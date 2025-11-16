Today Was The Traditional Macedonian Shop Wedding Event (16 Pics)

by

Today, the traditional “Shop wedding” event was held at the Kameni Kukli in the village of Kuklitsa in Kratovo, Macedonia.

At the wedding, the newlyweds get married according to the traditional customs from the Kratovo region and aim to show the cultural heritage of the shops from the northeast region of Macedonia.

According to tradition, the bride arrives on a horse, and the groom, freshly shaved by his friends and adorned with money, asks her mother to marry her. It is a rule that newlyweds who are not older than 35 years and this is their first marriage have to follow.

The Stone Dolls site near the Kratovo village of Kuklitsa, known as the Merry Petrified Wedding, contains 150 stone dolls as a gift from nature.

More info: gorananastasovski.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

