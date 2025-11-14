I Took These Photos Using Only My iPhone 6

I’m 22 years old and I’m from Algeria. For my photography, I don’t use any professional equipment. Armed with my iPhone 6, I do not hesitate to look at the elements around me and take a photo and once again I want to confirm the old saying: the best camera is the one you have with you. I have this idea that: we just have to focus on getting better and the circumstances (whatever they are) should not be our concern, and not letting them slow our process on getting good in what we do. Thank you.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

