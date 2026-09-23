Influencer Opens Up About Severe Pain Following Surgery, Then Her Story Takes A Tragic Turn

Brazilian influencer Maria Eduarda Alves dos Santos, known online as Duda Alves, has tragically lost her life at just 22, weeks after undergoing breast reduction surgery. Alves had built a following of more than 800,000 people across her social media platforms, where she regularly shared parts of her everyday life.
Her content included videos with her partner and personal updates, giving followers a glimpse into the life of a young woman who had become a familiar face online. In the weeks before her passing, much of that content centered on a recent breast reduction procedure. Alves had been open about her decision to undergo the surgery, explaining that she wanted it for both “comfort” and “aesthetic” reasons.
Brazilian Tiktok Influencer Duda Alves underwent breast reduction surgery and openly shared her decision and recovery with her more than 800,000 followers
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Three weeks after the procedure, she posted about experiencing severe pain, vomiting and crying, before sharing her final TikTok on September 9
Alves’ choice attracted unwanted attention online. In one of her posts, she spoke about comments from what she described as “sleazy men” who criticized her for having the procedure. However, her recovery seemed to become the bigger concern. Just three weeks after the operation, Alves told her followers that she was experiencing “a lot of pain”.
She shared that she had been “vomiting a lot and crying from the pain constantly”, giving her audience an unusually candid look at how difficult the recovery had been. On September 9th, Alves uploaded what would become her final TikTok. The video once again addressed her recent breast reduction and the criticism she had received over her decision to have it.
The following news of her passing prompted an outpouring of concern and grief from people who had followed her online. Her final posts were filled with messages from followers checking in on her, alongside tributes from those who knew her personally.
The Civil Police of the Federal District confirmed to People that Alves’ passing is being investigated as a case of her possibly ending her own life. However, authorities have not released further information about the circumstances, saying they are doing so to protect the privacy of her family.
Alves later lost her life, prompting an investigation and an outpouring of emotional tributes from her family, friends and followers
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Away from her social media audience, Alves was remembered by relatives and friends who shared emotional tributes following the news. Her cousin, Geovana Alves, reflected on the 19 years they had spent knowing each other, calling that time together the best 19 years of her life. She remembered their “laughter, silly fights, secrets, trips, conversations, and so many dreams”.
“I will never forget everything we lived through. Every memory we shared will be kept in the most beautiful place in my heart,” Geovana wrote. “I hope you know how much you were loved. How much you are loved. And that, somehow, you can feel all the love that remains here.”
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Alves’ friend Clarissa Pavie also shared a tribute, remembering the influencer for her “inner beauty”, which she said could “overflow”, before adding that it was “a privilege to share some years of my life by her side, to follow her phases, her evolution, and to be able to accumulate so many beautiful memories that will be eternal, just like you.”
Pavie went on to thank her friend for changing her life and for being there when she needed her. Alves was laid to rest at São João Paulo II Parish in Brasília on September 15. Now, the social media accounts where she once shared everyday moments and updates about her life have become places where followers, friends, and relatives continue to leave messages in her memory.
What do you think? What would you say is the most respectful way for followers to respond when a creator is going through something difficult? We would love to hear from you!
Netizens expressed disbelief, questioning why she felt the need to undergo the procedure and describing the loss as heartbreaking and unnecessary
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