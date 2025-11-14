Tom Hanks Sends Another Update On His Health After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Last week, America’s beloved actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is currently staying in Australia, where Hanks was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley movie and Wilson performing in various venues on the Gold Coast. Since testing positive, the couple was quarantined in the hospital and yesterday was released to self-isolate. People were greatly saddened by the news and flooded their social media channels with love and well wishes.
More info: twitter.com | twitter.com | Instagram | Instagram
Tom Hanks who tested positive for COVID-19 constantly updates his fans on his and his wife’s health
Image credits: tomhanks
5 days after the couple was diagnosed, Tom posted a photo with his wife alongside a caption thanking everyone for taking good care of them. Hanks wrote that they are both isolated to prevent the virus from spreading to more vulnerable people. The actor encouraged fans not to panic and stay calm. “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote.
However, one of his updates left fans worried about something other than the actor’s health. Instagram users noticed something peculiar about one of Hanks’ latest updated pictures. This time, it was the amount of Vegemite on Hanks’ toast that caught the eye of his fans. “With that amount of Vegemite, the coronavirus is probably thinking ‘let’s get outta here, it’s not safe,’” one user wrote. “That’s one way to kill any coronavirus in your system. Nothing could survive that much Vegemite,” said another one. Tom Hanks was advised by his fans to use just a scraping of it.
Image credits: tomhanks
Yesterday, another update was posted on Tom Hanks’ social media channels. One week after testing positive, Hanks’ condition hasn’t improved, but he’s not feeling too bad, so nothing to worry about! The only bad thing about self-isolation, according to Hanks, is that his wife ‘won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.’ The actor also updated that he had learned his lesson on vegemite and advised people to flatten the curve.
Image credits: RitaWilson
Meanwhile, earlier last week, Rita expressed that she’s had enough of coronavirus and has kept herself busy making a quarantine playlist.
Image credits: RitaWilson
Image credits: TexyLefty
Image credits: 74sanki
Image credits: mwolfers
Image credits: kotipup
Image credits: lauraslobin
Image credits: RitaWilson
After picking out the best songs of those that her fans have suggested, she created a playlist called Quarantunes.
The couple tested positive on March 12 during their stay in Australia and has since been self-isolated
The couple announced that they tested positive for COVID19 on March 12; however, they stayed calm, followed doctors’ orders, and encouraged others to do the same. Hanks and Wilson were among the first celebrities to publicly announce that they caught the virus. Recently, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, and Olga Kurylenko revealed that they have tested positive, too.
Here’s how people reacted to the update
Image credits: TheJMoore
Image credits: IBetterBeFunny
Image credits: RealKatieFox
Image credits: RubenBolling
Image credits: Rob_Rainbolt
Image credits: callmebigsoulja
Image credits: AngelaBelcamino
Image credits: JosephBuell
Image credits: carrot_f1sh
