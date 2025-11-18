Fake It ‘Til You Make It With These 20 Tricks To Disguise Your Home’s Ugly Bits

We all have those things in our homes. You know, the ones that make us cringe a little every time we see them. Maybe it’s that outdated light fixture, the chipped paint on the wall, or the tangled mess of cords behind the TV. But fear not, design warriors, because we’re about to unleash a wave of sneaky tricks and clever solutions that will banish those eyesores from your sight (and your mind).
Get ready to transform your home from “fixer-upper” to “fabulous” with these 20 ingenious hacks. From DIY camouflage techniques to stylish storage solutions, we’ve got everything you need to create a space that’s both beautiful and functional. So, grab your toolbox (or maybe just a roll of washi tape) and let’s get started on this home makeover mission!
#1 Fix Cracked Porcelain Sinks
A Tub and Sink Repair Kit can easily restore its pristine appearance. With simple application and a durable finish, you can fix those unsightly blemishes and extend the life of your sink, saving you time and money on costly replacements.
Review: “I dropped something into my sink and it caused a crack. We have two matching sinks but they no longer make that particular sink and in order to replace the sinks we would have had to take off the granite top completely! So I decided to give this product a try instead and it seems to have worked beautifully. It’s hard to tell where the crack was and I feel confident that it will be long lasting!” – MM
Image source: amazon.com, Mindy
#2 Hide Stains And Discoloration On Grout
Don’t let stained or discolored grout ruin the look of your bathroom or kitchen. A grout pen is the perfect solution to refresh those tired grout lines, restoring their original color and brightness in minutes. It’s a simple and budget-friendly way to achieve a sparkling clean look without the hassle of re-grouting.
Review: “I was tired of looking at my cold white subway tile and grout but didn’t want to remove the current grout; I found this product and boy did it work. It was easy and super fast, it made a huge difference in the look in my kitchen. I 💯 recommend this product.” – KC, Awendaw, SC
Image source: amazon.com, Microbe
#3 Hide Bathroom Caulk Cracks
Give your bathroom a quick and easy facelift! Conceal those unsightly caulk cracks with caulk tape. This self-adhesive, waterproof tape creates a clean, finished look in minutes, no messy caulking or professional help required.
Review: “I am amazed at how this makes my bathroom look. It was easy to put down. It was thick so not going to break. The adhesive was very sticky. Don’t think it will come up easily. I like the way it makes my bathroom look. Happy about this purchase” – Stephanie
Image source: amazon.com, xMa7rix
#4 Give Warn Cabinets A Total Makeover
With the Cabinet Makeover Titanium Paint Kit, you can transform your kitchen or bathroom in a single day. This easy-to-use kit provides everything you need to achieve a professional-grade finish, including primer, paint, and all the necessary tools. No more sanding or stripping required – simply clean your cabinets, apply the paint, and enjoy the stunning results.
Review: “This kit is hands down one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. Easy to use – follow directions. Don’t worry about the small mistakes as it will dry without flaw. Take your time and plan to spend more than one day on this project. I couldn’t be happier with how these turned out. I am SO GLAD I tried this kit before spending thousands on new cabinets! Just buy it. I promise you won’t regret it.” – Sara
Image source: amazon.com, Christina Federspiel
#5 Organise Your Bathroom Supplies
Review: “This is exactly what I was looking for to stash all of my hair dryers and tools to get them off the counter. Easy to put together and sturdy, even has wheels to roll it around. Fits right behind my bathroom door. Highly recommended” – Valeria Valo
Image source: amazon.com, Julien
#6 Get Rid Of Carpet Stains
Don’t let unsightly stains ruin your carpets! Whether it’s a spilled glass of red wine or muddy paw prints, OxiClean Carpet Cleaner is your go-to solution for tackling even the toughest stains. Its powerful oxygen-based formula lifts and removes embedded dirt, leaving your carpets looking fresh and revitalized. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and hello to a cleaner, more inviting home!
Review: “I absolutely love the way this smells. The smell is strong while applying but overtime it subsides and provides a very subtle clean smell. It’s not sticky and it preforms well. You definitely get the value for your money. Super safe and easy to use and doesn’t leak. Performance 10/10.” – Bayley
Image source: amazon.com, CeeJayDee
#7 Cover Up Stained Walls With Wall Art
Transform those stained walls into a vibrant and eclectic gallery wall! Instead of hiding imperfections, celebrate them by showcasing a curated collection of colorful and unique pieces of art. This not only camouflages the stains but also adds personality and visual interest to your space.
Review: “The prints are good. The image choices are interesting and lovely colors. As an art lover, I can’t wait to put these up in my living room. Oh and the packaging was very professional. I am impressed.” – Amber
Image source: amazon.com, IK
#8 Hide The Messy Garden Hose
Say goodbye to tripping over tangled garden hoses! A retractable garden hose is the perfect solution to keep your outdoor space tidy and organized. After watering your plants, the hose neatly retracts into its compact housing, eliminating the need for messy coils or bulky storage solutions. It’s a simple yet effective way to enhance the aesthetics of your garden and create a safer environment for everyone.
Review: “This retractable hose is amazing. Easy to use, looks neat and very durable. We cemented a post in the ground to install and it makes watering my garden and flowers a breeze! We should’ve gotten it sooner” – Adriana
Image source: amazon.com, Tom Q. Public
#9 Use Statement Pieces To Distract From Mismatched Furniture
Turn mismatched furniture into a design statement! Hang a collection of vibrant green glass hanging planters to draw the eye and create a focal point in any room. These stunning planters add a touch of nature and elegance, while cleverly distracting from any furniture inconsistencies.
Review: “I have a lot of indoor plants that like to hang and these pots are GREAT! At first I thought they might be too heavy but they are very light weight. They are a beautiful color green and have an inventive self watering mechanism that I’m going to use with my other pots. I would buy again for myself and buy as a gift for others.” – M. Combs
Image source: amazon.com, Kathleen Schmitt
#10 Streamline Your Cluttered Entryway
Transform your chaotic entryway into a welcoming and organized space! A stylish entryway shoe rack and bench combo not only provides a designated spot for shoes but also offers a convenient place to sit while putting them on or taking them off. Say goodbye to tripping over shoes and hello to a clutter-free and functional entryway that makes a great first impression.
Review: “Assembly was easy and instructions were a breeze to follow. I got this to store our shoes on as we come inside and it has proved to be much more functional. A great addition to my storage solutions and is economical. Thanks for the great product. I highly recommend this shelf.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, TechGirl
#11 Conceal Cluttered Closet Shelves
Collapsible fabric organizing cubes are a versatile and stylish solution for storing clothes, accessories, or any other miscellaneous items that tend to pile up on shelves. They’re not only practical for keeping things neat and tidy, but their soft and foldable design makes them easy to store away when not in use, maximizing space and flexibility in your closet.
Review: “I use mine on the shelves in the bedroom closet. Since there is a cloth “handle” on the front of them, I pinned an index card on each. Each card states the contents in large letters. Not only is my bedroom closet organized, but it looks so neat and nifty. So glad I got these.” – Montag144
Image source: amazon.com, Active Shopper
#12 Cover Up Damage Marks On Walls
Don’t let those unsightly holes and cracks in your walls ruin your home’s aesthetic! A drywall repair kit can make those imperfections vanish like magic. With a little DIY effort, you can easily patch up any damage, leaving your walls looking smooth and pristine.
Review: “I have never used a product that worked so easily, and clean, to patch small nail holes in a wall. It dried quickly and was easy to paint over. You can absolutely not tell where the nail holes were at all. Highly recommend.” – Bean
Image source: amazon.com, Ck
#13 Replace Ugly Plastic Bottles In The Bathroom
Elevate your bathroom aesthetic with a simple switch! Ditch those mismatched and unsightly plastic bottles cluttering your shower and replace them with sleek and stylish matt black dispensers. Not only will this create a more cohesive and luxurious look, but it will also help declutter your shower space and make it feel more spa-like.
Review: “This is an absolutely fabulous product and I heartily recommend it to anyone for his bathroom, guest suite, or Airbnb. The packaging is fairly minimal, And the instructions are clear, and easy. The product looks great in a shower stall, and It definitely elevates the look of the shower area” – Pen Name
Image source: amazon.com, Isabel B.
#14 Hide Unsightly Furniture Stains
Give your couch a fresh start and say goodbye to those stubborn stains! Revitalize your living room with a set of stylish and practical couch cushion covers. They not only camouflage imperfections but also instantly update the look of your furniture, creating a welcoming and inviting space.
Review: “Our dog ate one armrest and then bottom of the new couch. It’s not a super expensive couch so it isn’t worth fixing, but this cover makes it look a hundred times better!! It’s pretty easy to put on. Our couch material isn’t very slippery, so I don’t need to tie the covers on. It seems durable and the dog likes it already!” – C. Amarante-Gonzalez
Image source: amazon.com, C. Amarante-Gonzalez
#15 Organize Garage Tools
A magnetic tool holder strip is a game-changer for keeping your tools neatly displayed and within easy reach. Simply mount it on a wall or workbench, and watch as your screwdrivers, wrenches, and other metal tools magically snap into place. Say goodbye to rummaging through drawers and hello to a streamlined and efficient workspace.
Review: “Wow! I love these. I installed two in my home because I like to have tools easily available. I can see the tools without digging through a tool box and use and put them back easily. The magnets are so strong it even holds a heavy hammer well. I can’t wait to organize my tool shed!” – Dardurf
Image source: amazon.com, Natalie
#16 A Dedicated Pet Station Keeps All Your Supplies Organized
Say goodbye to scattered pet supplies and messy feeding areas! A dedicated pet station, like the Feeder Station Storage Cabinet, keeps everything your furry friend needs in one convenient location. With designated compartments for food, treats, leashes, and other essentials, you’ll always know where to find what you’re looking for. Plus, the elevated dog bowls promote better posture during mealtime, making it a win-win for both you and your pet!
Review: “Very cute and modern piece to match your house/decor. No more eye sore of dog bowls laying around. All the food and treats is organized at one location. Love how there’s hooks on the side to hand toys or towels to clean up after each meal. Amazing find!” – Janey Luu
Image source: amazon.com, Kinnikki
#17 Get Rid Of Scratches And Dullness On Your Stove
Banish those unsightly scratches and dullness with a quick polish using stove polish liquid. It’s a simple and effective way to bring back the luster and keep your stove looking its best.
Review: “I bought an old wood stove that a guy had used in his garage for years. After I cleaned off the dust and surface rust, I needed a product to bring it back to it’s former glory. This product did just that! It is extremely easy to apply and instantly restores the color to a nice black.” – Rkruse3
Image source: amazon.com, Mickey Calantropio
#18 Hide Messy Cables
A cable box is the ultimate solution for hiding unsightly cables and creating a clutter-free environment. Its sleek design seamlessly blends into your decor, while its spacious interior keeps all your cords organized and out of sight. Say goodbye to tripping hazards and tangled messes, and hello to a more peaceful and visually appealing home.
Review: “This nifty cable box has prevented my toddler from ripping the cords out from my power bar. It also helps keep the room cleaner, and keeps your feet from catching on the occasional stray cord. Overall I would say these are very worth the cost you pay.” – Cameron
Image source: amazon.com, Parametrix
#19 Sort Out Your Cluttered Workspaces
Conquer workspace clutter and reclaim your focus! A metal workspace organizer is the ultimate solution to keep your desk tidy and efficient. With designated compartments for papers, pens, and even hanging hooks for tools or headphones, everything you need is at your fingertips. Say goodbye to chaos and hello to a streamlined and productive workspace.
Review: “I put it together today for my desk to keep everything clean and it was sooo easy to put together. It took less than 10 minutes and is nice and sturdy. It is a nice black metal and I would definitely say you should get this if you want to organize your work or college space.” – Anonymous
Image source: amazon.com, D’Anemone
#20 Upgrade Outdated And Boring Outlet Covers
Swap out those plain and boring outlet covers for decorative ones. It’s an easy and affordable way to add a touch of personality and charm to any room. From vintage patterns to modern metallic finishes, you’ll find the perfect match for your decor.
Review: “After interior painting, replaced the original white plastic wall plates in the entry, dining area and kitchen with a set of these to add a final touch. They look great and do make a big difference.” – Pedro J. Vazquez
Image source: amazon.com, Ana
