New York magazine’s first-ever “Men’s Style” issue. And the photos left the internet raging with opinions on the trans actor baring his chest for the inaugural copy.
“Thats one of the saddest photos I think I’ve ever seen,” one snarked online.
Elliot Page posed shirtless for New York magazine’s first-ever “Men’s Style” issue
For decades now, the New York magazine has covered different topics on men’s fashion and style. But this week, it released its first full issue devoted to men’s style in its nearly 60-year history.
Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Troye Sivan, and Marlon James were some of the stars to ditch their shirts and pose for pictures in some steam and towels.
But all eyes went to Elliot Page, who looked undeniably suave in front of the camera.
Page spoke about being in his comfort zone while visiting a bathhouse, a public place where people go to bathe and relax.
“I went to a bathhouse recently,” he said in a short note published by New York.
“I’ve only in the past couple of years been like, Yeah, that sounds nice, to like go somewhere and sit around in your body like that,” said The Odyssey star.
The Canadian actor was joined by other stars like Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Troye Sivan, and Marlon James
The Canadian actor said he sings in the shower sometimes, and it’s mostly the same songs stuck in his head.
“Like ‘Do you believe in life after love?’ That’s one I’ll belt out. Or ‘The Sound of Music:’ I’ve never seen the movie, which seems crazy, but for some reason I find myself belting out that song in the shower. I can’t explain it,” he added.
While Page seemed comfortable in his skin, viewers online rolled their eyes at the photos.
“You used to be a respectable publication. Now you are a complete joke,” one critic said.
Another wrote, “This is the best you could do of finding attractive, interesting looking men to feature? It would have been so easy to find men who look confident, who care about fitness, and who can attract the camera. Sadly, none of these people do.”
“He looks cool as hell,” one fan said online
Page has been open about his transition over the years, saying his top surgery for breast tissue removal was “life saving.”
“[I] feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time” following the surgery, the actor told Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
The results of the procedure gave him “such a freeing, freeing experience,” the Oscar-nominated star said.
“Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it’s been life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” he continued. “And because there is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there’s such lack of access.”
At the time, the actor was referring to laws in Arkansas and other legal fights across the U.S. that threatened to ban young transgender people from gaining access to certain gender-affirming treatments.
Page has been open about his experience post-surgery and the “little things” that gave him joy during his transition
During the interview, the Juno star said it was the “little things” that brought him the “most joy” while transitioning, like wearing a T-shirt.
Or “it’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” he told Winfrey.
In May 2021, fans gushed over Page for posing shirtless for the first time after coming out as trans a few months prior.
“Hot,” said Miley with a heart emoji.
Actor Justin Cornwell commented, “Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!”
Many praised Page for sharing moments where he looked so “comfortable and happy”
“You look amazing… and most of all happy,” praised Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.
Members outside the Hollywood community also praised him, including Kirrin Medcalf, who was the Trans Community Engagement Lead at LGBT charity Stonewall.
“It’s fantastic to see Elliot looking so comfortable and happy in his latest photo. Elliot’s has always been a role model to a huge number of people, and it is wonderful that he can share his trans joy with the world,” Medcalf told BBC.
Moments like these, which reflected “gender euphoria,” also highlight the importance of having access to appropriate and timely gender-affirming healthcare for trans people, Medcalf added.
“Something tells me they don’t care about selling magazines anymore,” one commented on the New York cover photos
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