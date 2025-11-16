Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Bored Panda Tips? (Closed)

What would you suggest to someone new to Bored Panda?
#1
Be funny, be nice, speak your opinions peacefully, make friends, spread upvotes
#2
Don’t hate on people just because they don’t share opinions with you.
#3
Downvotes are not for disagreeing or stupidity or ignorance, it’s for deliberate hate and spam. Also, if you’re posting comments regularly for a long time, people will start to know you, including (sometimes) one or two regular downvote fairies who check on your comments daily and downvoting them no matter what it says. Some people are just sucky that way, but don’t be too shocked if someone downvotes your ‘nice doggo’ comment. Also, some people might tend to be in a bad mood and launch themselves onto other people’s comments, which they disagree with, and then write a super-long comment to argue with it and get insulted when the original person replies. Most importantly, keep your unsee juice handy.
#4
the censorship can get out of hand, so one way to get around it is to use a capital i in place of a lowercase L in some curse words, like buIIshit. they will not get censored if you do that.
be nice and upvote people to combat the downvote trolls, don’t downvote someone just because you disagree.
if for whatever reason you can’t comment on something (like when you try to comment it gives you a message like “you have been suspended from commenting on bored panda posts”), if it says you have been suspended the ban will go away in a few days but if it says you have been blocked, the ban is permanent. this happened to me on my old account and i have no idea why. you can, if you feel the suspension/ban was a mistake or an overreaction, email the staff and try to get your account unsuspended/unbanned and you just might get your account back.
we have some great people on here as well as some trolls, but just stay away from the trolls and don’t let them affect you and don’t interact and you’ll probably be fine.
#5
Don’t interact with trolls. BP has a good many terrible people on it and I’ve found that the only way to lose them is just not looking at any of their posts or comments.
#6
The down vote button must not be overused. I am also decently new, having only made my account about a few weeks ago, but I still know that you should only downvote people who are meaninglessy arguing and bullying people on the site.
#7
Yeah, don’t be a d**k!! Be as respectful of people here as you are in the real world…… Seems to be quite a few a******s around lately, but generally, we’re nice people here….
Welcome aboard!!
#8
be yourself
#9
Keep it brief.
#10
For the love of god, stop spreading things such as homophobia, racism, ageism, sexism, praise of horrible people, etc. we all are just Pandas who have formed a little family here and we do not wanna break that.
#11
Ignore trolls, and think before you post a comment! Though it may be tempting, try not to open the hidden comments: they’re hidden for a reason! Don’t share too much personal information as BP is an online platform after all. Make sure to have fun!
PS: You can upvote your own comments *insert evil laugh*
#12
Be careful and think of your phobias before stepping into a post. If something says “Strange”, “Terrifying”, “Things That Will Make You Uneasy”, most likely will contain something that could be a phobia for you.
Keeping in mind, too, that some innocent, uplifting posts can equally contain a phobia. Watch out for words like “amazing animals”, “Fascinating facts about animals”. You may still get lucky and not see anything that puts you in a convulsion, hyperventilating fit and month of paranoia. So, tread carefully.
Points are for bragging rights and can show some credibility and merit in the community, but I haven’t seen anyone mention their points or anyone else’s. They really don’t do anything for you. Don’t get bent out of shape trying to raise it. If you do think it matters, put likes on posts, create posts and comment. Getting downvotes does lower your points and can go into the minus’.
This isn’t Twitter nor Facebook. Don’t just post random repeated updates about your pets or personal problems. Do show off your cool projects and Ask Pandas questions.
You can edit comments. There’s no need to make a correction with another comment underneath. Unless it’s a post. You can’t edit a post. Do put your corrections and omissions in the comments.
If you want to see how well your comments are doing, go to your profile and go to comments. You have to click on the words, a new window will pop up and the screen should scroll to where the comment is located.
If you find a comment is dangerously close to 10 downvotes you can either make some clarifications but it might be futile. You can delete it but for some reason people may assume it was that bad and downvote a delete comment, anyways.
#13
Be kind and accept others opinions even if they differ from your own beliefs.
#14
Tow the line, or the children here will downvote you into oblivion and make bogus reports about you and get you kicked off.
