35 Fascinating Facts That People Only Learned Now And Just Had To Share With Others (New Pics)

TIL that MIT will award a Certificate in Piracy if you take archery, pistols, sailing and fencing as your required PE classes.
Image source: jfamutah, Marie-Lan Nguyen
TIL in 1993 a fan at a Chicago Bulls game won a shot to make a basket from half court for $1million and made it. The insurance company disqualified him because he played bball in college but the team paid him themselves and years later he met Michael Jordan who told him “we made them give it to you”
Image source: f_GOD, Rafa Alvarez
TIL Svalbard, Norway is the only visa-free zone in the world. Regardless of citizenship, anyone can live and work there indefinitely.
Image source: wes7946, Svalbard Global Seed Vault
TIL that the bees of the British Royal Family were informed of the Queen’s death and their hives were adorned with black ribbons, following old traditions of informing bees about change of ownership
Image source: nialltg, John Chapple
TIL the first telephone switchboard operators were boys, but their “rude and abusive” behavior led them to be replaced by young women.
Image source: Vektor0, Seattle Municipal Archives
TIL in ancient Egypt, under the decree of Ptolemy II, all ships visiting the city were obliged to surrender their books to the library of Alexandria and be copied. The original would be kept in the library and the copy given back to the owner.
Image source: Meo22p, Alfred Hessel and Reuben Peiss
TIL that anxiety and depression can cause physical pain
Image source: Stormymoonglade, Partridge, Rondal
TIL Abraham Lincoln was kicked in the head by a horse at age 9, almost severed a thumb with an axe, got frostbite on his feet, clubbed on the head during a robbery, had malaria and smallpox, and experienced the death of his mother, sister, and 2 sons. He suffered from melancholy(clinical depression)
Image source: firstpc13, Alexander Gardner
TIL that in 1999, Sergio Motsoeneng ran part of the Comrades Marathon, then went into a mobile toilet to switch places with his twin brother. They won 9th place and the equivalent of about $500, but got caught when a newspaper published photos of them wearing their watches on opposite wrists.
Image source: calvins48, AP Photo
TIL: The amount of abs you can attain is purely determined by genetics. While 6 packs are the most common, some bodybuilders such as Schwarzenegger can only attain a 4 pack. This is due to humans being born with different amounts of fascia bands. The most you can have is a 10 pack, which is rare.
Image source: Flares117, Madison Square Garden
TIL In 2003, two men stole & flew a Boeing 727-223 parked at the Luanda International Airport (in Angola) and neither of them was qualified to fly the plane. The plane & the men are missing to date.
TIL Samsung created a butt shaped robot that sits on their phones to test their durability. The robot exerts 220 pounds of pressure on their phones during testing. The robot even wears jeans.
Image source: TheQuietKid22, Samsung
TIL A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus. It rotates incredibly slowly on its axis, taking about 243 Earth days, while it completes an orbit around the Sun in around 225 Earth days.
Image source: explowaker, NASA/JPL
TIL Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan had to ask fans to stop recreating a scene from the show where a pissed off Bryan Cranston throws a pizza on his roof, because the real life owner of the house was sick and tired of this happening.
Image source: Comic_Book_Reader
TIL ancient Greeks would irrigate battle wounds with vinegar and honey and then use spiderwebs to keep the honey in the wound
Image source: Tall_Cow2299, Bjørn Christian Tørrissen
TIL: In 1562, Spanish bishop Diego de Landa burned 27 Mayan manuscripts in front of the Maya people of Maní, Yucatan. This was an attempt to erase their memories of their Gods and beliefs so that they were more easily coerced into converting to Catholicism. Today, only four Mayan manuscripts exist.
Image source: Lanky_Personality376, Unknown author
TIL the youngest person to ever be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease was only 19 years old, with initial symptoms beginning at 17.
Image source: coolguysamuel, Alzheimer’s Research Association
TIL in 1642, the people of New Haven, Connecticut were horrified by the birth of a “monstrous” pig with one eye. They became convinced that George Spencer, a local man with one eye, had sex with a pig and was the biological father. He was found guilty of bestiality and executed by hanging.
Image source: sanandrios
TIL that Irving Berlin is the only Academy Award winner in history who presented the award to themselves. He won for writing ‘White Christmas’, and declared that opening the envelope was extremely awkward. The rules were then changed to prevent this ever happening again.
Image source: purplerainbowsrule, Life magazine images
TIL that at least 4 billion people across the globe wear glasses, and 75% of adults worldwide rely on some sight correction product.
Image source: Moto_Rouge, wu yi
TIL in 1956 Paris and Rome signed an agreement to become twin cities of each other exclusively with the statement “Only Paris is worthy of Rome; only Rome is worthy of Paris”.
Image source: die_a_third_death, Yann Caradec
TIL that most airlines never use a flight number again if that flight has a fatal crash, except for American Airlines, which keeps using flight #1 despite three major crashes.
Image source: DebtUpToMyEyeballs, Tacoekkel
TIL that Anne Ramsey, best known for her role in Throw Mama From The Train (1987), her slurred speech was due to operations for her throat cancer and was in pain during the whole production. She was nominated for an Oscar. Sadly she died of her throat cancer 6 months after the ceremony.
Image source: Make_the_music_stop
TIL that Gal Gadot was five months pregnant while shooting for wonder woman. So, the costume department covered her belly with a bright green fabric that they could digitally alter in postproduction.
Image source: ParadoxicalState
TIL that an estimated of 22% of all gold ever accounted for on the earth’s surface came from a single plateau in South Africa called Witwatersrand.
Image source: OkMaybeLater90, Rob Lavinsky
TIL Paracetamol overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure
Image source: -theahm, Ambrose Heron
TIL the Colorado River doesn’t make it to the ocean anymore — since 1960
Image source: Coniferus_Rex, Charles Wang
TIL about the 2010 book “Barbie: I Can Be A Computer Engineer” and that Mattell apologized for the book after extensive online criticism because Barbie had her male friends code the game she was designing and that her male friends fixed Skipper’s computer that Barbie had infected with a virus
Image source: Sandstorm400, jencu
TIL the Majority of Millennials and Gen Z use subtitles when streaming TV
Image source: mankls3
TIL Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt was allergic to moon dust.
Image source: BigfootDynamite, NASA
TIL Japan has a ratio of one vending machine for every 30 people.
Image source: reedson3, Sean Kimmons
TIL the 1 billion smokers in the world contribute to the 880,000 second hand smoke deaths each year from those that do not smoke.
Image source: mankls3, noridah yazid
TIL there are 96 bags of human waste on the moon.
TIL that honey bees are *not* endangered
Image source: Ididitthestupidway, Jon Sullivan
TIL from WTC debris, the structural steel was bought by scrap metal industry and sold to Chinese and Indian second hand metal markets. Several buildings were built with Twin Tower steel across Indian cities, including a college and a trade centre.
Image source: Odd_Wrangler_7432, Joshua Tsu
