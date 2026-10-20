Tim Robbins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tim Robbins
October 16, 1958
West Covina, California, US
68 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Tim Robbins?
Tim Robbins is an American actor and director celebrated for his versatility in classic cinematic dramas. He earned an Academy Award for his performance in Mystic River, solidifying a reputation for portraying complex characters across multiple genres.
Robbins gained widespread public acclaim after starring as an eccentric young pitcher in Bull Durham. That compelling breakout performance immediately established his standing as an exceptional Hollywood lead.
Early Life and Education
Timothy Francis Robbins was born in West Covina, California, into a creative artistic household. His father was a well-known folk musician, and his family soon relocated to New York City, where young Robbins discovered a passion for theater.
He attended Stuyvesant High School before pursuing drama in higher education. After studying at SUNY Plattsburgh, Robbins transferred to UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, earning his degree and co-founding an experimental theater group.
Notable Relationships
A long-term partnership with actress Susan Sarandon marked one of Hollywood’s most celebrated relationships. The couple met on the set of Bull Durham and remained together for over two decades without marrying, earning dynamic public admiration.
Robbins shares two sons with Sarandon, with whom he maintains an active co-parenting role. He later secretly married Gratiela Brancusi, though the former couple eventually finalized their divorce after several years together.
Career Highlights
Robbins gained international acclaim starring as Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption. The beloved drama earned seven Oscar nominations and consistently ranks among the highest-rated motion pictures in cinema history.
Beyond acting, he achieved notable success behind the camera as a director. He earned an Academy Award nomination for directing Dead Man Walking and co-founded The Actors’ Gang, an influential non-profit theater ensemble.
To date, Robbins has collected an Academy Award and three Golden Globes. His acclaimed performance in Mystic River cemented his legacy as one of the most respected dramatic actors in modern American film.
Signature Quote
“I like playing characters that have a journey, where they end up somewhere completely different than where they started.”
Follow Us