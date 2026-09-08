Mysterious “Time Traveler” Claims To Be Part Of 1980s CIA Experiment And Reveals There Will Be WW3

Pop culture turned time travel into something only heroes could use to save the world, but what if it could serve other purposes too? Maybe, all the while, the government has been using it to study the future and apply those lessons to the past, or maybe just to mess with people’s heads.
Regardless of all the ideas we can come up with, there are some self-proclaimed time-travelers out there who truly believe they’ve been sent from the future. One such man, who claimed to be a part of CIA experiments, revealed some information about what’s going to happen in the next couple of years that might blow your socks off.
It’s hard to prove whether time travel is real or not until we experience the future for ourselves
DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
In a video posted on the popular YouTube conspiracy channel, ApexTV, a masked man claimed to be a time-traveler
This video was uploaded on November 16, 2017, and the man in the clip wore an oversized suit and a latex mask that gave him an eerie look. At first, he refused to share his name, but he was later revealed to be Alexander Smith. He claimed that he had taken part in time-traveling experiments for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the 1980s.
During those trials, he claimed that he was sent to the year 2118 to see what the world would look like a century in the future. He also said he wanted to share what he witnessed so it could benefit the human race.
The masked man explained that the world was dramatically different, with futuristic cities and expert technology
Mr. Smith’s “truth” about his experience in the future revealed that artificial intelligence was carefully woven into people’s everyday life; flying vehicles and robotics had become commonplace. He also claimed that humanity had made contact with intelligent extraterrestrial life and that the government will acknowledge the existence of aliens in 2028.
What’s interesting is that the man said commercial time travel would become available to everyone in the early twenty-first century, meaning that within a couple of years, we might be able to experience what he has seen.
Thomas Evans / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One sobering “fact” that Alexander mentioned about the future was that World War 3 was going to take place soon
He mentioned that folks need to prepare themselves for a global war at some point within the next 100 years that might occur due to a conflict of interests between the United States and North Korea. At first, the problems might start small and then slowly spread to Russia, after which things are likely to escalate.
Despite this horrifying warning, the masked man claims that the war will have the unlikely effect of uniting the world and bringing people closer together. Folks will end up ignoring borders and appreciating one another more.
Alex Shuper / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
An actual time traveler would find it hard to prove that their experience is real
Even though it might seem bizarre that someone like Alexander Smith could even exist, this isn’t the first “time-traveler” that’s come forward. According to the Center for Independent Documentary, a man named John Titor claimed to be an American military serviceman from the year 2036. He supposedly came back to the past to retrieve an IBM 5100 computer, which he said could help solve future computer problems. Even though you might not believe his story, you’ve got to give him props for creativity.
All these time-traveling ideas seem far-fetched, and EBSCO mentions that some scientists believe the absence of any future visitors is enough evidence that nothing like that is possible. Stephen Hawking has also been famously quoted as saying: “If time travel is possible, where are the tourists from the future?”
Despite that, folks have desperately wanted to make a time-traveler friend, which is why, in 1982, a group who called themselves the Krononauts hosted a party to welcome folks from the future, but unfortunately, nobody showed.
Time travel as it looks in movies and shows might not exactly be a reality, but NASA Science explains that there are different ways folks can travel through time. One example is when scientists look through telescopes to see distant galaxies; they are essentially seeing a past version of them because light takes time to travel from those faraway places.
Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Another fascinating idea is using wormholes to move from one point in space and time to another. Researchers explain that, theoretically, since a wormhole is a hypothetical shortcut that could connect distant regions of spacetime, it could be used for time travel under particular conditions. Unfortunately, nothing like that has ever been discovered, and even if it were real, it would be hard to control.
If time travel truly existed, we would face many issues, one of which would be the predestination paradox. According to the National Space Centre, if someone from the future went back and changed the outcome of a major event, they would technically remove their reason for going back in time in the first place. Then, if the event never even happened, why would anyone be needed to stop it in the first place, which kind of creates a mind-numbing loop that’s hard to escape from.
Time traveling isn’t all fun and games; it could have grave consequences if it were real. Chelsea Hedquist mentions that if such a concept were normalized and everyone had access to it, they would lose their understanding of time and find it hard to care about their goals and life in the present.
Regardless of whether you believe time travel is real or if you think Alexander Smith is just a con artist, you’ve got to admit what a huge role he’s played in online conspiracy theories. Of course, since there’s no credible evidence to support his claims, his story can live on in fiction forever.
What are your thoughts on the masked time-traveler, and have you ever heard any stories like this that you’d like to share? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.
Folks found the whole idea hilarious and bizarre, and felt that the man needed to provide evidence if he wished to be taken seriously
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