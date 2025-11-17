I Create Paintings That Cause Conflicted Feelings Of Peace And Anxiety (16 Pics)

Hi, my name is Julia Kuzina and I’m a contemporary artist.
Following my studies in marketing, I decided to take a new path and began creating a collection of pop surrealist paintings.
In some of my paintings, I visualize an unsettling feeling of anticipation, destruction, and the birth of a post-apocalyptic world. My works cause conflicted feelings of peace and anxiety.
In this post, I would like to share the secret and magical life of tiny birds. All paintings are small, just 15×15 cm.
#1 Small King
#2 Forest Bandit
#3 Day Singer
#4 Forget-Me-Not
#5 Pilgrim
#6 Familiar
#7 Vampire
#8 I See You
#9 King Pilgrim
#10 Branches
#11 Small Hunter
#12 Blind Hunter
#13 It’s About Love
#14 Trick Or Treat
#15 Chupakabra Bird
#16 Juggler
