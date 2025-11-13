In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

by

Beyond the mega-popular Kyoto, there is a slice of authentic Japan not many people know about.

I explored the fishing villages of Irie and Ine, tourist spots like Amanohashidate learning that people believe it’s where the stairway to heaven fell on earth and met amazing local artisans.

This photo-story is about them. About how they persevere in continuing centuries-old crafts. Here are some glimpses of a village dedicated to washi paper making, silk producers, kimono fabric weavers, staying with a Japanese family at their farm – some of my warmest memories of Japan, much different of the loneliness in the cold glow of Tokyo’s vending machines (which I also love in a melancholic poetic way).

More info: uminokyoto.jp

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Heading to Kyoto’s outskirts, where life is slow and authentic. It’s best accessed via Fukuchiyama station, which is roughly an hour train ride from Kyoto station.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Kurotani Washi-no-Sato (黒谷和紙の里) – Japanese papermaking village with 800 years of history in the craft.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Paper is painstakingly made from scratch. Pictured: previously soaked mulberry (kozo), one of the ingredients in washi paper, drying.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

The dried mulberry (kozo).

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Horie Sayo, age 86, has been making washi paper her entire life. We met her while she was treading on the soaking mulberry bark to soften it, an early step in the process of making washi paper.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

One of Horie Sayo’s hand-made notebooks.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Not far from the village, there’s Kurotani Washi Craft Village 黒谷和紙 工芸の里, housed in a former school, that has paper-making experience workshops that can be pre-booked.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

It’s a long process, followed by a drying period, so they send your finished product by post.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

SILK – from the cocoon to priceless kimonos. I met three different groups of silk-makers. Japan has a silk-making history going back 2 millenia, and the Tango region has carried on producing silk to this day. The first place I visited, Tayuh Textile 田勇機業株式会社, even has their own small factory, and they give free tours. I was lucky to talk to Tamoi Hayato, the third-generation company president.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

These lines of holes are a kind of machine code. They enable the jacquard loom to weave in more complex design patterns.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Nowadays, computer programs take the process a step further, but there is something mechanically beautiful in these tangible lines of programming.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Tango chirimen is crepe, a silk fabric with crimped weave and a bumpy texture.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

It takes 2000 to 4000 silk cocoons to produce enough chirimen silk for a single kimono.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

The local producers do use Japanese silk cocoons, but the majority of cocoons are imported from China and Brazil, two giants of silk production.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Tayuh Textile has won many awards for their fabrics and chirimen.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

From the deafening looms, to the hypnotic silk threads.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

In the back of the factory, there’s the Garden of Hosenju (蓬仙寿の庭) designed by Shigemori Mirei, a famous Japanese garden designer.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Yoshimura Shouten, Mineyama Branch (株式会社 吉村商店 峰山支店) – maker and wholesaler of undyed chirimen fabrics and raw silk. This company dates back to 1830, with a head office in Kyoto, but we visited the smaller Mineyama branch.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

The whole branch is in an old traditional Japanese house, with a tranquil air about it.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Here, the fabrics are checked for even the slightest imperfection.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Only those fabrics that have passed the inspection are given the union’s “examination passed stamp” and “local production brand mark” that functions as proof that they are “Tango chirimen” before being shipped.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Hitoshi Yoshioka, the wholesaler in this branch, tells us that he proudly wears a silk shirt and tie made by Yoshimura Shouten.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

These artisans are obviously dedicated to preserving tradition, but from time to time they find an opportunity to experiment. Here, Hitoshi Yoshioka shows off a piece of chirimen silk that has Holywood celebrities woven in the design.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

A traditional storage room called “kura”.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

It’s been built in such a way so that it’s fireproof and earthquake-proof.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Hand-dyed indigo canvases in Former Bito Family Merchant’s House.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

The house is part of the Kaya district of Yosano, also known as a silk-producing town in the past. The whole area has been proclaimed an Important Traditional Townscape Preservation District of Japan.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Tamiya Raden (民谷螺鈿) – the small business that makes unique kimonos and obi sashes using shells.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

This kimono’s price is a secret, but they told us it’s more expensive than a Lamborghini! Tamiya Raiden sells their fabric to some of the world’s biggest fashion brands, but sadly they are prohibited from sharing that information.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Tamiya Raiden is a family business run in their own house. Tamiya Katsuichiro spent years developing this unique process of inlaying shells into the fabric during the 70s.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Tamiya Kyoji inherited the family business, but actually, all family members are dedicated full time to their family company.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

In a string of secrets, they still shared a proud moment with us that the current Empress of Japan has worn one of their obi sashes.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

However, they couldn’t tell us which one, and the Empress herself doesn’t know the makers. It seems that these creators are content with living out of the spotlight, but at least their creations have all eyes on them.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Mukai Shuzo Sake Brewery (向井酒造株式会社) has been around since 1754 and it has stayed a family business. The chief brewer now is Mukai Kuniko, one of the few women sake-brewers in Japan. Alcohol making historically was a women’s craft in Japan, but after a slow cultural shift, it came to be regarded as a man’s job. But recently, female sake-brewers have been reclaiming this craft.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Autographed sake cups by famous visitors to this small brewery.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Ayabe Farmhouse Lodges and the Tranquility of the Countryside.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Iwan No Sato (イワンの里) run by Akimoto Hiroko and Hideo, a married couple of excellent cooks, using only organic food and taking inspiration from macrobiotic cooking.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

The meals at Iwan no Sato are a mix of well-loved and unique dishes shared between a family, and you become a part of that loving exchange when you are a guest.

In Japan, I Documented My Experience Meeting Local Artisans Who Preserve Centuries-Old Crafts

Whenever you can, go wander the Japanese countryside. It’s not going to be easy to get there, it’s not going to be easy to talk to most people, but by now we all have learned that rewarding experiences don’t always come easy.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister Her Parenting Is Dangerous After Her Toddler Tried To Give My Cats Energy Drinks?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Stephen Colbert Throws Pizza Parties Every Week the Late Show Beats Fallon in the Ratings
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2017
I Recreated Iconic Comic Book Covers Using Balloons
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Posts ‘Angry As Hell’ Rant After Her 15-Day-Old Son Gets Exposed To Measles Due To Anti-Vaxxers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This List Goes to 11: The Top Shows & Episodes of 2010
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2010
10 Predictions We’re Making About Manifest Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.