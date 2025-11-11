Bearded Dude Recreates Women’s Dating Selfies On Tinder

Burly bearded Australian Instagrammer Jarrod Allen, known by his more than 18,000 Instagram followers as @Tindafella, has acquired a taste for public humiliation (both his and others’). He takes women’s portraits and selfies that he finds on the Tinder app and recreates them, often with hilarious results.

The Tinder matchmaking app is simple – it shows you other Tinder users’ photos and allows you to like or pass them. Mutual matches are notified and put into contact with each other by the app, and the rest is history (or not, depending on the matched users’ chemistry).

Bearded Dude Recreates Women&#8217;s Dating Selfies On Tinder
