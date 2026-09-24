Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 24, 2026

Happy birthday to Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt, and Joe Locke! September 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Screenwriter Nia Vardalos, 64
Bringing warmth and cultural comedy to the screen, Canadian American screenwriter and actress Nia Vardalos captured hearts worldwide with her relatable storytelling. She achieved massive success by writing and starring in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and she later directed its sequels and wrote a bestselling memoir.
She also advocates passionately for foster care adoption.
Little-known fact:
She was working the box office for a comedy theater when she stepped in to replace a sick performer on stage.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Singer Ben Platt, 33
Gaining international acclaim on the Broadway stage, American actor and singer Ben Platt has captivated audiences with his intense emotional depth. He originated the title character in the musical Dear Evan Hansen and starred in the film series Pitch Perfect.
He married actor Noah Galvin in 2024.
Little-known fact:
He dropped out of Columbia University after only seven weeks to perform in the national tour of The Book of Mormon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Joe Locke, 23
Rising from the Isle of Man, Manx actor Joe Locke captured global attention with his earnest performance in the coming-of-age series Heartstopper. He expanded his career with a notable role in Marvel’s Agatha All Along and made a triumphant Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd.
He can solve a Rubik’s Cube.
Little-known fact:
He proved he could solve a Rubik’s Cube in ninety seconds during a radio interview.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Producer Kevin Sorbo, 68
Commanding the screen with rugged charisma, American actor Kevin Sorbo brought mythological legend to life for nineties television audiences. He became an international star playing the title role in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys before leading the sci-fi adventure series Andromeda.
He also directs faith-based independent films.
Little-known fact:
He appeared in over one hundred and fifty television commercials globally before transitioning to full-time acting roles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Chef and Television Host Robert Irvine, 61
Combining physical fitness with culinary expertise, British celebrity chef Robert Irvine rose to fame with his high-energy approach to kitchen makeovers. He is best known for hosting the hit television series Restaurant: Impossible and helping struggling businesses succeed.
He also leads a successful military charity.
Little-known fact:
He began his culinary journey by enlisting in the Royal Navy at age fifteen, later serving aboard Her Majesty’s Royal Yacht Britannia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Harriet Walter, 76
Celebrated for her commanding stage presence, British actress Harriet Walter built a legendary career across theater and television. She is highly acclaimed for her roles in Succession and Ted Lasso as well as her classical work with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
She also writes books about performance.
Little-known fact:
She was rejected by five different drama schools before finally being accepted into the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Musician Shawn Crahan, 57
Pioneering the raw, chaotic energy of the late ’90s metal scene, American percussionist Shawn Crahan co-founded the multi-platinum band Slipknot. He directed many of their intense music videos while guiding the group’s iconic visual imagery for over two decades.
Outside of music, he is an avid Polaroid photographer.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success in music, he worked as a professional welder and personally constructed his own custom titanium drum kits.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Ian Bohen, 50
Acclaimed for his versatile portrayal of intense characters, American actor Ian Bohen has established a major presence on contemporary television. He gained widespread recognition playing Peter Hale in Teen Wolf and later starred as Ryan on the hit drama series Yellowstone.
He also directed several independent short films.
Little-known fact:
He spent childhood summers working on his grandfather’s livestock ranch in Wisconsin, which helped prepare him for his cowboy role on Yellowstone.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Model Pia Wurtzbach, 37
Crowned on a global stage, Filipino German model and actress Pia Wurtzbach captured the world’s attention with her historic Miss Universe 2015 victory. Beyond pageantry, she has authored books, hosted television programs, and served as a passionate UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador.
She is also an avid culinary enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
She is a trained chef who studied culinary arts in Metro Manila before pursuing her pageant dreams.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Spencer Treat Clark, 39
Beginning his career with celebrated childhood roles, American actor Spencer Treat Clark earned early renown in major Hollywood blockbusters. He successfully transitioned to mature dramatic roles, starring in the television series Animal Kingdom while earning a degree from Columbia University.
He keeps journals for all his films.
Little-known fact:
He maintains a handwritten journal for every movie he acts in to record his experiences on set.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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