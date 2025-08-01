Tracing The Invisible: Mosaz’s Spiritual Cartographies In Contemporary Art (9 Pics)

In today’s ever-shifting artistic landscape, Mosaz (Zijun Zhao) maintains a quietly introspective presence. Her practice centers on drawing and painting, often rooted in a sensitive response to bodily experience, memory, and symbolic space. Rather than making bold declarative gestures, she favors subtle, open-ended compositions that invite a kind of silent dialogue. This slow and nearly still quality in her work stems not from strategy, but from a long-standing, personal devotion to art as a space of honest engagement.

Trained in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York, Mosaz gradually moved away from representation and into fields where structure is porous and meaning remains in flux. Her work has been shown at international institutions including the National Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, Fukuoka Asian Art Museum, Palazzo Bembo in Venice, CICA Museum in South Korea, and Doordom Gallery in the UK. She has been recognized with awards such as the Leonardo da Vinci International Prize and Premio Firenze XLI Edizione, and her writing has appeared in Art Maze Mag, Al-Tiba9, and The Woven Tale Press.

More info: mosazart.com

#1 A Joyful Funeral 1

#2 A Joyful Funeral 2

#3 Erysichthon

#4 Longevity

#5 Maternity

#6 Nature

#7 Fetal God 1

#8 Untitled

#9 A Woman

Patrick Penrose
