I Create Paintings That Cause Conflicted Feelings Of Peace And Anxiety (16 Pics)

Hi, my name is Julia Kuzina and I’m a contemporary artist.

Following my studies in marketing, I decided to take a new path and began creating a collection of pop surrealist paintings.

In some of my paintings, I visualize an unsettling feeling of anticipation, destruction, and the birth of a post-apocalyptic world. My works cause conflicted feelings of peace and anxiety.

In this post, I would like to share the secret and magical life of tiny birds. All paintings are small, just 15×15 cm.

More info: Instagram | juliakuzina.com | foundation.app

#1 Small King

#2 Forest Bandit

#3 Day Singer

#4 Forget-Me-Not

#5 Pilgrim

#6 Familiar

#7 Vampire

#8 I See You

#9 King Pilgrim

#10 Branches

#11 Small Hunter

#12 Blind Hunter

#13 It’s About Love

#14 Trick Or Treat

#15 Chupakabra Bird

#16 Juggler

