35 Hilariously Bad Shopping Fails That Befell Those Who Spent Money At Trader Joe’s

When I lived in the United States, one of the highlights of every week was my Sunday morning trip to Trader Joe’s. Filling my cart with affordable, fresh produce, exciting new products from around the world and the best peanut butter the planet has ever seen was like a ritual for me. But as magical as this grocery store is, nobody is perfect, not even Trader Joe himself.

Below, you’ll find some hilarious photos of mishaps that shoppers have shared on the Trader Joe’s subreddit, from receiving bags full of sauce that were supposed to contain pasta to accidentally dumping half a jar of seasoning out at once, as well as an interview with Natasha Fischer of Trader Joe’s List. Enjoy this virtual trip to one of the best grocery stores in the world (although, you wouldn’t know it from this list!), and be sure to upvote the pics you can’t help but laugh at!

#1 I Love Trader Joe’s But The Accuracy Here!!!

Image source: -VintageVagina-

#2 The Sign Maker Deserves A Raise!

Image source: downwardfacingdragon

#3 Long Day

Image source: mattjenkinscomic, YoungFunE

#4 Does Anybody’s Local Trader Joe’s Actually Have A Decent Parking Lot? Or Are They All Cursed?

Image source: allthingsmadison, ronnui_

#5 Hipster Eggplant Found At The Trader Joes In Silverlake, Ca

Image source: coolyounglu

#6 Sad Sad Day

Image source: idwatn

#7 Trader Joe’s Ghee Will Outlive Us All

Image source: merricat_blackwood

#8 Something I’m Sure We All Can Relate To

Image source: lotusdreams, MuscleSkoals

#9 New Bodybuilding Eggplants?

Image source: Cascoded

#10 No Plans, No Guides, Just Vibes

Image source: chosbully, tee_pottz

#11 The “Arrested Development” Banana Reference Popped Up Two Days Ago On Imgur. Anyone Know Which Store Created It?

Image source: eaglebtc

#12 Maybe.. I Don’t Buy Bacon From Tj’s Anymore

Image source: churrobun

#13 So, Trader Joe’s Changed The Lid On The Garlic Powder

Image source: -hot_ham_water-

#14 Seasons: ‘It’s Not Time For Corn Yet.’ Trader Joe’s: What The F Did You Just Say To Me?’

Image source: maxxhock

#15 I Can Only Assume They Were Down To Their Last Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Image source: HandSewnHome

#16 My Salmon Expires On February 30th. Is 2021 A Leap-Leap Year?

Image source: greglieb

#17 “Broccoli And Cauliflower Duet”

Image source: BroccoliFlorentine

#18 TJ’s Printer Coloration And Sizing Need Adjusting

Image source: Briggy1986

#19 Bought Two Cans Of Organic Black Beans, Both Were Filled With Garbonzo Beans

Image source: tameimpalakid

#20 Well, Looks Like I’ll Be Boiling Some Pasta

Image source: Parkey_Park

#21 Omg Y’all, Check Out My Two Different Bags Of Ravioli Bought On The Same Shopping Trip. I Opened The Sauce Heavy Bag First And Would Have Been Devastated If I Didn’t Have A Second

Image source: juniperdaisies

#22 So, I Decided To Try The Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

Image source: Killer_Bs

#23 Me: I’m Going To Be Strong! I’m Not Going To Buy A Ton Of Seasonal Items Today! Tj’s:

Image source: notapeacock

#24 Was Excited To Try The Butternut Squash Mac And Cheese. The Worst Part? I Live 3 Hours Away From My Nearest Trader Joe’s

Image source: zchvns

#25 Came On The Best Day To Make Sure I Stick To My Shopping List

Image source: -misschanandlerbong

#26 Love Me Some Tj Taki’s But Didn’t Think They’d Include Complementary Bath Bomb

Image source: Any_Ad5627

#27 My Garlic Pesto Pizza Just Decided To Become A Soufflé In The Oven

Image source: breadbutthead

#28 Almost Made A Huge Mistake With Our Late-Night Ice Cream

Image source: boardingtheplane

#29 My BBQ Chicken Salad Was Virtually All Cheese-Which Might Make It The Perfect Salad. The Bag On The Cutting Board Is The Just The Cheese I Removed From The Salad

Image source: somasmarti

#30 My Hold The Cone Took The Assignment A Little Too Literally… As There Is Literally… No Cone

Image source: Quiet_Attitude4053

#31 PSA For Inattentive People, TJ’s Changed Their Red Pepper Flakes Container To A Flip Top

So uh, don’t unscrew the whole top and shake it like you used to unless you want to end up with half a jar of red pepper in your food

Image source: welluuasked

#32 Bought Mini Mint Ice Cream Mouthfuls And Got Vanilla

Image source: FoodandWine605

#33 TJ’s Apple Cider Vinegar Beverage Is Köe Kombucha On The Inside? I’m Curious As To The Story Here

Image source: justic3bon3r

#34 There Was A Baby Mussel In My Smoked Mussels

Image source: bekrueger

#35 Has Anyone Tried The Urine Based Egg Nog?

Image source: KeepingItSFW

