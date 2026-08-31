20 Wild And Unsettling “Forbidden Toys” Designs That Defy Norms (New Pics)

This isn’t our first time featuring Rosemberg’s “Forbidden Toys,” and if anything, the Spanish digital artist’s ideas are only getting wilder. Using generative AI, he turns familiar childhood toys into strange, provocative, and often darkly funny concepts that play with social norms, taboos, and the idea of innocence.
The series has already sparked plenty of reactions, including controversy around his “Pregnant Ken” concept, while some of his digital creations have even been turned into physical sculptures and exhibited in galleries.
So, if you’re curious to see what the artist has come up with this time, scroll down for another batch of his wonderfully bizarre toy concepts.
More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com
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