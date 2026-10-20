Todd Stashwick: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Todd Stashwick
October 16, 1968
Chicago, Illinois, US
58 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Todd Stashwick?
Todd Stashwick is an American actor recognized for his commanding screen presence and versatile talent. His extensive career across cult science-fiction, network comedies, and interactive games has made him a recognizable favorite among fans and critics alike.
He first gained widespread industry notice playing antihero Dale Malloy on the drama series The Riches. His later performance as Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard earned widespread acclaim; fans call him a hero.
Early Life and Education
Creative energy filled the Chicago suburbs where Todd Stashwick grew up. Encouraged by supportive parents who fanned his artistic spark, he developed an early obsession with storytelling, classic sci-fi, and making people laugh.
He later earned a theater degree from Illinois State University in Normal. Polishing his comedic timing at local improvisational stages, Stashwick soon joined Chicago’s famous The Second City touring company before moving to New York to pursue acting.
Notable Relationships
A steady long-term marriage has grounded Todd Stashwick throughout his rising television career. He married his wife Charity in an intimate ceremony, and the couple has maintained a quiet home life in Los Angeles.
Stashwick shares two children with Charity, including animator son Oscar Stashwick. The family often collaborates on creative art projects, bonding over shared passions for fantasy games, digital animation, and graphic design.
Career Highlights
Todd Stashwick built a robust television resume across multiple major genres. After earning acclaim as Dale Malloy on FX drama The Riches, he landed prominent roles as Theodore Deacon in 12 Monkeys and Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard.
Beyond acting, Stashwick expanded into screenwriting and graphic web comic creation. He co-created the online comic series Devil Inside, contributed writing for major video game titles, and co-wrote script projects for high-profile film studios.
His performances across television have earned widespread fan adoration worldwide. To date, Stashwick remains a staple of modern sci-fi conventions, cementing his reputation as a beloved character actor in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I am a lover of sci-fi, comic books, and fantasy, and getting to inhabit these rich story worlds as an actor is a dream come true.”
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