Tom Cruise Brutally Roasted After Candid Photo With Ana de Armas Goes Viral

A photo of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas stepping off a helicopter has the internet buzzing, and not in the way fans might expect.
The candid moment quickly spread across social media, triggering a flood of sarcastic reactions against Cruise.
While the moment itself could be seen as a sweet snap of a new couple, others pointed out that the action star was behaving in a manner unbecoming of a gentleman.
Netizens called out Tom Cruise’s gentleman skills, or lack thereof
The photo showed Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas stepping off a helicopter, with the Ballerina actress juggling two dogs and multiple bags.
Cruise, who was smiling in the photo, was evidently empty-handed.
The moment lit up social media, with fans roasting the actor for not lending a hand to his partner.
One X user quipped: “He got her holding the kids and bags.”
Another X user pointed out that Tom Cruise leads an active lifestyle: “Mind you, jumping off cliffs & out of airplanes is a hobby for him.”
Others were more assertive, with one stating, “WHY IS SHE CARRYING EVERYTHING AND HE’S NOT CARRYING S**T?”
Others called out what they saw as poor optics: “Love that she’s struggling with multiple bags and two dogs, and he’s just over there empty-handed. At least pretend to show some care for your PR girlfriend, Tom!”
One netizen summed up the criticism bluntly: “Cruise has never exactly been the definition of a gentleman.”
Rumors are swirling about Cruise and de Armas’ prenups and wedding bells
The viral moment came just as fresh reports about Cruise and de Armas’s speculated romance made headlines.
The two actors have been spotted together several times, including hand-in-hand during a July stroll in Vermont.
Insiders have claimed that things are heating up between Cruise and de Armas. Previous reports have also claimed that the Mission: Impossible star was considering marriage.
But there’s a catch. Insiders have alleged that Cruise is preparing an ironclad prenuptial agreement before he even pops the question.
One insider told Radar Online that Cruise was a “control freak” who insists on paperwork and NDAs in his personal life. The reported plan is to have a prenup ready the moment de Armas says “yes.”
“The plan is to have it ready before he even pops the question. Once she says yes, the paperwork is right there, ready to go,” the insider said.
Cruise, whose net worth is estimated at $600 million, has been through three divorces and allegedly doesn’t want to be caught off guard again after his 2012 split from Katie Holmes.
“He expects her to sign it without any drama, so that it’s out of the way before they even announce the engagement,” the source claimed, adding that the document was not a “shady agreement” but simply “a safe plan for the future.”
Despite the heavy legal talk, insiders have stressed that Cruise is “crazy” about de Armas and is already looking at a possible wedding in London.
The actress herself reportedly isn’t fazed. According to one source, she finds it frustrating that people judge Cruise by his past marriages. She is also reportedly confident that she can make him happier than his exes.
“It actually annoys her that people judge Tom by his exes, and she’s confident she’ll be able to keep him happier than they did,” an insider said.
Experts have weighed in on Cruise and de Armas’ rumored romance
Relationship experts have shared their takes on Cruise and de Armas’ potential match. Some have argued that their 26-year age gap could make it difficult for them to align their life goals, while others believe shared values matter more than numbers.
Amber Lee, CEO of Select Date Society, suggested that as long as Cruise and de Armas align on core values, age will be a non-issue, according to The Blast.
Sara Sloan, a licensed marriage and family therapist, agreed, noting that couples who protect their privacy often thrive.
On the other hand, Dr. Wendy Walsh, a relationship expert at DatingAdvice.com, warned that differing stages in life could complicate the pairing.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’ candid photo on social media
