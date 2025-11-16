92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Who needs a giant mansion when you can get a tiny house for three times less the price? After all, mansions are definitely a thing of the past, and they were never really designed with comfort in mind. That is, unless you like taking 10k steps purely to commute from the kitchen to the bathroom and to the bedroom inside your own house every day. Or are dead set on playing the Marco Polo game with your significant other until the end of your lives. Pshht, who has the time for that, right? However, with these tiny house designs, everything is reachable by hand, your feet are safe from over-walking, and it’s just so painstakingly cute. Piqued your interest? Well then, just wait until you see these modern tiny house designs with your own two peepers!

Now, designing a tiny house sure has its own challenges – like where do you put all the stuff that you own (hmmm, you might need to get rid of some of it, too!), how do you make the most of the space that you have, and how to make it all homely instead of it just being a rectangle to sleep inside of. So, if you’re unsure of your own powers and ingenuity in creating the most perfect design of a tiny house, the images that we’ve rounded up in this list might be of great help to you. And if that also doesn’t encourage you to come up with your own plans, you can always show the tiny houses you like the most to an architect of your choice! See, there’s a solution for everything!

Right-o, ready to take a dive into the world of tiny house design ideas? No hobbits here, though, just very compact, super comfortable, human-sized houses that are also terribly adorable. Vote for the tiny house ideas that you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!

#1 Our Cozy Little Home

Image source: Pp51doodoo_

#2 Cozy Tiny House In Australia

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: commonvanilla

#3 1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Nit3fury

#4 I Built This 190sq Ft House During Quarantine By Myself

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: oceanicusprime

#5 I Live In A Van And This Is My Battle Station

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Tadghostal09

#6 My Brother And Sil’s Tiny House! They Built It From Scratch And It’s The Coziest Place On Earth

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: anamick

#7 My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Oreococaine

#8 My Self-Built School Bus Conversion

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: lostinam3rica

#9 Tiny House Designs

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: adventurelover31

#10 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: thedixietribe

#11 I Love My Tiny Home!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: cattmartin93

#12 Our Freshly Completed Tiny House Comes With A Lovely Reading Corner!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Sweethang190

#13 Our Cozy Tiny House On Wheels

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: TeaAlligator

#14 Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: prettyinPLUR

#15 Tiny House I Stayed In At The Redwoods

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Remmsie

#16 Getting Cozy In Vermont

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: diamondays

#17 Finally Got My Stairs In Today

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife… Hard To Leave

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: paducahone

#19 This Little Lakeside Cabin In Castle Danger, Minnesota

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: neomaxizoomdweeby

#20 A Little Place I Stayed In A Few Years Ago. No WiFi, No Phone Signal

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: geese_moe_howard

#21 Can You Believe This Is A School Bus?! Some Days It’s Easy To Forget That Is What We Live In

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: thedixietribe

#22 A Tiny House Stay, Victoria, Australia

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: shttrd

#23 The Cabin We Stayed In The Woods, Rainy Day

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: blackwrg

#24 I Live In A Van – Here Are My Cats Enjoying The Warmth Of Our Fireplace

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: danziehartlieb

#25 My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House – Happy To Answer Any Questions

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: OpeGonnaSqzPast

#26 My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: houseofwhining

#27 My New Tiny Home Is Still A Work In Progress But Holy Heck I Love It

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: blackwoolholiday

#28 The View Of My New Tiny House From The Loft

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Chaplin7

#29 Just About Done With The Outside!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: sempersempervirens

#30 Home With A View

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: nico_and_jona

#31 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: michelesoleil_

#32 Beautiful Little Cabin

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: reddit.com

#33 A Jewel Of A Home

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: youtube, ms.bohemiansoul

#34 I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: PineValentine

#35 Tiny Home Birthday Getaway

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Stevengrierwilliams

#36 I Live In My Van And Recently Decorated For Christmas

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: danziehartlieb

#37 My Kansas City Casita

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: CharmingtheCobra

#38 I Am So Far From Finished, But Things Are Finally Coming Together!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Vivosims

#39 Scored A Sweet Umbrella For The Front Yard

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Kenneth883

#40 No One Is Impressed With My Cabin. Maybe A Different Paint Color? Any Suggestions?

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: dogistan

#41 Our Kids Love Their Shared Loft Because As Much As They Love To Be Around Each Other, They Don’t

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: living.the.tiny.dream

#42 It’s The Tiny House I Just Finished Building

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Aboringcanadian

#43 I Just Moved Last Week And I’m In Love With My New Backyard

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Tiny Getaway Cabin In Northern VT

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: whatsaphoto

#45 The Other Half Of My House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: DeliriousAdeleide

#46 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: freddyblang

#47 Completed Tiny House Finally!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Sweethang190

#48 After 2 Years Of On And Off Work, 487 Trips To Home Depot, An Unknown Number Of Disagreements We Are Pretty Much Done

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Vermont_Chalet

#49 Container Space

Still so happy with it all! love our wood stove and excited to start using it more frequently as winter approaches!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: paitonlarson

#50 It’s A Sunshine And Seagulls Kind Of Morning

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: thesunchaser521

#51 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: strawberryhillhomestead2020

#52 School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: DJtwreck

#53 First Snow At Our Tiny House!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: needarecomendation

#54 26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: SpartacusTiny

#55 Multi-Purpose Barn Door, Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: instacrabb

#56 The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: TheBrotherEarth

#57 Inside And Out Of My New Tiny Dream Home In Central Oregon

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: treelovingaytheist

#58 A Couple Turned An Old School Bus Into A Cozy, Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: IntrovertedMatriarch, livinginashoebox.com

#59 Finally Finished My Tiny House!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: imgur.com

#60 Lived In Space

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: rhampotheca

#61 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Denverfotog

#62 Guys, This Is The Best Life

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: reddit.com

#63 My Tiny House Living Room & Loft

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: EatThisNotcat

#64 Here’s A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In VT)

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: bellybutts

#65 So. Many. Pretty. Things

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: fivetalentshomes

#66 When The Sun Moves To The West Where She Goes Down, Appears A Beautiful Light In My Tiny House

It’s a soft warm light fills up my house. I love to sit there and think about my projects and the live.

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: living.tiny.and.sustainable

#67 Our Tiny Home

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: laurenandkyle.gotiny

#68 My Girlfriend And I Rented A Getaway House For The Weekend In NH

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: thefootlongs

#69 I Live In A Semi Truck! It’s Not The Most Traditional Cozy Place, But It Makes Me Happy

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: jalabee

#70 Our Dogs Enjoying Cabin Life In Colorado

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Ov3rtheLine

#71 My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: datGfromNextDoor

#72 First Signs Of Spring In The Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: hannelivesonwheels

#73 Little Pieces All Coming Together!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: cronfaddwr

#74 Still Got A Todo List But I Feel Like I’ll Always Have Something Else To Change Or Add To This Beast

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: matty_in_the_wild

#75 1.5 Years In My 20′ Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Skye-is-falling512

#76 Our Wee Little Cabin

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: imgur.com

#77 My Favourite Little Corner Of The Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: paulas.life

#78 Sewing In The Tiny House!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: lifewithlessnz

#79 My Tiny House Loft

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: sr2mono

#80 The Inside Of My 14ft Vintage Travel Trailer That I’ve Been Renovating Into A Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: leafkid_ro

#81 Roomy Retreat

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: Tinyhousecitizen

#82 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: diyrestoreandmore

#83 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: PameliaPerkins

#84 My Backyard Tiny House Work Space!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: exthemius

#85 Bailing On Covid Life To Live On A Farm In This Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: tulsi15

#86 A Cold, Snowy January Night, But Cozy In The Tiny House!

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: TrekToTiny

#87 Our Cozy Fifth Wheel Bedroom

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: plugg-and-playy

#88 Multi-Use Tiny House

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: PsychologyDelicious5

#89 The Tiny Kitchen With Everything We Need

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: lingcl.tinylife

#90 Dynamic Duo

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: youtube.com

#91 Tiny House Design

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: tinyhometwobirds

#92 Forgive The Mess, I Moved In A Month Ago. Still Settling In

92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Image source: akbornheathen

#93 My 750sq Ft Home I Built

