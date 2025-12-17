Timothée Chalamet Is Being Mocked For His ‘Love Actually’ Misread, And The Reactions Are Wild

Timothée Chalamet’s recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show did not go over well on social media.
The 29-year-old actor appeared on the talk show to promote his upcoming film Marty Supreme, alongside several other notable guests, including Emma Thompson and Rowan Atkinson.
A moment discussing Emma’s iconic film Love Actually left Timothée as the subject of online mockery, with many accusing him of completely misreading the situation.
“Each time i see timmy i realize you can be really talented as an actor and have zero understanding of a material,” one fan wrote.
Timothée Chalamet appeared during the Friday, December 12 episode of the talk show alongside Emma Thompson, who was promoting her Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller Down Cemetery Road; Rowan Atkinson, who discussed his new series Man vs. Baby; and former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.
Chalamet, meanwhile, spoke about his role as Marty in the film, which is inspired by the 1950s sports world and loosely based on the life of table tennis hustler Marty Reisman.
Set for release in the United States on Christmas 2025, the film is already drawing industry praise, with many calling it one of Chalamet’s standout performances.
He has also received Best Actor nominations from the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards ahead of the upcoming awards season.
Beyond discussing his latest project, the conversation shifted to Chalamet’s admiration for Emma and Rowan’s 2003 film Love Actually.
In a clip shared on the show’s official channel, the Dune alum revealed that the film is his “favorite Christmas movie of all time.”
The actor turned toward host Graham Norton and Thompson, who was seated beside him, and said enthusiastically, “Love Actually, what a jam!”
“I was rewatching it last night, and that’s sort of a complicated, ethically, storyline, you know? Because you guys resolve the dispute quite easily.”
His remark referred to one of the film’s most iconic scenes toward the end, in which Thompson’s character, Karen, picks up her onscreen husband Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman, at the airport nearly a month after their heated Christmas argument.
The fight stemmed from the fact that despite being married and having two children, Harry bought an expensive necklace for his much younger colleague and gave his wife a CD as her Christmas present.
Karen later confronts Harry about the necklace, and while the scene implies a tense and unresolved conversation between the couple, it cuts away before any clear resolution is shown.
In the film’s closing montage, Karen and Harry share an uncomfortable reunion, greeting one another with an awkward kiss on the cheek.
Alan’s character then asks his onscreen wife, “How are you?” to which she replies, “I’m fine. I’m fine! Good to have you back,” while wearing a visibly uncomfortable and strained expression.
Most viewers of the film seem to agree that Emma’s tense expressions and awkward interaction strongly signaled that nothing was truly resolved between her character and Harry by the film’s ending.
In light of this, Chalamet’s remarks struck a chord with netizens, and with Thompson herself, who immediately responded with a surprised expression, looking directly at him and saying, “Well, do you think? I don’t think so.”
“I think when he gets off that plane, Alan Rickman, god rest him, playing my husband, I think you just don’t know. You know it’ll never be the same again, that’s the thing.”
One netizen questioned Timothée’s “media literacy” skills, echoing Thompson’s suggestion that he had misread the scene.
They wrote on TikTok, “I’ve been questioning his taste level and this confirms it. Media literacy is kind of vital as an actor.”
Another netizen remarked, “Timmy doesn’t understand the complexity of real relationships yet…”
A third quipped, “How could ANYONE think that Alan and Emma resolved their issue?!”
Others shared their own interpretations of the scene, with one writing, “My feminist brain has convinced myself that Emma actually left Alan and was just taking her kids to meet him off the flight.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Emma and Rowan discussed working together on the film, with Atkinson portraying Rufus, an eccentric jewelry salesman.
The two recalled their experience working with Rickman, with Atkinson saying the “short-tempered” actor was “pretty annoyed” to film the department store scene late at night.
Thompson chimed in, “Yeah, whereas I just did a spot of shopping!”
