26 Things People Think Are Stupid Despite Them Being Signs Of High Intelligence

Intelligence manifests in various ways beyond traditional academic measures. Sometimes these manifestations can seem unusual to onlookers, but there’s no denying the science that backs them up – genius is as genius does, and tests prove it.
Someone asked netizens, “What’s Something Considered To Be Dumb But Is Actually A Sign Of Intelligence?” and they didn’t hold back. From asking questions to self-doubt, the list is as entertaining as it is long. Enjoy this collection of our favorites.
#1
Changing your mind based on new facts and information.
Image source: janak2001, cottonbro studio
#2
“I don’t know enough about that to have an opinion.”.
Image source: BitcoinMD, Jack Sparrow
#3
Self-doubt.
Intelligent people examine and re-examine everything, dumb people are confident and satisfied with the first thing they thought.
Image source: Panic_Azimuth, Nathan Cowley
#4
Admitting when you don’t know something instead of trying to blag it.
Image source: JustGeeseMemes, Gustavo Fring
#5
Asking questions to help clarify things you don’t understand.
Image source: bmcgowan89, RDNE Stock project
#6
Mispronouncing words because you’ve only read them in a book.
Image source: ScienceMomCO, Min An
#7
Thanking someone for getting corrected.
Image source: Admirable-Fox-7221, RDNE Stock project
#8
Being able to appreciate simplicity.
Image source: Mocca_Master, Andre Furtado
#9
Puns.
They’re generally understood as low effort and a lesser form of humor, but in my experience the people who enjoy them the most have a playful relationship to language that correlates with intelligence and literacy. Plus, serial punners are in on the joke about how groanworthy their humor is, so there’s a meta layer to making a particularly awful pun and seeing everyone’s eyes roll all the way back into their heads.
Image source: Triseult, Elle Hughes
#10
Not having opinions on everything, and what opinions you do have are often nuanced and not rigid or strictly ideological.
Image source: llcucf80, fauxels
#11
Keeping one’s mouth shut.
Image source: voicelesswonder53, Guillermo Berlin
#12
Emotional intelligence – it gets treated secondary to academic intelligence, but those with emotional intelligence can be truly valuable in negotiations.
Image source: Budget-Abrocoma3161, Tatiana Syrikova
#13
Taking a longer than usual pause before answering a question. In a job interview once I replied “I’m not nervous I just want to think about that for a second”
Afterwards I was told that stood out to the interviewer.
Image source: No-Pain7699, freepik
#14
Using words that are easy to understand or”dumb” so the other person understands you when you explain something.
Image source: Possible_Level_7495, RDNE Stock project
#15
Apologize and take the first step.
Image source: Impressive_Scene_918, Alex Green
#16
Seeming aloof. Highly intelligent people stay in their heads a lot.
Image source: Independent_Tsunami, freepik
#17
Witty humor.
Image source: thisgirlonmoon, karlyukav
#18
Not immediately jumping on any bandwagon. The bandwagons will insult the people who stop and wait for information.
Image source: KevinJ2010, freepik
#19
I’ve bumped into situations where an intelligent person uses “what if…” scenarios to ponder on a subject, and someone I’d consider less intelligent just goes “but that’s not how it *is”.*
I’m willing to bet the second person mentioned would consider the first one dumb for thinking like that.
Image source: Masseyrati80, Athena Sandrini
#20
Trying to figure out how simple things work.
Image source: Jocthearies, freepik
#21
Taking time on task or being slow.
People that work slowly often take the time to do things correctly and think through each step. People often confuse this with low intelligence or lack of effort.
Image source: poorperspective, Drazen Zigic
#22
Talking to yourself.
Image source: ManWhoIsDrunk, cottonbro studio
#23
Being thoughtful instead of regurgitating cliches.
Image source: LateralThinkerer, pch.vector
#24
Waiting your turn before giving your piece. Also staying quiet and just listening to the conversation. I think some people assume that this means you don’t understand what’s going on but a lot of the time it’s the unintelligent ones yapping about stuff they don’t understand, especially whilst interrupting and speaking over someone. .
Image source: Lavender_marshmallo, garetsvisual
#25
Not following the news.
Most people consider following the news as something that makes them smart. Most news is just entertainment and doesn’t impact your life in a way you can effect.
Image source: Canadiangoat15, pressfoto
#26
Being a muscular dude at the gym, it requires a lot of discipline, conscientious work and knowledge to get large. Unless you abuse steroids.
Image source: Kirikomori, Andrea Piacquadio
