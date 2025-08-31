80 Women Who Were Called Out For Their Delusional Behavior (New Pics)

Some women are genuinely lovely. They bring the positive vibes to any situation they find themselves in. They’re kind, caring, considerate and sweet as honey.
Then you get those who purely pretend. This girl presents as drama-free, supportive and easy-going. She claims to be “not like the others.” But scratch below the surface of that sugary smile, and you’ll likely find something less than desirable. Sometimes even, a little disgusting.
Cattish, manipulative, entitled and jealous. These women love spewing passive-aggressive BS or just plain b*tchy remarks in a bid to put other people down. She plays the victim when things don’t go her way. But forgets that she was front and center-stage when the drama began. She’s Cruella masquerading as Cinderella. The Wicked Witch of the West disguised as Alice in Wonderland.
While the internet has made it easier for these “nice girls” to indulge in their trickery, it’s also given us a platform to call them out for their toxic behavior. And that’s exactly what we are about to do…
Bored Panda came across an online community dedicated to taking down the Nice Girls who really aren’t so nice after all. The page has 1.2 million members “passing up nice girls.” We’ve put together a list of their best posts, highlighting the times delusional women wowed the world with their pathetic antics. Buckle up and keep scrolling for a wild ride that might make you wish the wool was pulled tightly over your eyes.
#1 Bitches Be Crazy
Image source: ministerofsilly__
#2 Just Thought I’d Post This Conversation I Had Last Week
Image source: Ongaku-No-Senshi
#3 A Forgotten Memory
Image source: Proper_Freedom_1776
#4 Not Super Toxic But Very Presumptive
Image source: najanaja6
#5 Found A Nice Girl On A Dating App
Image source: muncher069
#6 Found One In The Wild
Image source: tipplermario
#7 Found One Out In The Wild
Image source: JackfruitHungry8142
#8 Please Read Description First For Context
So, I met this girl on Tinder and started talking to her. After a couple of days of talking she asked if I was talking to or seeing anyone else, which I confirmed that I was. She got upset saying she doesn’t understand how someone can talk to or see multiple people at the same time, but that she knows people are different and she wasn’t judging me for it, she just couldn’t do it and didn’t understand why she was never enough for someone to commit to. I told her that I wanted to date around and that I wasn’t looking to be exclusive because I had just gotten out of a relationship a little over a month prior (the girl I was in a committed relationship with and I decided to see other people, and we are still friends and talk every day but preferred not to know about each others hookups or anything like that). This girl acted fine with it, and said she also didn’t want to know if I was going on other dates with other girls because it would make her sick to her stomach, so I agreed to just tell her I was busy if I was doing something. Her and I hung out and ended up hooking up. The next day we talked and everything seemed normal until she suddenly goes off on me, claiming she talked to someone who knew me and that I was cheating on my ex by seeing other people. I tried to explain to her that she was misunderstanding, but then she threatened to share my photos with the mayor (I’m a city worker) and that was the last straw for my patience. I called the none emergency police department phone line and an officer came to visit me. I explained the situation, and showed him the texts, and he had me send the very last message about not contacting me, word for word. He then called her on the phone and explained to her how her actions would be illegal. She stated she was just drunk and got over emotional and was never going to share my pictures, and that she was going to drop it and was over it.
I think I dodged a bullet here. No more sharing risqué pictures for me. Lesson learned!
Image source: kanbiun
#9 Idk If This Is Nice Girl Material But I Needed To Share Cuz Wtf
Image source: Foreign-Park9206
#10 I Thought The Posts In Here Were Fake Rage Bait Until My Good Buddy Received This
Image source: prisontat
#11 She Said She Was Allergic To Dogs In Her Bio
Image source: Clean_Yesterday_3505
#12 I Think I Just Found My (26m) First Nice Girl??
Image source: Existing_Soup_7853
#13 I Know I’m Autistic But Wtaf
Image source: indifferentgeese
#14 Dodged A Bullet That Came Back Months Later!
Image source: Far_Culture_277
#15 2hr Call Girl
Image source: ScrubrDucki
#16 Nicest Girl I’ve Met Btw
Image source: SureRelative283
#17 Met One In The Wild Recently
Image source: OhMamaWembanyana
#18 Not Even Going To Respond To This One
Image source: AxelRod82
#19 $5 Uber Request For First Date
Image source: richpinta
#20 I Didn’t Know Where Else To Put This, I’m Assuming It’s A Random Wrong Number Text
Image source: JoeMcMoney
#21 Hahaha,what A Peach, Sheesh. Tell Me If I Did Anything Wrong Gang
Image source: shawarmashopguy
#22 The Curvy Dictator
Image source: lupinecomplexity
#23 Explain What’s Wrong
Image source: HumanNefariousness49
#24 It Wasn’t A Possible GF, It Was A Nightmare Application
Image source: trusted-times
#25 Not Sure If This Is Her Way Of Flirting
Image source: FearlessConflict9744
#26 Was Going Through Old Messages And Found This. Was I In The Wrong?
Image source: AlphaNavy
#27 Gave Me Her Phone Number A Few Minutes After Matching. Wanted To Immediately Facetime. Delusion Ensues
Image source: CarbineGuy
#28 Honestly Idek Why I Tried
Image source: axeagle
#29 Don’t We Love A Nice Girl Who Knows What She Wants
Image source: cuper36no
#30 Opened With A Power Grab
Image source: sublimeload420
#31 Was I Dating A Nice Girl?
Image source: CooknWithWalterWhite
#32 Im 5’5 And She’s 4’11 Btw
Image source: EP1CN3SSS
#33 I Swear That There’s More Of Them Every Day
Image source: NoStructure7083
#34 Well Ok Then
Image source: oldmach
#35 Just Be Evil, But Also Find A Balance
Image source: whatsapprocky
#36 Is This The New Norm?
Image source: PungentAura
#37 My Ex I Haven’t Talked To In A Year
Image source: Mysterious_Special26
#38 Real Gentleman = Free Fancy Dinner
Image source: Low_Classroom_7103
#39 Suggestions On How To Communicate?
Image source: ShowMeYourTates
#40 After Mentioning She Did Not Care About Height…
Image source: shotgun0800
#41 There Are No Words For This
Image source: Every_Zucchini_362
#42 Irl 0 Stars, 100% Swipe Left
Image source: CaptainCravat
#43 Fastest Conversation Iv Ever Ended
Image source: blufrenchie
#44 Do Not Tell Them You Took A Break From Dating To Work On Yourself
Image source: Sure-Vermicelli4369
#45 Should I Unmatch?
Image source: Mission_Channel_6313
#46 Idk If I Said Anything Wrong Please Let Me Know
Image source: Jacksonic2230
#47 What’s Wrong With A Subaru LOL?
Image source: Chessh2036
#48 I Was Js Tryna Help Her Out :/
Image source: AnMedicalStroopWafel
#49 I’m Sorry I’m Short Ig?
Image source: AceIsThePlace420
#50 Think I Finally Found The One
Image source: N8isEnough
#51 Dodged A Bullet
Image source: Loud-Athlete-7410
#52 Finally Found One In The Wild!
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#53 It’s Good That She Reminded Me That Reddit Exists
Image source: MikeSugs13
#54 I Guess She’s An Alien
Image source: des522
#55 Does This Count?
Image source: ASHAR_WHOSANE
#56 Ex Said She Wanted To Be Together Eventually LOL…
Image source: TimePickle3965
#57 Wanted Me To Be Another Sugar Daddy
Image source: Substantial_Cash7048
#58 New Red Flag Unlocked
Image source: BraveExercise9592
#59 Profile Said She Was Afraid Of Elevators And Nothing Else
Image source: cptn-jakesparrow
#60 I Think She’s Over Me LOL
Image source: reddit.com
#61 So Her Value Is At $15?
Image source: SheII-City
#62 Figured This Belongs Here
Image source: BurntSmoothieee
#63 I Don’t Think She Took It Too Well…
Image source: Ok-Tutor7166
#64 I Was Dreamin Good Too
Image source: 69tacocat96-
#65 She Wasn’t Feeling It Because I Didn’t Pay For Her Shopping Spree
Image source: ThrowRASquiddyLitty
#66 Really Couldn’t Help Myself With This One
Image source: Marmilak
#67 From A Friend In A Small Town
Image source: Tankmush
#68 Think I Found One
Image source: Rawrpk
#69 Tried Getting Me To Pay For Her Broken Nail After Hookup
Image source: xxpenta
#70 Saw Some Unhinged Dating App Conversations And Thought I Would Share…
Image source: geraltoffvkingrivia
#71 This Person Broke Up With Me For Breaking Up With Them
Image source: Business_Banana1792
#72 I Just Wanted To Know If I Was Getting My Money Back…
Image source: Intelligent_Poet_247
#73 Am I Mid Or Got As Fuck?
Image source: JRW_6290
#74 Some Sh*t You Just Can’t Make Up
Image source: HoosierYota5
#75 Apparently Honesty Is Not The Best Policy
Image source: Dr_C527
#76 I Think I Dodged A Bullet. Mind You I Was Trying To Surprise Her At A Nice Restaurant To Her Preferences
Image source: Fun_Cantaloupe_4936
#77 Ask Me Out, So I Can Reject You
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Lovely Interaction On Fb Dating This Morning
Image source: WhiteWalter1
#79 6 Months Turns Into Insecurities
Image source: daedralus225
#80 Imagine What Life Is Like With This Level Of Entitlement?
Image source: JamesPlaysBasses
