30 Corporate Marketing Tactics That Shaped How We Live Without Us Realizing

There’s a lot of talk about sustainability and ethics these days, with many companies claiming to put people first. But while some genuinely try, the reality is that most corporations prioritize profits above all else.
To keep the money flowing, they rely on clever marketing, subtle manipulation, and outright lies—so much so that many of their ideas become so ingrained in society that we don’t even question them.
Curious about these hidden agendas, one Redditor asked others to share the most successful cases of corporate propaganda that have become widely accepted as normal. Scroll down to see what they had to say, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
#1
That suing McDonalds for spilling hot coffee on yourself is a frivolous lawsuit and an example of why corporations need more protection against lawsuits
To clarify the point–the hot coffee lawsuit was not frivolous and thinking it is is corporate propaganda.
Image source: solicitorpenguin, 𝒮 𝐴 ℛ 𝐴 ℋ ✿/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
The idea that workers discussing their salaries is impolite.
Image source: are_motherf*cker, TienDat Nguyen/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
Oil corporations have convinced millions of Americans that there is doubt about climate change. They used the same tactic that the tobacco industry used to sow doubt about the harmfulness of smoking cigarettes.
Cigarettes are deadly and so is climate change.
Now they have retreated to OK there is climate change but it’s just a natural cycle. That’s not what scientists say, but unfortunately for us all there are millions of Americans who believe Sean Hannity over scientists.
Image source: CreativelySeeking, Zbynek Burival/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
That we the consumers are at fault for all of the plastic waste in the world. It is a free rider problem — and the corporations are not paying for the harm they have done and are continuing to do to the world.
Image source: throwaway-permanent, Antoine GIRET/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
The need for diamond engagement rings.
Image source: kniblack, Andre Jackson/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Fast fashion. it needs to die. not only is it an overheating unsustainable system. it promotes waist, and you end up spending more money on them anyway in the long run. it is better to make a small wardrobe of a few well-made clothes that fit you well and will last a long time over sometimes literal plastic.
Image source: ExaemTurkey, Becca McHaffie/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
“Warning, this product may cause bleeding, swelling, hair loss, thoughts of s*****e depression, cancer, anal leakage, and death”
Meanwhile it shows a bunch of happy people playing frisbee in the park with grandma
Image source: Steff_164, Josh Rocklage/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8
American exceptionalism and individualism
Also, the idea that your work ethic (or rather how much time you give your job) is what gives you value.
Image source: surrrah, cottonbro studio/pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Breakfast foods are only for breakfast and that’s all you’re supposed to eat in the morning. I had clam chowder for breakfast my first day living alone at 17. F**k the system.
Image source: Ubermassive, Ali Inay/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Planned obsolescence in technology.
whymypersonality:
You mean how most technology literally quits working every few years? Cause I’m getting sick of being literally forced to buy a new phone every 2-3 years because the old one wont turn on anymore.
Image source: Inferi82, Pixabay/pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Separate toys for boys and girls.
Image source: Unleashtheducks, Vika Glitter/pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
The food pyramid was created in 1977 as the (heavily influenced by companies) USDA made new dietary recommendations to cut out fat and replace it with “heart healthy” starches and carbs. It actually led to a growth in obesity rates.
Image source: xxi_tmid, freepik (not the actual photo)
#13
Clovers being weeds I read a while back that most w**d killers can’t differentiate between clovers and other weeds they just k**l all of them so companies began emphasizing clovers as a w**d so they could still sell their chemicals
I learned this fact on reddit tho so take it with a grain of salt.
panties_in_my_a*s:
You may have learned it on reddit, but it’s true. Clover and other common, lawn-healthy broadleaf plants were demonized by agrichemical companies so that they could sell herbicide chemicals. Here is a wonderful, readable source that will make you and your green space more healthy.
Clover is great for your lawn because it fixes nitrogen. Farmers rotate nitrogen-fixing plants into their fields because grains (like grass) gradually deplete nitrogen. Nobody would need to fertilize their lawn if they just left the f*****g clover there.
Fun fact (not actually fun) is the herbicides were designed to k**l German potato crops and Japanese rice crops in World War II. They were never used that way in the end, but to this day we are spraying our lawns with chemicals originally designed as weapons to threaten civilian food security. WWII was f*cked up.
Image source: mdoktor, Caroline McFarland/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Valentine’s day!
Image source: Thanks-Noob_noob, freestocks/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Sorry, I keep writing these because I can’t sleep.
The whole notion that government is inefficient and incompetent, a drag on business.
I’m no communist, but there is always a role for government in a well-run economy. Business may be more efficient, but why do we focus on efficiency to the exclusion of all other considerations? What about robustness? What about fairness? Businesses are not incented to improve society, only their position within it. Government should act as counterweight to ensure a Leviathan like Amazon does not sink us.
As for the incompetence of government, all I will say is this. I’ve worked as a consultant to government and now in Big Tech. I’ve seen as much, if not more, incompetence here than I worked in the public sector.
Image source: LongHello, Ian Hutchinson/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
Y’all don’t hate me for this – US military commercials.
Image source: mismiami97, Sharefaith/pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
The white picket fence American dream. It was actually a propaganda campaign on the 50s to try and get women out of the workforce so men returning from war would have jobs to go back to.
Image source: lil_bway, Get Lost Mike/pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
The war on d***s.
Image source: Donilltrump, Linda Xu/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
Pink anything for women…
Image source: ChangetheGame20, Harper Sunday/pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Women’s razors. Marketing shaving to women and convincing them and the rest of the population that being hairless was more feminine.
Image source: no_seas_carepicha, Kaboompics.com/pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
The standard American diet.
Image source: freedom4dads, Aleisha Kalina/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
“Premium economy” seating in airplanes. It’s what regular economy seating should be.
Image source: sampaggregator, Jeffry S.S./pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Expensive skincare.
That $300 moisturizing cream doesn’t necessarily have better ingredients than a $10 cream.
Image source: anon, Miriam Alonso/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
The fact that sharing your salary with your colleagues in the same position as you is taboo.
Some companies I’ve worked for have gone so far as to put it in their handbook as a rule. It’s just them trying to cheap out as much as possible. Because when I bring up the fact that the new hire makes more than I do after gaining seniority, suddenly they want to be mad at me.
Image source: reejimusprime, Christina @ wocintechchat.com/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
The concept of waking up at 6-7am to go sit in a desk and be stifled of your creativity and personal experiences for 6-8 hours a day. This is an outdated system to get people trained and docile to work in factories, and now successfully causes generations of kids to be depressed.
Image source: PandaChristinab, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
Service charges and ATM fees at banks.
Image source: Limp_Distribution, RDNE Stock project/pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Those who sell top cash Ibuprofen or Paracetamol. Normal cheap/store brand stuff works just as well. Just very good marketing.
NarrativeScorpion:
The vast majority of d***s have store brand varieties. People just need to learn to look at the active ingredients.
Image source: DavosLostFingers, National Cancer Institute/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
People eating KFC during Christmas time in Japan because of KFC’s marketing campaign that promoted their products as a traditional Western Christmas treat.
Image source: MurlocsNo1Stan, Aleks Dorohovich/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
Cotton instead of hemp.
Image source: anon
#30
Women’s jeans without pockets so you have to go buy purses.
Image source: billyandteddy, Lucas Lenzi/unsplash (not the actual photo)
