54 Tiny Cats In Big Spaces That Make You Want To Cry And Protect Them Forever

Cats already have a reputation for being effortlessly cute. They do the simplest things and somehow make them feel special, whether they’re stretching in a sunbeam, squeezing into a box that’s clearly too small, or just blinking slowly at the camera. It doesn’t take much for them to steal all the attention.
But sometimes, it’s not just what they do. It’s where they do it. The Reddit community Tiny Cats In Big Spaces proves this perfectly by sharing hilariously adorable photos of cats that look impossibly small in their surroundings. The result is pure aww material from start to finish. Scroll down for the sweetest examples.
#1 We Need A Bigger Bag For The Orange Bean
Image source: maisonsmd
#2 I Was Told To Post This Man Here
Image source: bigbadmon11
#3 Muffin, The Fighter Of Peets And Thief Of Socks
Image source: XMissZeldaX
#4 Biscuit, Son Of Kitty, Conqueror Of Galaxies
Image source: Colar
#5 Got A Taste Of Height And Can’t Go Back
Image source: briebriemcp
#6 Sprinkle’s First Vet Trip
Image source: scarlettsacolor
#7 Bro Isn’t Even Half A Tile Sized
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#8 Smol But Cozy
Image source: luckyveggie
#9 The Kitten My Parents Found
Image source: i-am-ampersand
#10 Spot My Little Ginger Girl
Image source: Likatbo
#11 Too Big
Image source: Colar
#12 Checkers Has Taken Over My Marital Bed
Image source: stormbutton
#13 Tiny Fresh Baked Loaves
Image source: Soft-Ad-8014
#14 Looks Like I’m Sleeping On The Couch
Image source: beatricetalker
#15 What Should His Name Be ?
Image source: hung2109
#16 Miss Elanor Takes Up The Whole Bed
Image source: hoodassbreakfas
#17 Bonded Pair
Image source: TangoCharliePDX
#18 I Just Found This On Facebook
Image source: Used-Ad-8556
#19 Path’s Blocked
Image source: RonanNotRyan
#20 Tiny Gamer In Training
Image source: Consistent_Donut_902
#21 On The Staircase
Image source: Significant-Focus-12
#22 Not My Cat But Look At This Little Guy!
Image source: _BlueBearyMuffin_
#23 Little Peep Around The Corner
Image source: DatbooTheMortal
#24 Find The Kitty
Image source: Grouchy_Quantity_184
#25 Old Photo Of My Cat (Can You Find Her?)
Image source: virginia_jack
#26 My Teachers Cat — His Names Iulius And Hes The Size Of A Flea :)
Image source: ecsytv
#27 Bruce, King Of Barn
Image source: Jtomei
#28 King Size Bed Just For Her. Her Greed Sickens Me
Image source: tooshes
#29 Catto With A Scarf
Image source: matka2203
#30 Does She Know She Lives In Paradise?
Image source: DoogieBe
#31 What I See When I Come Downstairs 💗
Image source: kwstnfrd
#32 Behold – My New Orange
Image source: Beer_and_Biology
#33 Wanted To Go Home. Road Was Blocked By This Beast
Image source: ecsytv
#34 Void On The Loft
Image source: dadainish
#35 Bruce Says Hi
Image source: Tullia-72
#36 Zero Thoughts Head Empty
Image source: awkwardpotato-20
#37 Luffy’s First Cat Tree
Image source: AItuNUR20S21
#38 His Ass Is Not A Car
Image source: cbearr678
#39 What Should I Do If I Encounter Something Like This?
Image source: Major_Day_6737
#40 He Is The Ultimate Peach
Image source: Common-Fold-1157
#41 Came Out Of The Shower And Found My Roommate’s Cat Looking Very Polite
Image source: Humble_Policy_2610
#42 Smol Stare
Image source: Snownyann
#43 My Friend’s Tiny Criminal
Image source: CinnamonDish
#44 The Tinest
Image source: thegaudylineup
#45 Surveying Her Kingdom
Image source: mandraofgeorge
#46 Just A Little Baby
Image source: Jazadia
#47 My In-Law’s Kitten, Freya
Image source: Murmadurk
#48 Mine Now
Image source: gaby_c
#49 King Sized Bed For A Queen
Image source: nic5662
#50 Smol
Image source: FarBackground3881
#51 Manushka Explores
Image source: OnxRaven
#52 Gremlin
Image source: KX90862
#53 Tiny Bebe In Large Kitchen
Image source: PatientPea92
#54 Emily
Image source: mfletchernyc
