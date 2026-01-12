After Timothée Chalamet “Snubs” Kylie Jenner At Golden Globes, Other Stars Seem To Do The Same

Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globes appearance has sparked fresh controversy after fans accused the actor of snubbing girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with netizens pointing out several odd moments during the event.
While the 28-year-old reality star joined her boyfriend for the big night, continuing their Golden Globes tradition for the past two years, viewers were unimpressed with their dynamic, with many also calling out other stars for allegedly ignoring Kylie at the event.
“I would assume [my partner] hates me, why is she putting herself through this embarrassment,” reacted one social media user.
Fans accused Timothée Chalamet of snubbing his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, while the pair attended their third consecutive star-studded Golden Globes together
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and were hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year.
Upon arriving at the ceremony, Timothée Chalamet chose not to walk the red carpet with Kylie Jenner and instead posed solo for photographers, while Jenner opted to skip the red carpet altogether.
Although she bypassed the traditional carpet, Jenner later joined Chalamet inside the venue, where the two were seated side by side at their table.
However, since the couple had previously walked the red carpet together at recent award shows, including the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, Chalamet’s solo appearance quickly stirred online controversy.
Many speculated that the actor was intentionally snubbing his girlfriend, with one viewer commenting, “Because she outshines him… he realized what a fool he’s making of himself!”
Others pointed to a moment inside the venue when the Dune alum, who portrayed table tennis hustler Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme, inspired by the 1950s sports world, was nominated and ultimately won one of the night’s top acting honors.
Chalamet took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, marking the 30-year-old’s first Golden Globe win and making him the youngest actor ever to claim the category, surpassing the previous record held by Leonardo DiCaprio.
During his acceptance speech, fans noted that while Chalamet gave a brief nod to The Kardashians star, he appeared to “avoid” mentioning her name directly.
The 30-year-old star’s co-star Odessa A’zion and director Josh Safdie also appeared to be “ignoring” the 28-year-old reality star in viral clips from the event
Instead, he referred to Jenner as his “partner,” saying, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”
In a viral Reddit thread discussing the moment, one user questioned, “I just wanna know why he refuses to call her anything other than partner. It sounds so official and distant lol.”
Another added, “They are trying so hard to appear as a couple in love yet he can’t even say her name publicly its always my partner. A woman you have been with for three years and you barely acknowledge her existence!”
A third wrote, “I truly believe Kris bought these awards for him in exchange for a shout out and Kylie as a date.”
“When he looks back at this in 10 years when he’s not with her, she wasn’t even a part of the speech, that’s pretty smart.”
However, some defended Timothée and Kylie, pointing out that this has been a Golden Globes pattern for the pair, citing previous ceremonies in 2024 and 2025 where Jenner did not pose with him on the red carpet.
Others noted that avoiding her name could be a Gen Z convention, with one person writing, “It seems like the term ‘partner’ is de rigueur among the Gen Zers. And not without good reasons. It’s gender neutral, and doesn’t make distinctions between how involved people are legally or emotionally.”
A similar backlash had erupted during Chalamet’s Best Actor acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards, where he again avoided mentioning Kylie by name and instead concluded, “And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years.”
Timothée gave a cryptic shout-out to his “partner,” Kylie, during his acceptance speech, sparking a wave of wild theories online over his choice of words
“Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”
Some eagle-eyed viewers also noted that other stars, including Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star Odessa A’zion and director Josh Safdie, appeared to ignore Kylie during interactions at the event.
In one brief clip, Odessa is seen approaching the couple at their table and leaning in to hug and greet the Call Me by Your Name star.
Jenner raises her hand and leans in for a greeting kiss, but the actress turns away, leaving what many described as an “embarrassing” moment.
In a similar incident, the couple was caught on camera moving through the crowd, with Chalamet leading the way while holding Jenner’s hand.
When he paused to greet director Safdie, viewers noticed that Jenner appeared to say something to the director, but he did not respond.
Many online subsequently deemed the moment as “even the director ignored her.”
Reacting to these alleged snubs by other stars, one sympathizing commenter noted, “That’s embarrassing as f*ck I genuinely felt embarrassed and I really wonder why do they ignore her?”
Another expressed, “It fr seems like a lot of people actually in show business don’t respect her and don’t think she’s worth talking to at length. That was definitely a snub from Odessa.”
Chalamet won the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in the 2025 sports drama Marty Supreme
“Omg I cringed so bad! For someone like Kylie who already has social anxiety, I know that BURNED! I feel for her here,” wrote one, while another added, “It’s like she’s looking at everyone waiting for them to fall at her feet and they’re flat out ignoring her. She just looks confused as to why they’re not fainting and asking for pics.”
Others were more blunt, writing, “I don’t feel for her. It’s awkward, but… she knows she doesn’t belong around anyone who has actual talent. She should be embarrassed, honestly.”
A similar incident also unfolded during last year’s Golden Globes ceremony when a viral video showed Demi Moore approaching a table to congratulate actors Elle Fanning and Timothée following Moore’s win for her role in The Substance.
Viewers noted that while Jenner smiled and said “congrats,” Moore briefly acknowledged her with a quick “thank you” before immediately returning her focus to Fanning and Chalamet, sparking rumors of a snub.
However, the speculation was later dispelled, as the two women were seen chatting at the BAFTA Awards the following month in February.
“Kris [Jenner] added a new clause to the PR contract to have him say anything about his ‘partner’ in an ambiguous way,” one online user speculated
