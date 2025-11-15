I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

by

What happens when you have to create an advertising project about cars, but you don’t have a crew and have only toy cars (1:43 scale)?

I got a referral from Nissan to photograph model cars as if they were real. I accepted the challenge!

I really love these situations! Toy photography is special because I can do everything that is in my mind. There are no limits for these car ads! If I need snow, I make it. If I need rain, desert, streets, or anything, I can create them!

I spend hours and hours creating miniature worlds with as many real elements as possible (e.g. smoke and dirt). Most of the car photos took me 7 to 12 hours each to complete.

While it would be easier to fake things like motion blur using Photoshop, I actually captured it on camera—the blur you see in the backgrounds and in the cars’ wheels wasn’t the result of digital manipulation.

I build real scenery and try to turn my photo ideas into reality. My main principle is that I don’t use Photoshop for manipulation. I do everything in front of the camera (e.g. motion blur, rain, dust, etc.) Of course, there are some cases when I can’t avoid this, but I always indicate which parts contain modifications.

Here is a previous post of my photography on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

#1

In this picture, everything is real (except the car lamp). Yes, the flying dirt too!

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#2

Photoshopped: car lamps and the lamp heads (only). I wanted to shoot a photo with Budapest in the background. I thought, why shouldn’t I use the real city?

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#3

Photoshopped: car lamps (only). Motion blur? No problem! I used a moveable platform, so the car was fixed and the whole scenery was moving.

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#4

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#5

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#6

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#7

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#8

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#9

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

#10

I Do Car Photoshoots Using Model Cars And Nissan Asked Me To Work For Them (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
