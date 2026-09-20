84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

by

None of us chooses to be brought into this world. So you’d think the people responsible for raising us would at least give us a safe and loving home. Sadly, plenty of children end up in families that make their lives much harder than they ever needed to be.

Over on the Narcissistic Parents subreddit, users share what growing up with an entitled mother or father can be like. Many call out the things they went through, while others use humor to cope. We’ve rounded up a selection of their posts below. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 Louder Please !

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: damnsonwheredidya_

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

#2 Saw This On Instagram, Thought It Belonged Here 😂

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: ITconspiracy

#3 Thought You All Would Appreciate This One

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: BirgundiBaker

When you grow up with narcissistic parents, you often don’t realize anything is wrong at first. To you, getting blamed for things that weren’t your fault or being made to feel guilty for having needs can simply seem normal.

Then, at some point, you realize other families don’t work like that. And that realization can hurt. It can feel lonely too, almost like everyone else got a head start in life while you were left trying to catch up.

#4 Eventually You Just Accept That There’s No Point

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: pepelegrande

#5 Own Up To Your Mistakes For Once

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#6 I Felt This Post

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: k5c5m5c5

That comparison isn’t even much of an exaggeration. Difficult experiences in childhood can actually change the way your brain learns to understand the world.

“If you have a whole bunch of bad experiences growing up, you set up your brain in such a way that it’s your expectation that that’s what life is about,” James Perrin, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The Atlantic.

#7 True

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#8 Thought This Would Belong Here

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: t_lashay24

#9 Same. Now I Just Talk Back And Defend Myself 🤷🏻‍♀️

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Weekly-Coffee-2488

Sadly, childhood trauma is far from rare. According to a 2014 study published in Health Affairs, 48% of US children experience at least one adverse childhood event, while 23% go through two or more.

These can include witnessing domestic violence, living with someone who has a substance problem or having a parent with serious mental illness.

#10 Nice Name Bro, Couldn’t Crosspost

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#11 This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Here’s A Picture I Really Liked

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

Children exposed to at least two traumatic or highly stressful events are 2.5 times more likely to repeat a grade or become disengaged from their schoolwork than those who haven’t faced any.

They are also more likely to have chronic health conditions, including asthma, ADHD, autism and obesity.

#13 Happy Mother’s Day

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: gr26ko

#14 Kids Aren’t Responsible For Their Parents

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: pookapony

#15 Yup, Same

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: ILLUMINUSNUMBx

And growing up doesn’t necessarily mean leaving all of that behind. The habits you learn as a child can follow you for years.

According to Healthline, adults raised by narcissistic parents may struggle to put their own needs first because they spent so long learning that someone else’s feelings mattered more.

#16 Bought My Own Car So My Nparents Can’t Use Taking My Keys As A Manipulation Tactic Anymore :)

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: gr26ko

#17 Say It Louder For The People In The Back

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: softbfbvnny

#18 The Logic Is Impeccable

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

As a result, they may deal with a lot of self-doubt and struggle with low self-esteem. That can make it harder to trust their own abilities or speak up for themselves.

They might hold back from applying for a better job because they assume they won’t get it. Even asking a coworker for help can feel uncomfortable, so they may end up taking everything on by themselves instead.

#19 I Thought This Was Normal And Wondering Why I Hate Staying With My Mum

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: kaatiewoods_

#20 Pretty Much

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Specific_Expression7

#21 This Is Literally How I Realized In My Mid 20’s That We Grew Up In An Emotional Abusive Household Wrought With Mental Illnesses

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: niketyname

When toxic parents don’t respect their children’s boundaries, those kids can have a hard time setting their own later on. Saying no might feel scary, especially if it used to get them punished or cause an argument.

They can also turn into people-pleasers after learning that keeping a parent happy was the easiest way to get affection. That habit can stick around in friendships and romantic relationships, where they may keep putting someone else first.

#22 LOL Yeah I Think This Applies Here

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: luxemiaa

#23 Why Are You Angry With Me ¿

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Saw This On Facebook, Thought Of This Sub. Good Day!

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: bluental

Of course, growing up with a toxic parent doesn’t mean you’re doomed to deal with the effects of it forever. People can work through what happened, unlearn the things they had to do to survive and build a much better life for themselves.

The important part is not pretending that kind of childhood was no big deal. Narcissistic parents can make life incredibly hard for their kids, and it can take time to untangle all of that later.

#25 I Choose Peace!

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: DominoCasparo

#26 I Feel Like This Can Hit Close To Home With Many Of Us Here

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: luvblessingz

#27 Mind Blown But Its Soo True!!

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: TinkPink7

#28 Literally Every Night When I Lived With My Nparents

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Not Mine But I Thought You Would All Appreciate It

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: tempdisconnect

#30 Wish My Parent Knew This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Apprehensive_Rate_16

#31 It Do Be Like That

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Dutchdiva88

#32 Anyone Who Grew Up With Narcissistic Parents Would Understand

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: mila_6666

#33 You’ve Changed (Condescending Tone)

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: jazfaith_inc

#34 Louder For The People At The Back

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Hipstergirly

#35 Whoop, There It Is. The Truth Uncensored

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: holdnarrytight

#36 Anyone Else?

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Indeed

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: the-dead-kitty

#38 The Feeling Of Utter Dread

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: window_pain

#39 Exist For Yourself!

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#40 Or Even Better, Facts From My Little Brother When He Was 9

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: perbrethil

#41 We Made Ourselves Kind!

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Vintagemegs

#42 Mine To A Tee…

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: benzene_baby

#43 It Took Me Until I Was 31 To Even Recognize What My Favorite Color Is. Who Else Had Nparents That Tried To Sabotage The Formation Of Your Identity?

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: glass_star

#44 Found This On Ifunny, Thought You Guys Might Like It

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#45 Finally Moving Out

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#46 Yup Pretty Much

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: kricket_2789

#47 Seen This On Facebook And Thought It Belonged Here :)

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#48 I Feel Like This Belongs Here Because We All Know This Pain

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: StarQueenHelestia

#49 Anyone Who Gets This Too?

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#50 Untitled

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#51 Homework Time Was Always Hell. Got Hit With Textbooks Like That Would Help Me Understand??

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#52 This… Makes A Lot Of Sense For Me. I Always Agree That My Parents Could Be Worse And I Do Wish Things Were Worse So I’d Feel Justified

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: bleeding_doggo

#53 This Made Me Burst Into Tears

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: hufflepuffhorcrux

#54 Good For O.p

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Screech32210

#55 Just Cried A Tear Of Happiness After Reading This. I Broke The Cycle Finally. My Kid Does Not Have To Go Through The Pain Of Dealing With Nparents

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: saigonkick

#56 Pretty Much

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: zinziesmom

#57 I Feel Like A Lot Of Us Need To See This…

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#58 Oh The Invalidation And Pain We Go Through

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: aurora_726

#59 💯💯

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: dogmom42094

#60 I Considered It Relevant

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: liucanuda

#61 I Need To Keep Telling Myself This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: AconitumPlicatum

#62 Acting Dumb

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#63 That’s It, That Is The Excuse

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#64 I’ve Been Doing Research In My Free Time To Un-Learn All The Negativity And Toxic Behaviours. Thanks For Nothing

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: pancakemonkey21

#65 I Felt This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#66 I Feel Attacked Rn 🙃

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: CharmandertheLegend

#67 Man If This Aint My Parents

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: CharmandertheLegend

#68 Guilty

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Beneficial-Bobcat-20

#69 I’m Walking On Eggshells, Oooh

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: pegasusgoals

#70 Something A Lot Of People Here Have Heard Before

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: DeeDeeeMegaDodo

#71 The Long Term Affects That Are Engraved

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: OrphicResfeber

#72 Is This A Common Thing?

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: xhxhhzhzlso

#73 Anyone Been Through This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: SweetPumpkin-3

#74 Saw This And I Thought Of You All

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: MandaJulianne

#75 I Always Thought I Was The Only Person Who Had Created A Different Version Of Myself To Be Around My Nmom. Grateful I Found This Group

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: EarthBaby87

#76 Saw This On 9gag

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: bvitchlasagna

#77 Meeting My In Laws And Seeing What Real Families Are Like

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: twentyfivebuckduck

#78 Thought Of My Nmom When I Saw This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: awade25

#79 One Day At A Time

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: roach_xo

#80 Like This

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: [deleted]

#81 Hmm

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: Catladyy96

#82 Not Necessarily Narcissistic But Definitely Displays A Lack Of Respect/Boundaries

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: beaglejones2000

#83 So True

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: PresidentMayor

#84 Saw This On Twitter, It Reminded Me Of When Nparent Used To Go Through My Phone And Diary Even When I Was Like 6. Did Anyone Else Have Any Experiences Like This?

84 Posts That Might Infuriate And Sadden Anyone Who Cut Contact With Their Horrible Parents

Image source: iIiwys

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
55 Sleepwalking Stories For The Night Adventurer In You
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Netflix’s Luke Cage: From Streaming to BluRay Steelbook
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2017
Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 23, 2025
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Dumb A New Student Did On Their First Day? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Babies Below 6 Months Shouldn’t Drink Water”: 50 Facts That Really Should Be Common Knowledge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
George Clooney: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 12, 2026