29 Photos Of Tokyo In The 1970s Seen Through The Eyes Of A Canadian Who Moved There At The Time

After arriving in Tokyo in the 1970s for what had to be a short trip, Greg Girard instantly made up his mind to stay there. The professional photographer got a part-time gig working as an English teacher, giving him plenty of time to explore Tokyo city with his camera. Renting a darkroom and making black and white photos, and sending his slide film to a commercial processing lab, his street photography shots from this period remained largely unseen until The Magenta Foundation put them together into a book called Tokyo-Yokosuka 1976-1983.
More info: greggirardpictures.com | Instagram
#1 Two School Girls, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#2 Ikebukuro Subway Station, 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#3 Shinjuku, Cinema For Men, 1983
Image source: Greg Girard
#4 Keiko, Yoyogi Park, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#5 Shinjuku 5:09am, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#6 Shinjuku, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#7 Lobby, Keio Plaza Hotel, 1980
Image source: Greg Girard
#8 Bus Stop, 1977
Image source: Greg Girard
#9 Shinjuku, 05:00 Am, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#10 Kabukicho Neon, 1977
Image source: greg girard
#11 Juli, Tokyo Bay. 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#12 Jakuza Greeting, Mr. Donuts, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#13 Woman Kneeling In Street. 1980
Image source: Greg Girard
#14 Well Dressed Young Man, 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#15 Haneda Airport, Tokyo, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#16 American Sailor In Bar, 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#17 Department Store Elevator Operator, 1977
Image source: greg girard
#18 Man In Suit, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#19 Shibuya Crossing, 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#20 Pasolini In Tokyo, 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#21 Shin-Okubo, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#22 Shinjuku, Kabuki-Cho (USA Club), 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#23 Judy Ong, Parco TV Commercial, 1980
Image source: Greg Girard
#24 Man In Kabuki-Cho. 1976
Image source: Greg Girard
#25 Near Haneda Airport, Tokyo, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#26 Man In Cinema Lobby, 1982
Image source: Greg Girard
#27 ‘lorena’, 11pm Show, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
#28 Tokyo Bay, Ferry To Okinawa, 1982
Image source: Greg Girard
#29 Canal Near Haneda Airport, 1979
Image source: Greg Girard
Follow Us