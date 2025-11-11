Artist Inks Her Friends With Minimalist Tattoos For Food, Lessons Or Books

Stanislava Pinchuk (aka Miso), a Ukraine-born tattoo artist that works in Tokyo and Melbourne, practices an interesting sort of bartering economics – when she does her trademark minimalistic tiny tattoos for her friends, they pay with goods or favors, not money.
Her homemade tattoos, which she currently only makes for “friends and friends of friends,” are exchanged for “what someone feels its worth – maybe they teach me a skill in return, cook me dinner, give me a book I would love, assistant work, whiskey. You never know, but everyone feels good about it, which I like. But more and more, I feel like it’s becoming a bigger part of my practice.”
She considers her tattoo designs “too important and intimate for me to take money for, at this stage.” For more comments about her unique tattoos, read Stanislava’s answers to Bored Panda’s questions below.
More info: m-i-s-o.com (h/t: thisisnthappiness)
“Since I only tattoo friends, and it’s so intimate – it just doesn’t feel right to take money for it,” Stanislava told Bored Panda about her choice to barter for her creative tattoos.
Stanislava explained that she usually sees her tattoo ideas as “a mapping – usually of geographical places and travels.“
When asked about who comes up with the cool tattoo designs, Stanislava said, “that’s the really nice thing about tattooing – we always meet halfway on a design, push each other, develop it together. It’s a really good challenge.“
She responded to detractors of her work by saying, “My hygiene and equipment is impeccable, and it’s something that I take really seriously.“
Thank you, Stanislava, for answering Bored Panda’s questions! Good luck with your work.
For anyone fascinated by the creativity and intimacy of unique tattoos, the world of body art offers an intriguing landscape. Artists like Anya Tsyna and Stanislava Pinchuk exemplify how tattoos can become intimate expressions and personal stories.
If you’re interested in exploring more about the mesmerizing designs of one such artist, consider delving into how jewel-themed designs blur the line between tattoos and treasure, in Anya’s enchanting creations on permanent jewels.
Follow Us