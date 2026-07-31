Woman Questions Why Her Fiancé Is So Upset About Football, His Response Changes Everything

The FIFA World Cup may be over but football season is in full swing. That means fans around the world are tuned in to celebrate wins and commiserate over losses. But what many don’t realize is that the beautiful game often comes with a very dark side.
A woman has learned first-hand how cases of domestic violence spike when players take to the field. She says her boyfriend was watching a match on tv when he suddenly lost his temper over a new player’s jersey number. When she asked why he was upset, he hurled a beer glass at her head. The terrified woman sought help online, and people have urged her to run.
She asked an innocent question during a football match, expecting an answer from her fiance
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Instead, he hurled a beer glass at her head and worried netizens have urged her to leave
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Many warned the woman to run because things were bound to get worse
She revealed that she’d left him and had taken extra steps to ensure her safety
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Incidents of domestic violence spike during football season, and experts are worried
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Football fans take their teams’ matches very seriously. They’ll clear the calendar just to make sure they don’t miss any important games. If the team wins, you best expect loud cheers and epic celebrations. If they lose, it’s a whole different story. Unfortunately, many partners of hardcore fans are bearing the brunt of the highs and lows of football season.
It’s no myth that incidents of domestic violence spike during this time. Several studies have found that alcohol flows, tempers flare, and more women get hurt by their partners – regardless of the match outcome. It’s a tale as old as time…
During the 2010 FIFA World Cup, domestic violence cases increased by an estimated 27.7% in Greater London on days when England won a match. And it was worse when they lost, with a 33.9% increase in reported cases.
Another body of research, conducted by Lancaster University also found that domestic violence incidents increase when England play. The researchers looked into police reports in the North West of England across three separate World Cup tournaments (2002, 2006, and 2010). They concluded that domestic violence cases increase by 26% when England wins or draws, and by 38% if the national team loses.
Additionally, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) released data, revealing that more than 300 domestic violence offences were reported during the Euro 2024 tournament.
This is not only a British problem… Similar scenes have played out in other countries around the world.
One 2024 study, published in the Journal of Public Economics, found that on average, domestic violence between current partners peaks 8 to 10 hours after the game. It also revealed that women are more at risk when kick-off is early, especially if the perpetrators have been drinking. That’s because these men have more time to consume booze before and during the match, and by late evening, all hell breaks loose.
Just this year, prosecutors in England and Wales said in June that they’re bracing for incidents of domestic violence to increase during the FIFA World Cup. They urged victims to come forward, and vowed to take strong action against perpetrators.
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“We often see more domestic [violence] cases around major football tournaments like these,” said the Crown Prosecution Service‘s Olivia Rose. “The point that we want to get across is that those responsible will be held accountable, and that we won’t hesitate to bring them to justice.”
She added that authorities are aware football itself doesn’t cause domestic violence, but that alcohol and heightened emotions can make it worse.
Sadly, the prosecutors’ predictions weren’t wrong. Women’s charity West Mercia Women’s Aid revealed in July that calls about domestic violence had risen sharply during this year’s FIFA World Cup.
“We’ve got the figures in for June and our contacts to our helpline have gone up by 20%,” said CEO Sue Coleman.
People were relieved the woman had left and was safe
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