92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One

Who needs a giant mansion when you can get a tiny house for three times less the price? After all, mansions are definitely a thing of the past, and they were never really designed with comfort in mind. That is, unless you like taking 10k steps purely to commute from the kitchen to the bathroom and to the bedroom inside your own house every day. Or are dead set on playing the Marco Polo game with your significant other until the end of your lives. Pshht, who has the time for that, right? However, with these tiny house designs, everything is reachable by hand, your feet are safe from over-walking, and it’s just so painstakingly cute. Piqued your interest? Well then, just wait until you see these modern tiny house designs with your own two peepers!
Now, designing a tiny house sure has its own challenges – like where do you put all the stuff that you own (hmmm, you might need to get rid of some of it, too!), how do you make the most of the space that you have, and how to make it all homely instead of it just being a rectangle to sleep inside of. So, if you’re unsure of your own powers and ingenuity in creating the most perfect design of a tiny house, the images that we’ve rounded up in this list might be of great help to you. And if that also doesn’t encourage you to come up with your own plans, you can always show the tiny houses you like the most to an architect of your choice! See, there’s a solution for everything!
Right-o, ready to take a dive into the world of tiny house design ideas? No hobbits here, though, just very compact, super comfortable, human-sized houses that are also terribly adorable. Vote for the tiny house ideas that you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!
#1 Our Cozy Little Home
Image source: Pp51doodoo_
#2 Cozy Tiny House In Australia
Image source: commonvanilla
#3 1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!
Image source: Nit3fury
#4 I Built This 190sq Ft House During Quarantine By Myself
Image source: oceanicusprime
#5 I Live In A Van And This Is My Battle Station
Image source: Tadghostal09
#6 My Brother And Sil’s Tiny House! They Built It From Scratch And It’s The Coziest Place On Earth
Image source: anamick
#7 My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis
Image source: Oreococaine
#8 My Self-Built School Bus Conversion
Image source: lostinam3rica
#9 Tiny House Designs
Image source: adventurelover31
#10 Tiny House Design
Image source: thedixietribe
#11 I Love My Tiny Home!
Image source: cattmartin93
#12 Our Freshly Completed Tiny House Comes With A Lovely Reading Corner!
Image source: Sweethang190
#13 Our Cozy Tiny House On Wheels
Image source: TeaAlligator
#14 Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!
Image source: prettyinPLUR
#15 Tiny House I Stayed In At The Redwoods
Image source: Remmsie
#16 Getting Cozy In Vermont
Image source: diamondays
#17 Finally Got My Stairs In Today
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife… Hard To Leave
Image source: paducahone
#19 This Little Lakeside Cabin In Castle Danger, Minnesota
Image source: neomaxizoomdweeby
#20 A Little Place I Stayed In A Few Years Ago. No WiFi, No Phone Signal
Image source: geese_moe_howard
#21 Can You Believe This Is A School Bus?! Some Days It’s Easy To Forget That Is What We Live In
Image source: thedixietribe
#22 A Tiny House Stay, Victoria, Australia
Image source: shttrd
#23 The Cabin We Stayed In The Woods, Rainy Day
Image source: blackwrg
#24 I Live In A Van – Here Are My Cats Enjoying The Warmth Of Our Fireplace
Image source: danziehartlieb
#25 My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House – Happy To Answer Any Questions
Image source: OpeGonnaSqzPast
#26 My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)
Image source: houseofwhining
#27 My New Tiny Home Is Still A Work In Progress But Holy Heck I Love It
Image source: blackwoolholiday
#28 The View Of My New Tiny House From The Loft
Image source: Chaplin7
#29 Just About Done With The Outside!
Image source: sempersempervirens
#30 Home With A View
Image source: nico_and_jona
#31 Tiny House Design
Image source: michelesoleil_
#32 Beautiful Little Cabin
Image source: reddit.com
#33 A Jewel Of A Home
Image source: youtube, ms.bohemiansoul
#34 I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight
Image source: PineValentine
#35 Tiny Home Birthday Getaway
Image source: Stevengrierwilliams
#36 I Live In My Van And Recently Decorated For Christmas
Image source: danziehartlieb
#37 My Kansas City Casita
Image source: CharmingtheCobra
#38 I Am So Far From Finished, But Things Are Finally Coming Together!
Image source: Vivosims
#39 Scored A Sweet Umbrella For The Front Yard
Image source: Kenneth883
#40 No One Is Impressed With My Cabin. Maybe A Different Paint Color? Any Suggestions?
Image source: dogistan
#41 Our Kids Love Their Shared Loft Because As Much As They Love To Be Around Each Other, They Don’t
Image source: living.the.tiny.dream
#42 It’s The Tiny House I Just Finished Building
Image source: Aboringcanadian
#43 I Just Moved Last Week And I’m In Love With My New Backyard
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Tiny Getaway Cabin In Northern VT
Image source: whatsaphoto
#45 The Other Half Of My House
Image source: DeliriousAdeleide
#46 Tiny House Design
Image source: freddyblang
#47 Completed Tiny House Finally!
Image source: Sweethang190
#48 After 2 Years Of On And Off Work, 487 Trips To Home Depot, An Unknown Number Of Disagreements We Are Pretty Much Done
Image source: Vermont_Chalet
#49 Container Space
Still so happy with it all! love our wood stove and excited to start using it more frequently as winter approaches!
Image source: paitonlarson
#50 It’s A Sunshine And Seagulls Kind Of Morning
Image source: thesunchaser521
#51 Tiny House Design
Image source: strawberryhillhomestead2020
#52 School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!
Image source: DJtwreck
#53 First Snow At Our Tiny House!
Image source: needarecomendation
#54 26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple
Image source: SpartacusTiny
#55 Multi-Purpose Barn Door, Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft
Image source: instacrabb
#56 The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)
Image source: TheBrotherEarth
#57 Inside And Out Of My New Tiny Dream Home In Central Oregon
Image source: treelovingaytheist
#58 A Couple Turned An Old School Bus Into A Cozy, Tiny House
Image source: IntrovertedMatriarch, livinginashoebox.com
#59 Finally Finished My Tiny House!
Image source: imgur.com
#60 Lived In Space
Image source: rhampotheca
#61 Tiny House Design
Image source: Denverfotog
#62 Guys, This Is The Best Life
Image source: reddit.com
#63 My Tiny House Living Room & Loft
Image source: EatThisNotcat
#64 Here’s A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In VT)
Image source: bellybutts
#65 So. Many. Pretty. Things
Image source: fivetalentshomes
#66 When The Sun Moves To The West Where She Goes Down, Appears A Beautiful Light In My Tiny House
It’s a soft warm light fills up my house. I love to sit there and think about my projects and the live.
Image source: living.tiny.and.sustainable
#67 Our Tiny Home
Image source: laurenandkyle.gotiny
#68 My Girlfriend And I Rented A Getaway House For The Weekend In NH
Image source: thefootlongs
#69 I Live In A Semi Truck! It’s Not The Most Traditional Cozy Place, But It Makes Me Happy
Image source: jalabee
#70 Our Dogs Enjoying Cabin Life In Colorado
Image source: Ov3rtheLine
#71 My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August
Image source: datGfromNextDoor
#72 First Signs Of Spring In The Tiny House
Image source: hannelivesonwheels
#73 Little Pieces All Coming Together!
Image source: cronfaddwr
#74 Still Got A Todo List But I Feel Like I’ll Always Have Something Else To Change Or Add To This Beast
Image source: matty_in_the_wild
#75 1.5 Years In My 20′ Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong
Image source: Skye-is-falling512
#76 Our Wee Little Cabin
Image source: imgur.com
#77 My Favourite Little Corner Of The Tiny House
Image source: paulas.life
#78 Sewing In The Tiny House!
Image source: lifewithlessnz
#79 My Tiny House Loft
Image source: sr2mono
#80 The Inside Of My 14ft Vintage Travel Trailer That I’ve Been Renovating Into A Tiny House
Image source: leafkid_ro
#81 Roomy Retreat
Image source: Tinyhousecitizen
#82 Tiny House Design
Image source: diyrestoreandmore
#83 Tiny House Design
Image source: PameliaPerkins
#84 My Backyard Tiny House Work Space!
Image source: exthemius
#85 Bailing On Covid Life To Live On A Farm In This Tiny House
Image source: tulsi15
#86 A Cold, Snowy January Night, But Cozy In The Tiny House!
Image source: TrekToTiny
#87 Our Cozy Fifth Wheel Bedroom
Image source: plugg-and-playy
#88 Multi-Use Tiny House
Image source: PsychologyDelicious5
#89 The Tiny Kitchen With Everything We Need
Image source: lingcl.tinylife
#90 Dynamic Duo
Image source: youtube.com
#91 Tiny House Design
Image source: tinyhometwobirds
#92 Forgive The Mess, I Moved In A Month Ago. Still Settling In
Image source: akbornheathen
#93 My 750sq Ft Home I Built
