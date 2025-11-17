Hey Pandas, What Would Your Ideal World Look Like? (Closed)

Everybody wants the world to look a little bit different whether it’s having shorter school or work hours or world peace. So what would it be like for you?
#1
– Everyone is treated equally no matter their gender, race, religion, sexuality.
– No climate change, earth and wildlife and ecosystems are respected by everyone
– Less big cities, more small towns and villages.
– Nobody has to worry about safety around others
– Heathy food is more affordable than unhealthy food, animals are treated humanely and only healthy farming practices are allowed.
– Less technology-centered, still technology but just taken down a few notches.
– Less huge companies and corporations, small businesses and farmers markets.
– All villages/towns have a main market where there are community gardens, shops, children’s playgrounds and community is encouraged.
– People respect this way of life and embrace it.
#2
Pretty English villages, mild climate, lots of countryside, and no transphobic, homophobic, misogynists or racists.
#3
Mine would have a sushi train running through my room
#4
Everybody is happy
#5
No religion. Controversial for religious people but religion has caused all the problems of my life. I’m sorry for those who disagree, please don’t hate me for it. :(
#6
Ever hear the phrase, “Power always corrupts?” Maybe it does. Here’s my theory:
A world split up into many tribes- many. Each can have different religions, morals, ways of life. There is a tribe for everyone that would fit them, and if that just doesn’t seem to exist, someone can start their own tribe. All of these tribes peacefully coexist and respect the views of others; groups of similar tribes would have elected representatives that would make up a council so that communication between the tribes could be easy (ie about current events, inventions, getting resources, etc). In a perfect world, each tribe would be a complete democracy so everyone’s voice was heard, but since everyone can have their own way of life in these tribes, monarchies and the like would be allowed. Hopefully, this sense of peace would prevent tyrants from rising up.
That’s just a silly little idea, but I feel like it could make life better for a lot of people. You think violence is fine? There’s a tribe for you! Against abortion? Well, there’s a place for you to express that opinion. As long as people do not try to force their opinions onto others or use their opinions to harm the lives of others, they have a place to have their opinion.
#7
I think I’d be nice to have everyone living in farms and no cars, everyone is accepting and it’s just one with nature.
