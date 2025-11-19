26 Things People Think Are Stupid Despite Them Being Signs Of High Intelligence

by

Intelligence manifests in various ways beyond traditional academic measures. Sometimes these manifestations can seem unusual to onlookers, but there’s no denying the science that backs them up – genius is as genius does, and tests prove it. 

Someone asked netizens, “What’s Something Considered To Be Dumb But Is Actually A Sign Of Intelligence?” and they didn’t hold back. From asking questions to self-doubt, the list is as entertaining as it is long. Enjoy this collection of our favorites.

More info: Reddit

#1

Changing your mind based on new facts and information.

#2

“I don’t know enough about that to have an opinion.”.

#3

Self-doubt.

Intelligent people examine and re-examine everything, dumb people are confident and satisfied with the first thing they thought.

#4

Admitting when you don’t know something instead of trying to blag it.

#5

Asking questions to help clarify things you don’t understand.

#6

Mispronouncing words because you’ve only read them in a book.

#7

Thanking someone for getting corrected.

#8

Being able to appreciate simplicity.

#9

Puns.

They’re generally understood as low effort and a lesser form of humor, but in my experience the people who enjoy them the most have a playful relationship to language that correlates with intelligence and literacy. Plus, serial punners are in on the joke about how groanworthy their humor is, so there’s a meta layer to making a particularly awful pun and seeing everyone’s eyes roll all the way back into their heads.

#10

Not having opinions on everything, and what opinions you do have are often nuanced and not rigid or strictly ideological.

#11

Keeping one’s mouth shut.

#12

Emotional intelligence – it gets treated secondary to academic intelligence, but those with emotional intelligence can be truly valuable in negotiations.

#13

Taking a longer than usual pause before answering a question. In a job interview once I replied “I’m not nervous I just want to think about that for a second”
Afterwards I was told that stood out to the interviewer.

#14

Using words that are easy to understand or”dumb” so the other person understands you when you explain something.

#15

Apologize and take the first step.

#16

Seeming aloof. Highly intelligent people stay in their heads a lot.

#17

Witty humor.

#18

Not immediately jumping on any bandwagon. The bandwagons will insult the people who stop and wait for information.

26 Things People Think Are Stupid Despite Them Being Signs Of High Intelligence

#19

I’ve bumped into situations where an intelligent person uses “what if…” scenarios to ponder on a subject, and someone I’d consider less intelligent just goes “but that’s not how it *is”.*

I’m willing to bet the second person mentioned would consider the first one dumb for thinking like that.

26 Things People Think Are Stupid Despite Them Being Signs Of High Intelligence

#20

Trying to figure out how simple things work.

#21

Taking time on task or being slow.

People that work slowly often take the time to do things correctly and think through each step. People often confuse this with low intelligence or lack of effort.

#22

Talking to yourself.

#23

Being thoughtful instead of regurgitating cliches.

#24

Waiting your turn before giving your piece. Also staying quiet and just listening to the conversation. I think some people assume that this means you don’t understand what’s going on but a lot of the time it’s the unintelligent ones yapping about stuff they don’t understand, especially whilst interrupting and speaking over someone. .

#25

Not following the news.

Most people consider following the news as something that makes them smart. Most news is just entertainment and doesn’t impact your life in a way you can effect.

#26

Being a muscular dude at the gym, it requires a lot of discipline, conscientious work and knowledge to get large. Unless you abuse steroids.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
