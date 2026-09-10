74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

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Secondhand shopping is a vibe. You can bag designer goods at ridiculously low prices, find unique furniture for your home, and even get a new set of wheels at a fraction of the price of a brand new car. But for every fabulous find out there is something that gives off a very different vibe.

You genuinely never know what you might come across when you visit a thrift shop, garage sale, flea market or anywhere else that sells “gently used” or “pre-loved” (and now hated) items. Among the piles of old books, chipped crockery and stained clothing lie the objects that’ll have you wondering, “What is this?” Who owned it” and more importantly, “Why is it for sale?”

Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the strangest things people have ever happened upon while hunting for a good deal. From a three-year nail clipping collection at a cool $125 to the ashes of someone’s ex-husband, these pics are proof that one man’s treasure is another man’s curse.

#1 Mr Bean Mona Lisa Paint. Seen Yesterday At Hartville Flea Market In Ohio

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: bughafortnite

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#2 Hello, Officer

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Tim Weinberg

#3 Found This At An An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: radicalplacement

#4 I Think About This Lamp Often. Found At A Goodwill Near Indy

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: princesscoldhands

#5 Catch And Release….chicken Bag. I Kinda Regret Leaving It???

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: cutecemetery

#6 National Treasure

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#7 Craziest Find

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#8 Britney And Justin Who?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#9 Fiancee And I Are Collecting Books With Weird Titles – $2 At Local Book Resale

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Foxien

#10 Found This Alarming Gem At Savers?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Mattie Wright

#11 My Most Cursed Find To Date

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: RaaRaa101

#12 Not Sure What This Dude Was Doing Hanging Out With The Trophies, But He Definitely Gave Me Bad Vibes. $2.99 At Ohio Thrift

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Montana4th

#13 Well I Don’t Know How To Say This But I Bought A Bedroom Set At The Local Gallery And Didn’t Check The Drawers, After Moving It All Up 3 Flights Of Stairs I Found Photo Albums, Notes, Cards, And This Exorcism Kit

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: MetalandWoodworks

#14 Creepy Haul At A Local Value Village

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: BeautifulJustDaWayUR

#15 Another Jouch

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: gothz3ro

#16 Actual Wtf

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: ArtsyFartsyAlcoholic

#17 Haunted Crocs

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: arthurdentstowels

#18 My “Flipper”Tp Holder. Perfect Addition To My Basement Bathroom. Found At Savers In RI $5.99

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: bughafortnite

#19 The Craftsmanship Was Impeccable, But I Didn’t Have The $5 Cash To Get It :(

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: erahwahh

#20 Cross Eyed Cats

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: usarnametaken2

#21 Mini Flesh Interface

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: woggin

#22 This Chair

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#23 Cursed Truth

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#24 Horrifying

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#25 What Even Is This?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#26 Very Glamorous

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#27 Teddy Ready For A Night On The Town

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Kris Hilty

#28 These Things Are Heavy! Didn’t Get It. Should I Go Back?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Stacy Thomas Eggers

#29 Found These Weird Salt And Pepper Shakers. A Giraffe Eating A Tourist’s Toupee

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: electromermaid

#30 The Fuel Of Nightmares

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: stanekh2009

#31 I’ve Waited So Long To Stumble Upon A Facebook Marketplace Wth Item In My Town- And Tonight I Was Blessed

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: placeboeffex

#32 Perfect Gift For The Person Who Has Everything

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: thatporcupine

#33 Listen Folks..i Want This.. So I Was Betted By The Spouse.. I Need Alot Of “Likes” To Get This! I Think Its Pretty Cool.. And Would Like To Bring This Home Tomorrow!

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: sailiasse

#34 Garage Sale Find. Had To Spruce Her Up A Bit

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: sahaziko

#35 Wasn’t Expecting To Find Bendryl Cabbagepatch In My Local Sue Ryder Shop

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: reddithandmaid

#36 Found This Candle A While Back

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: drawture

#37 Mini Me

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#38 Whatever Floats Your Boat

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#39 Self-Awareness At Its Finest

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#40 This Is Art

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#41 Forever Alone

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#42 Can’t Argue With That

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#43 Nice

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#44 Truer Words Have Never Been Said

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#45 Unexpected Collab

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#46 Finally Safe

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

#47 Vintage Dolls Heads From Roadside Rescue

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Mark Costello

#48 This Game With Potentially Dangerous Stakes

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: brittanygroover

#49 Work Is Weird At A Thrift Store!

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Iworkinathriftstore

#50 What Does This Even Mean?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Anna Leonhardt

#51 Got This Today At Goodwill For $1 Because It Was Weird And Cool. But I Have No Idea What It’s From Or Who Made It. It Says It Was Made In 1978 But That’s About It. Anyone Have Any Ideas?

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: kingfriday15

#52 My Wife Recently Picked Up This Creepy Mug At A Salvation Army Store

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: HaddockSmack

#53 This Motivational Bigfoot Quote

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Alyssa Beeblebrox‎

#54 C.1940 Sedac Electroshock Therapy Machine By Reitek Used For The Treatment Of Depression, Mania, Schizophrenia, Etc

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: random_treasures

#55 Thrift Store Find – Wedding Clowns

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Spoopy_Scary

#56 Couldn’t Resist Buying This Creepy Antique Store Lamp

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: tananda7

#57 Those Smaller Carrots Are Suspiciously Placed

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Inevitable-Plant-475

#58 This Coffee Mug That My Best Friend Found At The Thrift Store Was Creepy Af!

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: lynivvinyl

#59 This Seems Like It Belongs Here

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: FidgetyCurmudgeon

#60 Meesa Tink Dis A Good Deal

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Lopsided-Banana69

#61 Picked This Up Last Night…. Just Fascinatingly Weird

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Jaranda

#62 When You Find A Nifty Bracelet In The Charity Shop Only To Come And Find That It’s An Mid 19th Century Victorian Mourning Bracelet Made From Solid Gold And Tightly Woven Human Hair

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: bughafortnite

#63 I Love Being A Manager At A Thrift Store. I Get To See Everything Before It Goes Out. These Big Bird Heels For Instance

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: sailiasse

#64 Saw This Incredible Chandelier Today In An Antique Store In Norfolk, VA

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: sailiasse

#65 Chainsaw Carved Ninja Turtles

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: MREnsley01

#66 I Would’ve Bought It If The Paint Job Didn’t Make It Look Like It Had Grass Stains

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Joye Henrie

#67 Lurking Around Goodwill And Found These Hidden In The Back Corner. Not Terrifying At All

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: rabbithole

#68 More Belgian Thrift Store Creepiness

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: anon

#69 Creepy Porcelain Doll I Found Staring At Me From The Shelves

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: GrowlingAtTheWorld

#70 This Horrific Vintage Rushton Plush Bunny Rabbit. Included In A Mystery Box Lot Of Vintage Plush For $2!

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Downhome

#71 Wtf Goodwill Wine Bottle Holder

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: recovery_room

#72 Chicken Orb. That Is All

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: HEYYMCFLYY

#73 Today’s Catch And Release

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: Different-Ad-3657

#74 Bob’s Burgers Stitch!! What Do You Think??

74 Unhinged Secondhand Finds That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Cursed Treasure

Image source: sahaziko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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