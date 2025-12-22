“Please Stop”: Timothée Chalamet Blasted For His “Arrogance” After “Embarrassing” Interview

Timothée Chalamet’s latest interview about his upcoming project, Marty Supreme, has seemingly left a poor impression on a segment of his fanbase.
Appearing on Good Morning America last Tuesday (December 16), the actor confidently defended the film’s quality, delivering a statement many took as him “predicting” he could win an Oscar.
“I don’t know, man. Should I not be saying this?” the actor said, before doubling down on his claim. However, some fans deemed the actor’s comment as “arrogant” and “desperate.”
“I have a feeling they’re not gonna give it to him because of how badly he wants it,” a viewer wrote.
Timothée Chalamet hyped up Marty Supreme in a new interview
In Marty Supreme, the 29-year-old actor is playing Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping pong player loosely inspired by real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman. The story follows his character’s pursuit of greatness in 1950s New York City.
During the promotional appearance, Chalamet hyped up the movie by revealing that he underwent six years of ping pong training to prepare for the role. As a result, the actor showed no signs of nervousness ahead of its release on December 25, 2025.
“The real truth is with Marty Supreme, I feel confident to the degree that by next summer…,” he said before briefly pausing and second-guessing his comment. However, Chalamet doubled down on his confidence eventually, adding, “I’m confident. I know what it’s going to be by next summer.”
Fans find Timothée Chalamet’s comments arrogant and embarrassing
Although the actor did not explicitly state so, several netizens believed that the actor’s comment implied he would win an Oscar for his performance in the movie. One user reshared the clip on X with the caption, “Not Timotheé Chalamet basically saying that he knows he will be an Oscar winner by next summer.”
Several reactions framed Chalamet as “desperate” and “annoying.” “I didn’t know he was this pretentious,” another user added.
On the other hand, some fans defend Chalamet by pointing out that the Oscars aren’t held during the summer. “Literally just putting words in his mouth,” one user commented, while another stated, “But the Oscars are during winter.”
Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to making controversial comments
This isn’t the first time one of Chalamet’s public statements has proven controversial among fans. During his appearance on a December 12 episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Dune star shared his interpretation of the ending to the iconic film Love Actually.
Chalamet felt that the ending suggested the main characters “resolve the dispute quite easily.” However, actress Emma Thompson, who was also present on the show, was quick to shut down his interpretation, stating, “I don’t think so.”
Fans accused the actor of completely misreading the ending, with one person stating, “Each time I see Timmy, I realize you can be really talented as an actor and have zero understanding of a material.”
Similarly, in November 2024, Chalamet was subjected to unexpected scrutiny because of his thoughts on parenthood in a Vogue cover story.
“Like, holy s**t. Oh my God. Bleak,” he shared, recalling his reaction to a person choosing a child-free life. The comment earned him the ire of netizens, with some describing it as “pretentious” and “icky.”
Timothée Chalamet hinted at why he is confident about Marty Supreme
Despite several fans finding his comments about Marty Supreme to be pompous, the movie has received stellar reviews in advance screenings. It currently holds a critics’ approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91/100 score on Metacritic.
In December 2025, the Austin Film Critics Association presented Chalamet with the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie, alongside a Golden Globe nod in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.
Later that month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Chalamet hinted at why he was so confident about the sports film.
“This is a movie about sacrifice in pursuit of a dream. And it’s something I can relate to deeply,” he told the audience.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of projects I’m very proud of. This is the one, man. Marty Supreme is the one.”
Following Marty Supreme, Chalamet will be seen reprising his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, slated to release in December 2026.
“He seems too obsessed with validation.” Timothée Chalamet’s comment left fans divided
